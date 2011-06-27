Vehicle overview

The Chevrolet TrailBlazer represents what one could consider to be the old guard of midsize SUVs. In the midst of a consumer shift to carlike crossover SUVs, the TrailBlazer maintains the traditional SUV trait of truck-based architecture. While this provides advantages in terms of off-road performance and towing capacity, it limits the vehicle's appeal to those mostly interested in responsive handling and a well-packaged and versatile interior.

The TrailBlazer was last redesigned in 2002, and its age is showing. Though performance and ride quality remain strong points, the Chevy's cabin design is dated and its handling, always circumspect, doesn't inspire much confidence. And unlike most rivals with optional third-row seating, the 2008 TrailBlazer makes do with just two rows and a passenger capacity limited to five.

The 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer could still be a fair choice for consumers wanting a vehicle for frequent towing or off-road use. Some might also find appeal in the high-performance TrailBlazer SS. But overall, we think there are plenty of better choices for a mainstream midsize SUV. Models like the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner handily top it in terms of cabin refinement and handling composure while also offering the option of third-row seating. This is also true for new crossovers like the Toyota Highlander and Saturn Outlook. Even if you are set on a TrailBlazer, the vehicle's evergreen status means you could pick up a certified-used model for additional savings.