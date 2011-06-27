Timely Brake pad replacement a must.New rotors at 100000. (A DIY issue for the rears but it can be done). Chaining Transmission Fluid and 4x4 Transaxle & front axle Fluid a must.(Change it early, say every 80000). Quality 5w30 syn oil ONLY for the 4.2. Change the oil & Filter every 3 to 4 months or around 3000 miles to give engine long life.(Don't leave the old dirty oil in for a long time, that causes wear.) Firestone Advantage 2 tires are the best tires for this suv at 33 psi. Keep your headlamps cleaned with non abrasive cleaner and put a dab of wax on them and polish. Put in cabin filters even though factory did not. It has a spot for them. The radiator fan clutch and while your at it belt should be changed at 150000. New battery every 3 years. Top off a/c charge every spring. The a/c on these runs COLD. "Perfect". Dexcool radiator fluid every 2 1/2 years. KEEP the undercarriage washed off, even in summer and especially in winter from road salt. Use a fuel cleaning additive every 3rd tankfull. Suggest the leading brand and it will keep the injectors clean. (Replace that air filter every 50000 with fuel filter at 75000 and Spark Plugs around 125000 with top ac brand. This is the best SUV gm ever built and it is on a Frame and not a uni body. The exhaust from catalytic converter back should last about 200000 if you keep it clean. (That is the only NON DIY Replacement parts job). The 4.2 mileage in city will stay around 13-14.5 and straight hwy only pops up to 19-20 mpg. Engine has enough power with the 3.42 axle. Sturdy as a hd truck and comfort as a full size sedan. Replace the back shocks at 175000 and make sure front and rear sway bar links are changed (total of 4) That is a tough job but someone has to do it.... No need for dealer service if your a DIY. Keep the factory wheels clean all year around. (by the way, lube spare tire crank area every year and test it.Buy weather floor mats in the winter. Use winter wiper blades front and the one on the rear The only issue after all these years is the drivers seat should have been more comfortable for extended HWY travel. (Some of the mileage timelines above may seem early but it will make the Trailblazer feel like factory new all the time, that choice is yours, do it early or follow GM time table. UPATE July 2020 : 17 years and it runs as good as new. Yes it does. With all the above done on a time table plus a new clutch fan at 200,000, & belts with pullys (WhY Not, it apart anyway.)Brand new battery every 4 1/2 years. A/C refrigerant added about every 2 1/2 years to top it off. YES, Trailblazers BLOW ICE COLD! Had to relace one of the Automatic Transmission Solenoids. Easy job plus new filter & fluid with a special non slip "RED" additive. Forgot the name. I also changed the rear axle fluild, getting the correct gasket from a parts sore was VERY difficult.Used Amsoil high gear oil. Used Rust-Oleum Wipe New Headlight Restore WIPES which restored my worn, foggy headlights lens. THIS WORKS and it does so quickly. Also I use every oil change 5w30 Full Synthetic with the Fram filter. USED crc mass air flow spray cleaner & the other CRC throttle body spray cleaner....SIMPLE to do. Only issue I had was trying to repair a couple of rear defog grid strips that I nicked. That to time to get the correct stuff that would work. I laugh at the new prices of any 4x4 SUV.I drive right past (what I call small SUV awd mini vans) in the snow. Ho Ho Ho.

Read more