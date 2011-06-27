  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading engine power, soft highway ride, room for seven in the EXT version.
  • Slow steering, generic interior design and materials, doesn't like to be pushed hard in the corners.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Finally, a midsize SUV from GM that can compete with the big boys.It could really use higher-quality interior pieces and a more tightly controlled suspension, however.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, a new trim package, named The North Face Edition, comes with items that Chevy hopes will attract people who like to venture off the beaten path. Starting with a TrailBlazer LTZ or TrailBlazer EXT with the Leather Plus Package, Chevy adds body-color cladding, unique seats, mesh map pockets, rain-sensing wipers, liftgate lighting, an underfloor storage cargo liner, heavy-duty cargo mats, an adjustable cargo shelf (EXT model only) and The North Face duffel bags and blanket. Not for you? Perhaps a V8 will suit your fancy. Chevy's 5.3-liter V8 is available on the TrailBlazer EXT only. Other changes for 2003 include a larger 22-gallon fuel tank (late fall availability) and additional child-seat anchors on EXT models. Chevy has also made some previously standard equipment optional, such as the side airbags, rear cargo shade, interior lighting and auto-dimming driver-side mirror.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

5(58%)
4(26%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.3
354 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 354 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Trailblazer ls 4wd is one of the best ones.
Santaklutz,06/27/2016
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
2003 Trailblazer ls 4wd is one of the best ones Chevrolet built. Heavy duty. Easy Service. A DIY will find it a pleasure to maintain. The divers seat is not as comfortable as it could have been. That is the only thing I found at a slight fault. Lots of power very cold AC Fantastic radio. Summer City mpg between 13-13.5 with 3.42 axle. Highway mpg is 18.4 to 19. Winter city lowered to 11 to 11.5 in just city cold winter driving. Why? Not a clue.****Found low mileage issue. One rear inner brake pad was stuck on rear rotor all the time because floating caliper bracket pin was frozen due to rust. Thus half the pad was always pushing on rotor. Replaced "trashed worn out rotor" and caliper bracket and new pins added high temp caliper grease on new pins. Mileage went right up to 14 + mpg. The caliper bracket and rotor are VERY difficult to replace for a DIY. There was no problem with caliper. Still the same one. I should have known there was an issue like that because the left rear was pulsating every time you put the brakes on. Normal driving without foot on brake, there was no pulsating. Used new oem ceramic pads. Had that new SUV feel again.
Chevy Trailblazer in Summer or Snow is a Go Go Go
Dan the Fix It Man.,07/11/2018
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
Timely Brake pad replacement a must.New rotors at 100000. (A DIY issue for the rears but it can be done). Chaining Transmission Fluid and 4x4 Transaxle & front axle Fluid a must.(Change it early, say every 80000). Quality 5w30 syn oil ONLY for the 4.2. Change the oil & Filter every 3 to 4 months or around 3000 miles to give engine long life.(Don't leave the old dirty oil in for a long time, that causes wear.) Firestone Advantage 2 tires are the best tires for this suv at 33 psi. Keep your headlamps cleaned with non abrasive cleaner and put a dab of wax on them and polish. Put in cabin filters even though factory did not. It has a spot for them. The radiator fan clutch and while your at it belt should be changed at 150000. New battery every 3 years. Top off a/c charge every spring. The a/c on these runs COLD. "Perfect". Dexcool radiator fluid every 2 1/2 years. KEEP the undercarriage washed off, even in summer and especially in winter from road salt. Use a fuel cleaning additive every 3rd tankfull. Suggest the leading brand and it will keep the injectors clean. (Replace that air filter every 50000 with fuel filter at 75000 and Spark Plugs around 125000 with top ac brand. This is the best SUV gm ever built and it is on a Frame and not a uni body. The exhaust from catalytic converter back should last about 200000 if you keep it clean. (That is the only NON DIY Replacement parts job). The 4.2 mileage in city will stay around 13-14.5 and straight hwy only pops up to 19-20 mpg. Engine has enough power with the 3.42 axle. Sturdy as a hd truck and comfort as a full size sedan. Replace the back shocks at 175000 and make sure front and rear sway bar links are changed (total of 4) That is a tough job but someone has to do it.... No need for dealer service if your a DIY. Keep the factory wheels clean all year around. (by the way, lube spare tire crank area every year and test it.Buy weather floor mats in the winter. Use winter wiper blades front and the one on the rear The only issue after all these years is the drivers seat should have been more comfortable for extended HWY travel. (Some of the mileage timelines above may seem early but it will make the Trailblazer feel like factory new all the time, that choice is yours, do it early or follow GM time table. UPATE July 2020 : 17 years and it runs as good as new. Yes it does. With all the above done on a time table plus a new clutch fan at 200,000, & belts with pullys (WhY Not, it apart anyway.)Brand new battery every 4 1/2 years. A/C refrigerant added about every 2 1/2 years to top it off. YES, Trailblazers BLOW ICE COLD! Had to relace one of the Automatic Transmission Solenoids. Easy job plus new filter & fluid with a special non slip "RED" additive. Forgot the name. I also changed the rear axle fluild, getting the correct gasket from a parts sore was VERY difficult.Used Amsoil high gear oil. Used Rust-Oleum Wipe New Headlight Restore WIPES which restored my worn, foggy headlights lens. THIS WORKS and it does so quickly. Also I use every oil change 5w30 Full Synthetic with the Fram filter. USED crc mass air flow spray cleaner & the other CRC throttle body spray cleaner....SIMPLE to do. Only issue I had was trying to repair a couple of rear defog grid strips that I nicked. That to time to get the correct stuff that would work. I laugh at the new prices of any 4x4 SUV.I drive right past (what I call small SUV awd mini vans) in the snow. Ho Ho Ho.
Really nice car
Desiree,05/28/2005
I fell in love with this car the moment I saw it. It has all the room our family needs, and plenty of safety features (such as front and side impact air bags and OnStar) to help us out if we need them. It has the DVD for the kids, and that could be considered to be a safety feature in itself! It has plenty of power for passing and getting on the highway, way more than you even need. The steering controls are also very nice. The standard stereo is enough for me, but it needs rear speakers for the kids. Love can sometimes be blind though. Fuel efficiency is not one of its best features, which is a growing concern.
My 2nd SUV
Super Chip,02/12/2003
Nice, smooth ride. Hauls a full load on the highway effortlessly (V-6). Seats six large men comfortably. Restricted visibility with the DVD player down obviously but the rear views handle the blind spots. Love the way the radio volume gently increases with the increase with interior db level. Theater seating is great!
See all 354 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer is offered in the following submodels: Trailblazer SUV. Available styles include LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LTZ 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), EXT LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), EXT LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), EXT LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), EXT LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and LTZ Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT LT is priced between $2,971 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 82517 and166273 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS is priced between $2,977 and$2,977 with odometer readings between 213730 and213730 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is priced between $1,900 and$1,900 with odometer readings between 260424 and260424 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2003 Trailblazers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,900 and mileage as low as 82517 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,164.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,874.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,636.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

