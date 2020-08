Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer for Sale Near Me

Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray - Murray / Utah

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 123,444 Miles! Scores 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Chevrolet TrailBlazer boasts a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI with transmission oil cooler (285 hp [212 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 276 lb-ft of torque [374 Nm] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), XM Satellite Radio. With a wide variety of programming, XM has something to excite any driver. Whether you want to be entertained or informed, to laugh, think, or sing, XM has the perfect channel for you - coast-to-coast, and in digital-quality sound. 3 trial months - no obligation (Available in the 48 contiguous United States. Required $12.95 monthly subscription sold separately after 3 trial months. All fees and programming subject to change. Subscription subject to customer agreement. For more information, visit gm.xmradio.com), Wipers, rear intermittent with washer.*This Chevrolet TrailBlazer Comes Equipped with These Options *Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Warning tones, headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten and turn signal on, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac, includes auto 4WD and panel-mounted electronic controls (CT15506 models only.), Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness, CHMSL wire and heavy-duty flasher (4-wire harness on SS model) ( 7-wire adaptor shipped loose in glove box.), Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASSlock, Suspension, rear 5-link coil springs, Suspension, front independent.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet TrailBlazer come see us at Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray, 5500 South State St, Murray, UT 84107. Just minutes away!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDT13S182231119

Stock: NL1203B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020