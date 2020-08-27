Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer for Sale Near Me
- 161,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,495$1,253 Below Market
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2008 Chevy Trailblazer LT Silver 161,337 Automatic, 4.2L Inline 6 Cylinder Engine, Good Heat and AC Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, Window Flares. Call or Stop by for Your Hassle Free Test Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S082258766
Stock: 258766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,339$3,442 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray - Murray / Utah
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 123,444 Miles! Scores 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Chevrolet TrailBlazer boasts a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI with transmission oil cooler (285 hp [212 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 276 lb-ft of torque [374 Nm] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), XM Satellite Radio. With a wide variety of programming, XM has something to excite any driver. Whether you want to be entertained or informed, to laugh, think, or sing, XM has the perfect channel for you - coast-to-coast, and in digital-quality sound. 3 trial months - no obligation (Available in the 48 contiguous United States. Required $12.95 monthly subscription sold separately after 3 trial months. All fees and programming subject to change. Subscription subject to customer agreement. For more information, visit gm.xmradio.com), Wipers, rear intermittent with washer.*This Chevrolet TrailBlazer Comes Equipped with These Options *Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Warning tones, headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten and turn signal on, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac, includes auto 4WD and panel-mounted electronic controls (CT15506 models only.), Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness, CHMSL wire and heavy-duty flasher (4-wire harness on SS model) ( 7-wire adaptor shipped loose in glove box.), Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASSlock, Suspension, rear 5-link coil springs, Suspension, front independent.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet TrailBlazer come see us at Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray, 5500 South State St, Murray, UT 84107. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S182231119
Stock: NL1203B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 191,962 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$1,799$1,868 Below Market
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Public Wholesale Cars are sold "As Is" and do not have any implied warranty at all. You are purchasing these vehicles just like another used car dealer would purchase it. This means Lou fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat in no way warranties any type of mechanical failure after the sale transaction is complete. These vehicles have not had any type of mechanical inspection done by Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat. For customers wanting some type of warranty available on a user car Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat offers a complete selection of late model inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S682231908
Stock: G18723XP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 96,201 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,450$698 Below Market
Pinnacle Road Automotive - Moraine / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S082170152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,990$2,210 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Westland - Westland / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Imperial Blue Metallic 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and youll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S582159793
Stock: XW00541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 141,305 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,900$290 Below Market
G5 Auto Sales - Fishers / Indiana
Clean CARFAX!!!2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT Red Jewel Tintcoat 4D Sport Utility Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WDOdometer is 10999 miles below market average!**Service Records available**Financing Available**4WD**2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster**Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control**Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature**Driver Information Center**Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case**Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats**Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror**Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel**LT Convenience Package**Overhead Custom Console**Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open**Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signal**Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors**Preferred Equipment Group 2LT**Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package**Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater**Rear Audio System Controls**Rear Cargo Mat**Sun & Sound Package**Trailering Wire Harness Connector In Bumper**Universal Home RemoteThis vehicle been through a multi-point inspection by an independent certified technician! Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is backed by a 30 day limited warranty* G5's process of getting you a quality vehicle at a fair price is above and beyond the competition. *See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13SX82217641
Stock: 217641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,900
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $6,900. Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Hitch, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, SEATS, FRONT BUCKETS, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFIEXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $6,900.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS.OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector, SEATS, FRONT BUCKETS with Premium Cloth, driver lumbar control, adjustable outboard head restraints and 8-way power driver seat adjuster with power recliner, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI with transmission oil cooler (285 hp [212 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 276 lb-ft of torque [374 Nm] @ 4600 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet Fleet w/2FL with Graystone Metallic exterior and Light gray/dark gray interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully InspectedEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains 'Rugged and durable, the TrailBlazer has its roots in Chevy's Blazer line of vehicles, which has long provided transportation to those who take the 'climb every mountain' maxim literally.'. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.WHO WE ARETerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S882109468
Stock: PH5022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 134,127 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,950
Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas
LS trim, 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 2-wheel drive, very roomy, power windows, power locks, towing package, alloy wheels, runs and drives great. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S082108219
Stock: 11853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,500
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
THIS VEHICLE PASSED OUR 40 POINT DEPENDABLE/RELIABLE INSPECTION. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY/RECORDS, LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, GREAT CONDITION, RUNNING BOARDS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNS GREAT!!!, ROOF RACK, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S782219251
Stock: H91907A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 118,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Assist Steps; Black Seats; Front Buckets Smoker'S Package Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Engine; Vortec 4.2L I6 Sfi Fleet Preferred Equipment Group Graystone Metallic Gvwr; 5750 Lbs. (2608 Kg) Light Gray/Dark Gray; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Tires; P245/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Sport Aluminum Onstar; Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet w/2FL redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this ChevroletTrailBlazer Fleet w/2FL, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S082262541
Stock: 82262541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 163,501 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,995
NorthStar Auto Mall - Isanti / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S082233850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,042 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
The 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is available in two distinct trim levels -- LT and SS -- with several variations to consider. The base 1LT package comes well-equipped with 17-inch aluminum wheels, dual-zone manual air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD player. The 2LT upgrade adds automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning and audio controls, leather seating, a power driver seat, heated outside mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Stepping up to the TrailBlazer 3LT gets you 18-inch wheels, driver seat memory, a power passenger seat, heated front seats and a Bose sound system. Depending on trim variation, major options include power-adjustable pedals, a Sun and Sound Package with a sunroof and a premium audio system, rear-seat DVD entertainment and a navigation system. The basic high-performance TrailBlazer SS (1SS) package is equipped similarly to the 1LT in terms of comfort and convenience features, but also incorporates upgraded V8 power, a sport-tuned suspension with quicker steering, high-performance brakes, 20-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential and special interior and exterior trim. The top-of-the-line 3SS package is even more fully equipped, much like the 3LT package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13SX82235721
Stock: 10945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 163,259 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,995
NorthStar Auto Mall - Isanti / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S782255246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,057 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights***Clean Carfax Report>>> LT 4wd>>> 4.2L L6 Engine>>> 95000 Miles>>> Power Seat>>> Power Sunroof>>> 2'' Tow>>> Leather Seats>>> Gray Leather>>> Alloy Wheels>>> Separate Driver and Passenger Temperature Controls>>> Automatic Temperature Settings>>> Sirius XM Satellite Radio>>> Steering Wheel Radio Controls>>> Rear Temperature and Radio Controls>>> 2nd Row Fold Down Seats>>> On-Star>>> Fog Lights>>> Roof Rack>>> 5 Passenger Seating>>> Universal Garage Door Opener>>> Check Out More Options Below........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S482149885
Stock: 16283-63
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,561 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4dr LT1 4x4 4dr SUV features a 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Four Wheel Drive - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S482195832
Stock: K195832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 195,497 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,975
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4dr LS features a Unspecified 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Light Gray/Dark Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 6 Speakers, XM Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear reading lights, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Trailering Wire Harness Connector In Bumper, Rear window wiper, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S482100396
Stock: 643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 130,719 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,499
Vance Chevrolet Buick GMC - Perry / Oklahoma
In Good Shape. PRICE DROP FROM $6,995. 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI, SEATS, FRONT BUCKETS, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES SEATS, FRONT BUCKETS with Premium Cloth, driver lumbar control, adjustable outboard head restraints and 8-way power driver seat adjuster with power recliner, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI with transmission oil cooler (285 hp [212 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 276 lb-ft of torque [374 Nm] @ 4600 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet Fleet w/2FL with Dark Cherry Metallic exterior and Light gray/dark gray interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 285 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains 'Rugged and durable, the TrailBlazer has its roots in Chevy's Blazer line of vehicles, which has long provided transportation to those who take the 'climb every mountain' maxim literally.'. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE Reduced from $6,995. All prices include all applicable rebates and incentives. Pricing analysis performed on 7/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S582109489
Stock: 82109489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 178,278 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,670
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Sun And Sound Package Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Assist Steps; Black Audio System Feature; Bose Premium Speaker System Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Desert Brown Metallic Ebony; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 4.2L I6 Sfi Gvwr; 5750 Lbs. (2608 Kg) Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Buckets Tires; P245/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Sport Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda OHare's exclusive listings! This vehicle has all of the right options. Very clean interior! All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. This vehicle is priced to sell. At AutoNation Honda OHare, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S682156918
Stock: 82156918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
