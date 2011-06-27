  1. Home
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,079$11,146$12,833
Clean$7,558$10,413$11,973
Average$6,516$8,945$10,253
Rough$5,474$7,478$8,533
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,877$4,135$4,827
Clean$2,692$3,862$4,503
Average$2,321$3,318$3,856
Rough$1,950$2,774$3,209
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,216$5,891$6,812
Clean$3,944$5,503$6,355
Average$3,400$4,727$5,442
Rough$2,857$3,952$4,529
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD w/2LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,134$4,521$5,283
Clean$2,931$4,223$4,929
Average$2,527$3,628$4,221
Rough$2,123$3,033$3,513
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV w/3LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,112$4,453$5,191
Clean$2,912$4,160$4,843
Average$2,510$3,574$4,147
Rough$2,109$2,988$3,452
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV w/2FL (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,978$4,286$5,004
Clean$2,786$4,003$4,669
Average$2,402$3,439$3,998
Rough$2,018$2,875$3,327
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,494$9,363$10,941
Clean$6,075$8,747$10,208
Average$5,238$7,514$8,741
Rough$4,400$6,282$7,275
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,280$4,661$5,421
Clean$3,069$4,354$5,058
Average$2,646$3,740$4,331
Rough$2,223$3,127$3,605
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,184$9,840$11,302
Clean$6,721$9,192$10,544
Average$5,795$7,897$9,030
Rough$4,868$6,601$7,515
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,130$4,466$5,201
Clean$2,929$4,172$4,852
Average$2,525$3,584$4,155
Rough$2,121$2,996$3,458
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD w/2FL (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,130$4,375$5,060
Clean$2,929$4,087$4,721
Average$2,525$3,511$4,043
Rough$2,121$2,935$3,364
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,221$4,575$5,321
Clean$3,013$4,274$4,964
Average$2,598$3,672$4,251
Rough$2,182$3,069$3,538
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,914$4,231$4,955
Clean$2,726$3,952$4,623
Average$2,351$3,395$3,959
Rough$1,975$2,838$3,294
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD w/3LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,004$5,619$6,508
Clean$3,746$5,249$6,072
Average$3,229$4,509$5,200
Rough$2,713$3,770$4,327
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,862 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet TrailBlazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,862 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,862 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer ranges from $1,950 to $4,827, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.