Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,079
|$11,146
|$12,833
|Clean
|$7,558
|$10,413
|$11,973
|Average
|$6,516
|$8,945
|$10,253
|Rough
|$5,474
|$7,478
|$8,533
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,877
|$4,135
|$4,827
|Clean
|$2,692
|$3,862
|$4,503
|Average
|$2,321
|$3,318
|$3,856
|Rough
|$1,950
|$2,774
|$3,209
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,216
|$5,891
|$6,812
|Clean
|$3,944
|$5,503
|$6,355
|Average
|$3,400
|$4,727
|$5,442
|Rough
|$2,857
|$3,952
|$4,529
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD w/2LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,134
|$4,521
|$5,283
|Clean
|$2,931
|$4,223
|$4,929
|Average
|$2,527
|$3,628
|$4,221
|Rough
|$2,123
|$3,033
|$3,513
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV w/3LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$4,453
|$5,191
|Clean
|$2,912
|$4,160
|$4,843
|Average
|$2,510
|$3,574
|$4,147
|Rough
|$2,109
|$2,988
|$3,452
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV w/2FL (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,978
|$4,286
|$5,004
|Clean
|$2,786
|$4,003
|$4,669
|Average
|$2,402
|$3,439
|$3,998
|Rough
|$2,018
|$2,875
|$3,327
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,494
|$9,363
|$10,941
|Clean
|$6,075
|$8,747
|$10,208
|Average
|$5,238
|$7,514
|$8,741
|Rough
|$4,400
|$6,282
|$7,275
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,280
|$4,661
|$5,421
|Clean
|$3,069
|$4,354
|$5,058
|Average
|$2,646
|$3,740
|$4,331
|Rough
|$2,223
|$3,127
|$3,605
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,184
|$9,840
|$11,302
|Clean
|$6,721
|$9,192
|$10,544
|Average
|$5,795
|$7,897
|$9,030
|Rough
|$4,868
|$6,601
|$7,515
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,130
|$4,466
|$5,201
|Clean
|$2,929
|$4,172
|$4,852
|Average
|$2,525
|$3,584
|$4,155
|Rough
|$2,121
|$2,996
|$3,458
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD w/2FL (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,130
|$4,375
|$5,060
|Clean
|$2,929
|$4,087
|$4,721
|Average
|$2,525
|$3,511
|$4,043
|Rough
|$2,121
|$2,935
|$3,364
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,221
|$4,575
|$5,321
|Clean
|$3,013
|$4,274
|$4,964
|Average
|$2,598
|$3,672
|$4,251
|Rough
|$2,182
|$3,069
|$3,538
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,914
|$4,231
|$4,955
|Clean
|$2,726
|$3,952
|$4,623
|Average
|$2,351
|$3,395
|$3,959
|Rough
|$1,975
|$2,838
|$3,294
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD w/3LT (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,004
|$5,619
|$6,508
|Clean
|$3,746
|$5,249
|$6,072
|Average
|$3,229
|$4,509
|$5,200
|Rough
|$2,713
|$3,770
|$4,327