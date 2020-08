Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer for Sale Near Me

Marthaler Chevrolet of Worthington - Worthington / Minnesota

2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Summit White CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOCAL TRADE, 4X4, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry. Odometer is 13135 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We offer you a pleasant, non-confrontational, no-hassle selling process so you do not have to go through the old negotiation battle. Shoppers can expect sales consultants that are non-commissioned so you can select the vehicle you want without being pressured. We give you our best price up front and from the start. It doesn't matter if you do or do not have a trade, or finance with us. It's one low price, plain and simple. **FREE SEVEN STATE DELIVERY: If you are in the market for a GM Certified Pre-owned vehicle, or any used vehicle - but feel that Worthington, MN might be too far to travel... We offer Free Seven State Delivery to residents of the following states: North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and the Minnesota/Canada border.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDT13S342164663

Stock: 200236B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020