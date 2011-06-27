Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer Consumer Reviews
2008 Trailblazer
We bought it new, I now have 160,000 miles on it and are heading for Arizona tomorrow. No problems whatsoever. New bat., new tires, new alt., that's it. I have a 18' camper and traveled around the USA. handled great, could use a little more power, but did nicely in the mountains. I have a 4500 lb. boat and we go to Lake Superior, approximately 350 miles, and it handled the job nicely.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good Truck
Got my 08 Trailblazer used and I've been loving it ever since. Has a plenty of power for a pretty large SUV, yet also gets around 19mpg if driven for optimal fuel economy. Drives perfectly smooth and handles really well for an SUV, the only thing is that the sway bars are VERY stiff, so going over a speed bump at an angle is going to shake you pretty bad. Handles well off road, can hold its own just fine even with 2wd. I preferred almost everything about the Trailblazer when I compared to all the other SUVs of its caliber on the market.
Great Vehicle
Leased 1Lt w/4x4-- 1 yr into owning the vehicle moved cross country--happy with performance and ride. It was a comfortable vehicle and has great turning radius for getting in and out of parking spaces. Even my hubby liked the turning and handling. I was involved in a 3 car crash-rear ended by a earlier model TB and had minimal damage-new rear bumper and lift gate. This vehicle held up. My lease is up and cant buy it--so will turn it in- It will be missed and down the road I will keep checking to see if I cant pickup the same model. It was great in the snow or any elements. Always felt safe and comfortable.
Love my TrailBlazer!
After being a 25 year Ford customer and having a dismal experience with my last Explorer, I decided to make the switch to a Chevy. Wow what a difference, I should have done it years ago. The TrailBlazer is as beautiful as the Explorer, with a much smoother ride. I can't feel every little crack in the road like with the Explorer, the transmission is superb with none of the problems I experienced from day one with the horrible Explorer transmission (so far, I haven't had it long). Chevy offers the 100,000 mile powertrain warranty which tells me that they put alot of confidence in their product.
Nice car at a good deal
I bought my Trailblazer mostly for towing my toys around. It does this very well. It doesn't get much mileage as I have 2 beater cars that I drive on a daily basis. I get anywhere from 15 to 17 MPG in the city and around 21 on open highways. I have been a Ford guy through and through, but when it came to this purchase, I couldn't pass it up. For the price and features, it beat all Explorers that I looked at. Don't get me wrong, if I were buying brand new, it would be Ford all day, just on principle, but I was looking at getting the biggest bang for my buck on this purchase.
Sponsored cars related to the Trailblazer
Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer