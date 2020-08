Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. Chevrolet TrailBlazer is powerful, rugged and capable, yet smooth, comfortable and civilized. Its rigid chassis, sophisticated suspension, powerful brakes and impressive details place it among the best of the mid-size SUVs. It's stable and manuverable, and provides a smooth ride. TrailBlazer's six-cylinder engine is smooth and quiet. And the faster it goes, the smoother it seems to get. It's an inline-6, a design that's inherently better balanced than a V6. It idles so smoothly that a device was added that prevents the starter from grinding if the key is turned when the engine is already running. Called the Vortec 4200, the 4.2-liter inline-6 features dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, and variable phasing of the exhaust cam. It's rated 275 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. (Torque is that force that thrusts you off the line and up steep hills.) Ninety percent of the peak torque is available at just 1600 rpm and it's still there at 5600 rpm. The engine is still striding, not screaming, when the full-throttle upshift comes at 6000 rpm. That torque gave us confident power when attempting passes on steep uphill two-lanes. It offers strong acceleration without forcing the transmission to downshift. The four-speed automatic transmission is programmed well and makes a good companion for the engine. Shifts are smooth. Towing was a high priority in the TrailBlazer's engineering. Six-cylinder models are rated to tow 6300 pounds with 2WD, 6100 with 4WD. The six-cylinder engine is designed to run cool while towing, thanks in part to a big seven-quart oil pan. This 2 wheel drive model has seating for 5 and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 17 Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Roof Rack and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDS13S252116222

Stock: C6222

Certified Pre-Owned: No