Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer for Sale Near Me

- 169,242 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,595$1,453 Below Market
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S162310982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,755$1,208 Below Market
Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG !!! 125% KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE INS !!! **4WD**, **LOW MILES**, Serviced Here, TrailBlazer LT, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Superior Blue Metallic, Light Gray Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Driver Information Center, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Appointed 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, LT Package 1, LT Package 2, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Heated Foldaway Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Premium Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Rear Cargo Mat, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Rear HVAC & Controls, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Side Head Curtain Airbags, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Split folding rear seat, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trailering Wire Harness Connector, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 58017 miles below market average! At Bob Bell we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS THE BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Harford County, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randallstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgate and Towson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S962107144
Stock: P9806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 120,968 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$1,888$3,359 Below Market
Riverton Elko Buick Chevrolet GMC - Elko / Nevada
New Price! Summit White 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC MAY NEED ENGINE WORK, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB. Odometer is 14652 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S762120216
Stock: 19G051S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-09-2019
- 211,119 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
Anthem Chevrolet Buick - Hoopeston / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S862178710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 262,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,995$692 Below Market
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, 4X4, 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Superior Blue Metallic, Light Gray Cloth, 16 x 7 Bright Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Trailering Wire Harness Connector.This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S462296706
Stock: J205047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 116,333 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,677$658 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
BUDGET VEHICLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S562295857
Stock: G200545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 209,806 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,900$518 Below Market
Prostrollo Motor Sales - Huron / South Dakota
We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Call 800-766-6411 today to schedule your test drive! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Ricochet Silver Metallic Local Trade, 16' x 7' Bright Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front Bucket Seats, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Outside Rear-View Black Power Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trailering Wire Harness Connector. Serviced and Inspected by our award winning service department!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S562262502
Stock: W9531R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- 142,377 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,490
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. On almost any road condition, this Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this ChevroletTrailBlazer LT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chevrolet TrailBlazer has very low mileage making it a rare find. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT will definitely turn heads. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S762129319
Stock: 62129319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 158,373 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,000$630 Below Market
500 Automotive Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clinton / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S562222064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,105 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,750$253 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Bordeaux Red Metallic 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD has a NADA retail value of $4,575, CLEAN CARFAX!, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest, Illuminated entry, Power windows, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S062255702
Stock: 32548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 173,776 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,999$344 Below Market
Billion Auto Chevrolet - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S062243372
Stock: V16669C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-09-2013
- 115,259 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,990$237 Below Market
Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio
ONLY 115,259 MILES!! 4WD!! POWER SUNROOF!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! TOW PACKAGE!! POWER MIRRORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! CLEAN CARFAX!! Recent Arrival! If you are interested in shopping for a vehicle please send us an email, call or chat. We can use video and provide you all the information you need without coming into the dealership. The wellness and health of our employees and customers is our priority and we are taking ongoing precautions to make sure we have cleanliness policies and procedures throughout the day. Our Internet Sales team can help you gather information remotely. We can arrange for you to test drive the vehicle at your home (within proximity to our dealership) with steering wheel covers, gloves, disinfectant and seat covers. If you do decide to purchase we can DocuSign or deliver the vehicle to you or arrange an appointment to pick it up at the dealership. Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. Though we try our best to remove vehicles when sold please confirm information and availability before making a purchase decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S862279472
Stock: SRB6039A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 101,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,950$402 Below Market
Pinnacle Road Automotive - Moraine / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S362325855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,204 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,495
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13SX62357749
Stock: 7692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 85,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,178
Fairfield Chevrolet - Lewisburg / Pennsylvania
Only 85,526 Miles! Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet TrailBlazer boasts a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL, 17" (43.2 CM), SPARE, FULL SIZE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P245/65R17, ON-/OFF-ROAD, WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER (STD).*This Chevrolet TrailBlazer Comes Equipped with These Options *SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, includes (CF5) Sunroof, power, (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer. OPTION PACKAGE SAVINGS WHEN ORDERED, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, Rear HVAC and controls, (B42) Cargo mat, rear, (U68) Driver Information Center, (PDF) LT Package 1, (DD7) Mirror, inside rearview, (UK6) Sound system feature, rear audio controls, (**2) Seats, front, Leather appointed, reclining buckets, (STW) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim, (DK2) Mirrors, outside rearview, foldaway, power, heated, LT PACKAGE 2, includes (AAB) Leather appointed seats, 8-way power driver with memory and power front passenger seats, (UB1) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette, (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, (DS3) Mirrors, outside rearview, foldaway, power, heated, with memory and turn signal indicators, LT PACKAGE 1, includes (UK6) Sound system, feature, rear audio controls, (U68) Drivers Information Center, monitors different systems, (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, (STW) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim, (B42) Cargo floor mat, (DD7) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming , SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector, STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED RIM, includes audio, DIC controls and theft-deterrent locking feature, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, includes seek-and-scan, digital clock and auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, Radio Data System (RDS) and 6-speakers, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation., SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, REAR AUDIO CONTROLS, includes headphone jacks (headphones not included), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac, 400 N Derr Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S362278455
Stock: C10900B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 217,000 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,690
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S562267148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 186,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900
Sarchione Chevrolet - Randolph / Ohio
4WD/4X4, AUTOMATIC, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, CD PLAYER, TRAILER HITCH, ION ALLOY 179 WHEELS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Fully automatic headlights, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trailering Wire Harness Connector.2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD Clean CARFAX.Sarchione Chevrolet is proud to serve Northeast Ohio, including the Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Alliance, Kent, and Cleveland areas. We've been in the Automotive business for nearly 100 years as a family owned and operated dealership and focus on taking care of our customers through the process of purchase, lease, and service after ownership. Our goal is to earn your business for years to come, not just once. We'll achieve that through building relationships with the community and our customers. Don't hesitate to reach out with any questions, we're here to help. Let Our Family, Serve Your Family at Sarchione Chevy, the #1 Silverado dealer in Ohio! Located on the corner of OH-44 and US Rt. 224, we're easily found from any surrounding area. Please call or email to confirm availability on this vehicle. Chevy, Find New Roads!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S062280308
Stock: 21756A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 112,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,910
AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Ls Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Driver; Power 8-Way Defogger; Rear-Window; Electric Keyless Entry; Remote; Programmable; Glass; Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Luggage Rack; Roof-Mounted; Black; Adjustable; With Cross Bars; Floormats; Color-Keyed; Carpeted Front And Rear; Removable Smokers Package; Trailering Wire Harness; Connector Body; Liftgate With Liftglass Engine; Vortec 4200 Sfi I6; Gvwr; 5750 Lbs. (2608 Kg) Moldings; Bodyside; Body-Color Paint; Solid Premium Cloth Seat Trim Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Sun; Sound And Entertainment Package (Pcr) Discount Not Desired Theft-Deterrent Alarm System; Content Theft Alarm Tires; P245/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 4-17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Sport Aluminum; Onstar; Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet is pleased to be currently offering this 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with 112,686mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6 Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS is the vehicle for you. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2006 4WD Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS is king of the off-road. With less than 112,686mi on this Chevrolet TrailBlazer, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. For more information or to set up a test drive please call Tim. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S562328580
Stock: 62328580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
