Close

Moore Buick GMC - Los Gatos / California

Don't let the miles fool you on this one. This is a 2002 Chevy TrailBlazer LT that was bought in 2002 and owned by the same gentleman ever since. This one has been garaged, serviced, and babied it's entire life. The paint, interior, and body look gorgeous. This is a fantastic SUV for the money, and she runs out super tight and strong. Dollar for dollar, there isn't a better buy in the bay area for less than $5K than this Moore Buick GMC trade-in. Look at the photos for proof. After a comprehensive Safety Inspection, our Service Department replaced a Front Door Bezal, installed a new Tail Light Bulb, and replaced the Rear Brakes. Lastly, they gave her a fresh Engine Oil and Filter change. Call today to make your appointment for a test drive. Our Internet Value Pricing mission at Moore Buick GMC is to present accurate, fair, market-based pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Value Pricing is Achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 65 plus years, we realize that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.' We have made every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within our website. However, we cannot guarantee that the site does not contain errors. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDS13S922378718

Stock: MZ2036GA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-05-2020