- $1,750Great Deal | $830 below market
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS245,630 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD.Awards: * NACTOY 2002 North American Truck of the Year** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S922447369
Stock: ZC1278B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- Price Drop$1,960Great Deal | $1,749 below market
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ169,891 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Riverton Elko Buick Chevrolet GMC - Elko / Nevada
New Price! Light Pewter Metallic 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC AS-IS, NO INSPECTION, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Driver Convenience Package, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, LTZ Decor, Power driver seat, Power Outside Heated Mirrors w/Signal Indicators, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Rear Window Defogger, Shield Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S222236384
Stock: 0G068B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- $2,995Fair Deal | $1,354 below market
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ130,311 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
LTZ! 4x4! Sunroof! Only 130k miles! Heated Leather seats! Sunroof! Wow, we have a gorgeous LTZ Trailblazer for you! The body is in excellent condition with a very clean, shiny, stylish, and eye appealing appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, comfortable, roomy, luxurious, reliable, and sporty ride. The interior is clean and loaded with luxury. This Trailblazer comes with roof rack, tow package, power Heated bucket Leather seats with center console, 4x4, CD stereo, Power Sunroof, excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, factory running boards, LTZ package, auto, air, 4.2 straight 6 cylinder, fog lamps, 4 wheel ABS brakes, rear privacy glass, rear wiper and defroster, Heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, front and side airbags, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! IF you demand low mileage, luxury, quality, reliability, and a strong running 4x4, this beautiful Trailblazer can be yours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S622389317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,750Fair Deal | $338 below market
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS219,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Mechanics special....Call today! http://www.realdeal.com/gxv7w 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Awards: * NACTOY 2002 North American Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S422521877
Stock: 30521877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- New Listing$4,269Fair Deal
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ177,180 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4WD, 17" Sport Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside Body Colored Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Content Theft-Deterrent System, Cruise Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Overhead Console, Driver Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette, Front and Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink Universal Transmitter, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, LTZ Decor, Memory seat, OnStar Vehicle Communications System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S722284463
Stock: W14171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,969
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS184,902 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Sandalwood Metallic 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Some Features:*Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC*4-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive*RWD (Rear Wheel Drive)*16' Custom Aluminum Wheels*Fully Automatic Headlights*Remote Keyless Entry*Roof Rack*4-Wheel Disc and ABS Brakes*Dual Front Impact and Dual Front Side Impact Airbags*Front and Rear Anti-roll BarAwards:*NACTOY 2002 North American Truck of the YearLearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13SX22530733
Stock: 6229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,994
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT167,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moore Buick GMC - Los Gatos / California
Don't let the miles fool you on this one. This is a 2002 Chevy TrailBlazer LT that was bought in 2002 and owned by the same gentleman ever since. This one has been garaged, serviced, and babied it's entire life. The paint, interior, and body look gorgeous. This is a fantastic SUV for the money, and she runs out super tight and strong. Dollar for dollar, there isn't a better buy in the bay area for less than $5K than this Moore Buick GMC trade-in. Look at the photos for proof. After a comprehensive Safety Inspection, our Service Department replaced a Front Door Bezal, installed a new Tail Light Bulb, and replaced the Rear Brakes. Lastly, they gave her a fresh Engine Oil and Filter change. Call today to make your appointment for a test drive. Our Internet Value Pricing mission at Moore Buick GMC is to present accurate, fair, market-based pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Value Pricing is Achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 65 plus years, we realize that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.' We have made every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within our website. However, we cannot guarantee that the site does not contain errors. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S922378718
Stock: MZ2036GA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- New Listing$4,000
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT198,356 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
If you are looking for a good 4WD SUV to take out hunting & Fishing or just a good solid SUV for a young driver to take to school & activities then don't miss out on this nice 2002 Chevy Trailblazer with like new tires and remote start. For more information or to schedule a test drive give me, Dan Nelson, Your North Country Car Man a call or text at 701-351-1795
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S822118792
Stock: M9L084X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,988
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS159,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 2002 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER THIS IS A 1 OWNER WITH 27 SERVICE RECORDS3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S222335268
Stock: 9002M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,999
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS154,906 milesDelivery available*
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2002 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER LS, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! OUR AS-IS ON LINE PRICE IS OUT THE DOOR, NO ADDITIONAL FEES. Call (256)-624-9600. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. <b>Additional Information</b> SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Anniston - Oxford. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Dealer assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S622415823
Stock: A5691A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $7,900
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT188,655 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Troutwine Auto Sales - Arcanum / Ohio
2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT, 2-wheel drive, purchased new from our dealership, 4.2L inline 6-cylinder, automatic transmission, aluminum wheels, trailering package, fog lamps,keyless entry, power driver seat, am/fm/cd, power windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control, tilt wheel, rear wiper, rear defrost, light pewter exterior, dark cloth interior, See this SUV and others at www.troutwineautosales.com or give us a call at 1-866-521-3963
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S122422615
Stock: C1502A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-25-2003
- $3,900
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS112,135 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/256 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet TrailBlazer comes equipped with these options: SOLID EXTERIOR PAINT (STD), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: content theft alarm, REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: LS decor, pwr heated mirrors, front/rear floor mats, rear window defogger, deep tinted rear window glass, cruise control, body-color body-side moldings, leather-wrapped steering wheel, retractable rear compartment shade, remote keyless entry, content theft alarm, P245/70R16 ALL-SEASON SBR BSW TIRES (STD), FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, speed-compensated volume (STD), CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), CRUISE CONTROL, and 5550# GVWR (2950 front/3200 rear), springs (3100 front/3200 rear), axles (2950 front/ 3200 rear) (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S422503740
Stock: 26568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $5,988Fair Deal
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT98,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
Style and functionality go hand in hand with the used Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4WD! This SUV's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. It's a 6 cylinder Summit White SUV that can tackle many different terrains. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call 812-865-2502 or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S626101367
Stock: U7228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $4,975
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT183,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Trailer Towing Pkg,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side, Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise, Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,Straight 6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless, Entry,Power Locks,Luggage Rack,Heated Mirrors,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Power Driver, Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power, Steering., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Trailer Towing Pkg,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,Straight 6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Luggage Rack,Heated Mirrors,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S322198552
Stock: 24433B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,895
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS177,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: content theft alarm, SOLID EXTERIOR PAINT (STD), REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, CRUISE CONTROL, CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: LS decor pwr heated mirrors front/rear floor mats rear window defogger deep tinted rear window glass cruise control body-color body-side moldings leather-wrapped steering wheel retractable rear compartment shade remote keyless entry content theft alarm, 4.2L (256) DOHC SFI 24-VALVE I6 VORTEC 4200 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), 5750# GVWR (2950 front/3200 rear) springs (3100 front/3200 rear) axles (2950 front/ 3200 rear) (STD), P245/70R16 ALL-SEASON SBR BSW TIRES (STD), 3.73 AXLE RATIO, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC CASSETTE AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan digital clock TheftLock speed-compensated volume, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, Four Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S722388435
Stock: 32304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- $3,999Fair Deal
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS189,618 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Sold brand new by Michael's Chevrolet of Issaquah, this Car-Fax Certified 0 accidents, and 22 service records is a terrific find! To find one of these, this clean with no accidents, that has been maintained meticulously, a rare find indeed. All the options on this 4-wheel drive beauty. Automatic with air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks, mirrors, AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels, luggage rack and more. Smooth, comfortable, fully serviced, this is a great value in this price range.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S722254248
Stock: 20-178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS119,094 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/256 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet TrailBlazer features the following options: SOLID EXTERIOR PAINT (STD), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: content theft alarm, REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: LS decor, pwr heated mirrors, front/rear floor mats, rear window defogger, deep tinted rear window glass, cruise control, body-color body-side moldings, leather-wrapped steering wheel, retractable rear compartment shade, remote keyless entry, content theft alarm, P245/70R16 ALL-SEASON SBR BSW TIRES (STD), LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, speed-compensated volume, CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), CRUISE CONTROL, and 5550# GVWR (2950 front/3200 rear), springs (3100 front/3200 rear), axles (2950 front/ 3200 rear) (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S022382995
Stock: 26216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $2,495
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT121,996 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Car House of Garfield - Garfield / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S822213840
Certified Pre-Owned: No