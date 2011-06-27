This is a basic vehicle allowing a business or personal practical purpose: economical, comfortable and no frills, which we do not want nor need. Going on a supply run with many ice chests for our catering business is so much easier with this Trailblazer. A full 48" width allows better loading and hauling. We do not have to bend over to load or unload, so easier on us. It is on a 1/4 ton pickup frame and is tough, handles bad roads easily, 18" snow drifts and more. Has clearance and good lighting for driving rural. You will feel the road only a bit more than a car. Quiet inside. Windows and doors fit tight. We have top of the line winter tires (they were expensive). In summer we switch to a basic summer radials. Two full sets of rims to make it fast and easy. Dash is basic and I like it that way. Easy to clean. My trips to Costco in bad weather are no problem. The back seats fold down and I have hauled pole saws, skis, and more. We travel up a curvy steep grade and in ten miles go from 911 feet elv to 3300 for a grocery run. I buy premium no ethanol gas and get about 20 MPG loaded, 60 MPH, and heater or air, with power to spare. Deer here require fast stopping sometimes and this rig responds. I hope we see more vehicles like the Trailblazer in the future. That is economical, basic, hauling capacity and runs good. This is a very functional ride and takes four persons comfortably with room in the back area for luggage. What was wrong with America to be so out of touch with so many rural people to discontinue the Trailblazer? Still going strong! Can't find a replacement yet! Don't want cameras and screens in the cab. I use mirrors fine and can memorize a paper map. Give us a basic vehicle again!

Read more