Consumer Rating
(182)
2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine performance, comfortable highway ride, extensive features list, user-friendly controls.
  • Skittish handling around corners, numb steering, generic interior design with mediocre materials.
List Price
$3,500
Used Trailblazer for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A strong drivetrain, plenty of room inside and a long features list make this an attractive family vehicle, but some cheap interior materials and iffy handling keep it from gaining our full recommendation.

2005 Highlights

The TrailBlazer gets a host of minor interior improvements this year. Seating has been restyled and boasts comfort and quality improvements. Detail changes include revised chrome accents, trim enhancements and a new instrument panel appearance. Among the new options are an audio system with CD/MP3 compatibility and full-length side curtain airbags (which replace last year's front-seat side airbags).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

5(54%)
4(23%)
3(16%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.2
182 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Research Pays
itcd,03/29/2014
I purchased this vehicle 3 years ago with 87000 miles, and have since brought it up to 107000 so far. One thing I have noticed is that it seems to get a lot of guff around the Internet, but seems more like a mixed bag. Some people have transmissions failing prematurely, while I know of people with over 200k and no rebuild of either motor or transmission. This vehicle isn't for everybody. It isn't a "just buy it and drive it" type, it requires a bit more care and attentiveness than the average person will want to put into it. But for those who are willing, it is quite rewarding and proves to be snappy with its strong engine and okay steering response.
A gentle giant...
TinyHooman,09/01/2018
LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my Trailblazer in 2016... When my first car bit the dust, I was devastated. I drove a little Escape til it croaked. So, when I was looking for a new vehicle, I was at first intimidated by this giant gold nugget that was called a Trailblazer... It seemed big! Powerful! And, again, really, really big. But this truck handles so well, and is such a smooth, comfortable ride. The visibility is great, especially given its size. My worries were put at ease as soon as I took off on a test run. This truck, despite running 6 cylinders, is silent from the inside. Two years, and about 40,000 miles later, now at almost 170,000, it's grown on me, and still, runs silent. Only time you hear the truck is when you hear it's power. Also, a great off-roader. Really does blaze a trail.
Trailblazer can't be replaced yet
Eden Valley Guest Ranch,01/19/2017
LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
This is a basic vehicle allowing a business or personal practical purpose: economical, comfortable and no frills, which we do not want nor need. Going on a supply run with many ice chests for our catering business is so much easier with this Trailblazer. A full 48" width allows better loading and hauling. We do not have to bend over to load or unload, so easier on us. It is on a 1/4 ton pickup frame and is tough, handles bad roads easily, 18" snow drifts and more. Has clearance and good lighting for driving rural. You will feel the road only a bit more than a car. Quiet inside. Windows and doors fit tight. We have top of the line winter tires (they were expensive). In summer we switch to a basic summer radials. Two full sets of rims to make it fast and easy. Dash is basic and I like it that way. Easy to clean. My trips to Costco in bad weather are no problem. The back seats fold down and I have hauled pole saws, skis, and more. We travel up a curvy steep grade and in ten miles go from 911 feet elv to 3300 for a grocery run. I buy premium no ethanol gas and get about 20 MPG loaded, 60 MPH, and heater or air, with power to spare. Deer here require fast stopping sometimes and this rig responds. I hope we see more vehicles like the Trailblazer in the future. That is economical, basic, hauling capacity and runs good. This is a very functional ride and takes four persons comfortably with room in the back area for luggage. What was wrong with America to be so out of touch with so many rural people to discontinue the Trailblazer? Still going strong! Can't find a replacement yet! Don't want cameras and screens in the cab. I use mirrors fine and can memorize a paper map. Give us a basic vehicle again!
GREAT VEHICLE!
Dimen Burgos,12/02/2016
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I've owned this truck for a 1year now & it's been NOTHING BUT RELIABLE!!! I purchased it with 132k & only issue it had was exhaust leak. I fixed that right away & haven't had any issues since I am now at 146,897miles! I'm really good at taking care of it though. I warm it up before I leave for about 10min everyday, I get the motor oil changed every 2,000 , I have all my fluids checked every 3months, I have it a tune up the same week I bought it so I've always fault if you treat the car right it'll treat you right. Great off road, gets really good highway mpg for its size. I would say combined are usually average at around 20-25 mpg which isn't bad. If I take a trip that's mainly highway it would get like 27-29mpg but I drive speed limit so gotta factor that in to it. I know I have many more years to go with this truck! If you can get your hands on one for a good deal GO FOR IT!!!
See all 182 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer is offered in the following submodels: Trailblazer SUV. Available styles include LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is priced between $3,500 and$3,500 with odometer readings between 220736 and220736 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Trailblazers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,500 and mileage as low as 220736 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,460.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,501.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,705.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

