Vehicle overview

We've never been fans of the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, though we must admit that our skepticism hasn't prevented it from being a popular choice among sport-utility vehicle shoppers. Affordable and generally competent, the latest TrailBlazer has been around since 2002 as Chevy's midsize truck-based SUV offering. However, the TrailBlazer hasn't changed much since then, and time has marched on. Outclassed in almost every area, you might say the TrailBlazer's expiration date lies somewhere in its rearview mirror.

An example of the traditional SUV genre, the midsize 2009 Chevy TrailBlazer has rugged truck-based underpinnings that provide a beefy towing capacity and a decent level of off-road capability. While this is fine for those who use their vehicles for a lot of recreational use, it also limits the vehicle's desirability for those more interested in responsive handling and a well-designed, versatile and up-to-date cabin. And while the TrailBlazer's ride quality remains a strong point as truck-based SUVs go, crossovers like Chevy's own Traverse -- the TrailBlazer's replacement arriving this year -- are better still and also offer three rows of seating and much better overall packaging.

At the right price, the 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer might offer a lot of value for shoppers who can make use of its truck-based advantages. And high-performance niche fans will also find a lot to like in the limited-production TrailBlazer SS. But for most consumers, there are certainly better choices in the midsize-SUV universe. Traditional models like the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner offer more cabin refinement and superior road manners, while crossovers like the Traverse, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander deliver greater passenger and cargo capacity and a more contemporary overall design. The TrailBlazer, as well as its GMC Envoy twin, should be avoided.