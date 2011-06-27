I have had this suv for about 2 years I bout It with 89,000 miles on it now I have 102982 I have had to change the fan cluch and water pump on it thats all Iv done to it she runs great this suv will get up and go its fast and really reliable the 4X4 works well drove it in snow and mud fantastic never got stuck once while my freinds in has jeep got stuck I was laughing. I thought jeeps were supposed to be able to go off road. This is the best suv I have ever owned. I can see it running to 400,000 miles No problem a co worker of mine has the same car and she's driving up to 300,000 miles and still driving. I also for got to mention that I am very tall about 6,6 I fit in the very well.

Read more