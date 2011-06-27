2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine performance, comfortable highway ride, extensive features list, user-friendly controls.
- Skittish handling around corners, numb steering, generic interior design, low-grade interior materials.
Other years
List Price
$988
Edmunds' Expert Review
A strong drivetrain, plenty of room inside and a long features list make this an attractive family vehicle, but the cheap interior materials and iffy handling keep it from gaining our full recommendation.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, Chevrolet has dropped the high-line LTZ trim level. Power-adjustable pedals, a DVD-based navigation system, automatically locking doors and XM Satellite Radio are new features this year. The instrument panel now sports a freshened monochromatic look. The North Face Edition package gets unique 17-inch wheels, while all models get new 17-inch aluminum wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dcpre5,06/24/2011
It seems that most people only write reviews when they are dissatisfied with something and don't do anything when they are pleased. I've owned my trailblazer since it was brand new and it just turned over 200,000 miles. This vehicle has never given me a problem and I have full confidence in it and wouldn't hesitate to drive it anywhere. I just put new tires, brakes, shocks, and struts on it so I fully expect it to go up to a quarter million miles. The amazing thing is when a person looks at the outside or the inside they wouldn't have a clue about the mileage. It has held up very well. No oil leaks, no rust and no rips in the fabric on the interior. Good Job General Motors!
mmatt400,10/14/2013
I have had this suv for about 2 years I bout It with 89,000 miles on it now I have 102982 I have had to change the fan cluch and water pump on it thats all Iv done to it she runs great this suv will get up and go its fast and really reliable the 4X4 works well drove it in snow and mud fantastic never got stuck once while my freinds in has jeep got stuck I was laughing. I thought jeeps were supposed to be able to go off road. This is the best suv I have ever owned. I can see it running to 400,000 miles No problem a co worker of mine has the same car and she's driving up to 300,000 miles and still driving. I also for got to mention that I am very tall about 6,6 I fit in the very well.
jweil810,06/26/2014
I'm absolutely amazed that I have over 300,000 miles on this car. It will be 10 years old in November.
John Oberg,04/16/2016
LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
This has been a great vehicle and has held up well from being used in salt and on dirt and gravel roads. It has both AWD and 4WD which you cannot find anymore in a midsize SUV. GM climate control is great. The downsides are common to many SUV's and light trucks and they are front wheel bearing assemblies and rear disc brakes used in salt, mud, and on rough roads. Original front wheel bearing assemblies were expensive and didn't last more than 30 to 40k miles, however, the price of replacements have dropped and life span has increased. Too bad GM stopped making the Trailblazer in 2009, although I understand it has been revived and being manufactured in China for foreign sales and the possibility of being brought back to the US. GM began making the Chevrolet Blazer again in 2019 and according to the specs it is more the size and build as the Trailblazer.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
