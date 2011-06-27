  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine performance, comfortable highway ride, extensive features list, user-friendly controls.
  • Skittish handling around corners, numb steering, generic interior design, low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A strong drivetrain, plenty of room inside and a long features list make this an attractive family vehicle, but the cheap interior materials and iffy handling keep it from gaining our full recommendation.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, Chevrolet has dropped the high-line LTZ trim level. Power-adjustable pedals, a DVD-based navigation system, automatically locking doors and XM Satellite Radio are new features this year. The instrument panel now sports a freshened monochromatic look. The North Face Edition package gets unique 17-inch wheels, while all models get new 17-inch aluminum wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

5(65%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.5
300 reviews
See all 300 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

American Longevity!
dcpre5,06/24/2011
It seems that most people only write reviews when they are dissatisfied with something and don't do anything when they are pleased. I've owned my trailblazer since it was brand new and it just turned over 200,000 miles. This vehicle has never given me a problem and I have full confidence in it and wouldn't hesitate to drive it anywhere. I just put new tires, brakes, shocks, and struts on it so I fully expect it to go up to a quarter million miles. The amazing thing is when a person looks at the outside or the inside they wouldn't have a clue about the mileage. It has held up very well. No oil leaks, no rust and no rips in the fabric on the interior. Good Job General Motors!
Very nice suv
mmatt400,10/14/2013
I have had this suv for about 2 years I bout It with 89,000 miles on it now I have 102982 I have had to change the fan cluch and water pump on it thats all Iv done to it she runs great this suv will get up and go its fast and really reliable the 4X4 works well drove it in snow and mud fantastic never got stuck once while my freinds in has jeep got stuck I was laughing. I thought jeeps were supposed to be able to go off road. This is the best suv I have ever owned. I can see it running to 400,000 miles No problem a co worker of mine has the same car and she's driving up to 300,000 miles and still driving. I also for got to mention that I am very tall about 6,6 I fit in the very well.
303,000 miles and going strong
jweil810,06/26/2014
I'm absolutely amazed that I have over 300,000 miles on this car. It will be 10 years old in November.
Best vehicle I've owned in 69 years of driving
John Oberg,04/16/2016
LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
This has been a great vehicle and has held up well from being used in salt and on dirt and gravel roads. It has both AWD and 4WD which you cannot find anymore in a midsize SUV. GM climate control is great. The downsides are common to many SUV's and light trucks and they are front wheel bearing assemblies and rear disc brakes used in salt, mud, and on rough roads. Original front wheel bearing assemblies were expensive and didn't last more than 30 to 40k miles, however, the price of replacements have dropped and life span has increased. Too bad GM stopped making the Trailblazer in 2009, although I understand it has been revived and being manufactured in China for foreign sales and the possibility of being brought back to the US. GM began making the Chevrolet Blazer again in 2019 and according to the specs it is more the size and build as the Trailblazer.
See all 300 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer is offered in the following submodels: Trailblazer SUV. Available styles include LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS is priced between $988 and$988 with odometer readings between 221852 and221852 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Trailblazers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $988 and mileage as low as 221852 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $18,765.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,200.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,263.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,528.

Research Similar Vehicles