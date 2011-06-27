  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Trailblazer
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(84)
Appraise this car

2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful performance, comfortable on the highway, lots of features, simple controls.
  • Bland interior with some subpar materials, skittish handling around corners for non-SS versions, no third-row seat option.
Other years
2021
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Chevrolet Trailblazer for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$4,800 - $8,995
Used Trailblazer for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Strong performance, a roomy cabin and plentiful features are strong points for the 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, but mediocre interior materials and handling (SS model excepted) prevent our full endorsement.

Vehicle overview

The Chevrolet TrailBlazer is the company's midsize SUV entry. Last redesigned in 2002, when it received more power, sharper styling and a roomier cabin, the current version is dated in some areas, yet modern in others. Now that the long-wheelbase EXT version has been dropped, there is no TrailBlazer with a third-row seat and hence passenger capacity is limited to five.

Luxury and performance features, such as a navigation system, DVD system and stability control are fully up to date. However, the handling dynamics are more 1987 than 2007, as the standard TrailBlazer's mushy suspension and vague steering don't inspire confidence on twisty roads. Less important gripes concern the cabin, which has a rather bland design and some subpar materials.

The high-performance SS version takes care of the handling woes via a laundry list of modifications made to the suspension and steering that give this SUV crisp, tightly controlled handling that approaches that of sporty cars. The SS also provides rip-roaring performance, courtesy of a 6.0-liter V8 borrowed from the Corvette.

Although the 2007 Chevy TrailBlazer has a few strong points in its favor, a number of competitors, namely the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner, handily top it in terms of cabin refinement and handling composure while also offering the option of third-row seating. The thoroughly competent and tons o' fun TrailBlazer SS is another story -- its only real competition comes from Jeep's Grand Cherokee SRT8, which costs around 20 percent more than the SS.

2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer models

The Chevrolet TrailBlazer is available in four trim levels: LS, LT, 1SS and 3SS. The LS comes with 17-inch aluminum wheels, dual-zone manual air-conditioning, cruise control, OnStar, a CD player and power windows and locks. LT models add foglamps, a roof rack, power mirrors, keyless entry, a rear window defogger and a temperature/compass display. Going with the LT also allows one to access additional options not found on the LS, including 18-inch wheels, leather seating with power front seats, power-adjustable pedals, heated front seats and outside mirrors, memory driver seat positioning, and a trip computer. Other major options (depending on trim) include a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a navigation system, upgraded Bose audio, a power driver seat, an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio.

The base TrailBlazer SS (1SS) is equipped similarly to the LS in terms of basic features but also features a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels, a monochromatic exterior and black mesh grille, high-performance brakes and a quicker steering rack. The uplevel 3SS essentially adds the LT's equipment as well as some of its extras like the leather seating, power front seats and adjustable pedals.

2007 Highlights

Only minor changes are in store for the 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. The LT trim level now has dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear audio controls. On the TrailBlazer SS, there are now two SS packages: standard (1SS) and 3SS. These effectively replace last year's LS and LT trim levels. The seven-passenger TrailBlazer EXT is dropped.

Performance & mpg

The Chevy TrailBlazer comes standard with a 4.2-liter inline six that produces 291 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. A 5.3-liter V8 (300 hp and 330 lb-ft) is optional; it features cylinder-deactivation technology to boost mileage. In terms of towing capacity, six-cylinder models are rated at 6,200 pounds and V8s at 6,800 pounds. Both engines come standard with a four-speed automatic transmission. Two- or four-wheel drive (4WD) is offered.

The TrailBlazer SS packs a 6.0-liter V8 borrowed from the Corvette. In this application, it's rated for 391 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. The SS also comes matched to a four-speed automatic transmission. Two-wheel drive is again offered, but instead of 4WD this TrailBlazer has an all-wheel-drive system that improves on-pavement performance at the expense of off-road ability. The SS is seriously quick and can hit 60 mph in 6.3 seconds and the quarter-mile in 14.4 seconds.

Safety

Standard are antilock disc brakes and stability control, while side curtain airbags are optional on all trim levels. In NHTSA side-impact crash testing, a Chevy TrailBlazer equipped with the side curtain bags scored a perfect five stars for front and rear occupants. Frontal impact testing resulted in three-star ratings for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. In frontal offset crash testing by the IIHS, the TrailBlazer received a "Marginal" score (the second-lowest ranking on a four-point scale).

Driving

The TrailBlazer's suspension is a mixed bag. Its soft tuning results in an extremely comfortable ride around town and on the highway. But push it hard into a corner, or take a bump too fast in the dirt, and the TrailBlazer's soft setup gets out of sorts quickly. The SS is another story -- around town and at normal freeway speeds the ride is firm but comfortable. When pressed on twisty roads, the SS' body motions are extremely well controlled, the steering feel is excellent and there's very little lean during hard cornering.

Interior

The TrailBlazer's cabin offers decent comfort for five adults, and most controls are simple, but the overall ambiance is rather bland. Apart from a white-faced tach and a monogrammed "SS" on the seats, there's nothing special about the SS model's interior. Cargo capacity is generous; with the seats in use there are 44 cubic feet available, but if you fold down the 60/40-split rear seat, it nearly doubles, putting 80 cubes at your disposal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
84 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Couldnt ask for much more out of a SUV
neverfound5,04/11/2011
I went from a 93 Suburban to a 07 Trailblazer LS 4x4 and I couldn't be happier. Yes, the interior design in a little bland but it makes it supremely simple for you passengers to be able to use the stereo and climate controls from the second they sit down. I was worried about the comfort coming from luxuriously large captains chairs, but I just melted into the 8-way power seats. Smooth, (surprisingly) quiet, and with all of the added features (6CD Bose stereo, sunroof, power seats, flip down DVD, privacy glass, bluetooth, onstar, sirius/XM) it feels like a luxury ride without the overwhelming urge to scoff at other drivers. Inline 6 has more than enough power to get you where your going. A+
So glad to be back in a Trailblazer!!
kayakcrazy,08/05/2011
First - my husband and I own a small used car lot. I've driven LOTS of cars/trucks, but can honestly say that the Trailblazer is my perfect vehicle. It can tow a HUGE load, handles any conditions (snow/mud, etc); gives a great view of the road; and there's a TON of cargo space. Yet it has a nice tight turning radius (easy to park) and plenty of horsepower (can pull Hubby's race truck on the car hauler trailer if need be). Mine has 120,000 miles on it and still runs and handles great!
New vehicle 'honeymoon'
gmfaithful,11/23/2006
I know that it is too soon to make any long term judgement but the TrailBlazer we bought exceeds our expectations. When researching vehicles we consistantly read that the suspension of the TB was less than 'good' which kept us from considering the TB. We had a relative who drove an '06 and they said that they were pleased with the ride and handling. We got the LT (loaded) and so far can't drive it enough. Incidently, we also drove the SS. If it had not looked too 'pretentious' for a couple of 50+ it was tempting.
Chevy beats Hondas Reliability
balbool69,10/13/2013
This is my second trailblazer.. had an 04.. loved it but didn't have 4x4.. with Michigan weather 6x6 isn't enough.. I went ahead sold it and got me my beloved 07 trailblazer 4x4.. snow never became an issue anymore.. you wont feel a thing when you turn the 4x4 on.. its like your driving on dry pavement... With a new job my driving became more and I needed an suv with better gas mileage.. so I bought a Honda crv.. worst car of my life .. yes its very good on gas but whats the point when I spent 1200 mechanically issues.. with the trailblazer.. never had a problem with it other then the headlight bulb keep blowing.. even with hid kit .. best car ever for an every day commute!!!
See all 84 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
395 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
395 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer is offered in the following submodels: Trailblazer SUV, Trailblazer SS. Available styles include SS 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SS 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SS 4dr SUV AWD w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and SS 4dr SUV w/3SS (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is priced between $4,800 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 70332 and206724 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS is priced between $5,900 and$7,990 with odometer readings between 131084 and158602 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 Trailblazers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,800 and mileage as low as 70332 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Can't find a used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,247.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,788.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,201.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,956.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Trailblazer lease specials

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles