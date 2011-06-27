Vehicle overview

The Chevrolet TrailBlazer is the company's midsize SUV entry. Last redesigned in 2002, when it received more power, sharper styling and a roomier cabin, the current version is dated in some areas, yet modern in others. Now that the long-wheelbase EXT version has been dropped, there is no TrailBlazer with a third-row seat and hence passenger capacity is limited to five.

Luxury and performance features, such as a navigation system, DVD system and stability control are fully up to date. However, the handling dynamics are more 1987 than 2007, as the standard TrailBlazer's mushy suspension and vague steering don't inspire confidence on twisty roads. Less important gripes concern the cabin, which has a rather bland design and some subpar materials.

The high-performance SS version takes care of the handling woes via a laundry list of modifications made to the suspension and steering that give this SUV crisp, tightly controlled handling that approaches that of sporty cars. The SS also provides rip-roaring performance, courtesy of a 6.0-liter V8 borrowed from the Corvette.

Although the 2007 Chevy TrailBlazer has a few strong points in its favor, a number of competitors, namely the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner, handily top it in terms of cabin refinement and handling composure while also offering the option of third-row seating. The thoroughly competent and tons o' fun TrailBlazer SS is another story -- its only real competition comes from Jeep's Grand Cherokee SRT8, which costs around 20 percent more than the SS.