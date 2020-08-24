Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 99,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,195$1,465 Below Market
Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Asheville - Asheville / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD Monterey Red Metallic TintcoatOdometer is 42693 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4WD, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Front & Rear Bumpers w/Rear Step Pad, Body-Color Grille, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Driver Information Center, Driver Seat Memory Function, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, LT Convenience Package, Overhead Custom Console, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors w/Memory, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Premium Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Cargo Mat, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver/Leather, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Smoker's Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trailering Wire Harness Connector In Bumper, Universal Home Remote.Fields CJDR Mazda is pleased to offer this fantastic 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT in Monterey Red Metallic Tintcoat Beautifully equipped with LT Convenience Package (Driver Seat Memory Function, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, and Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors w/Memory), Preferred Equipment Group 1SE (8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Front & Rear Bumpers w/Rear Step Pad, Body-Color Grille, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Driver Information Center, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls, Overhead Custom Console, Premium Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Cargo Mat, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver/Leather, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trailering Wire Harness Connector In Bumper, and Universal Home Remote), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Smoker's Package, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package (Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature and Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open), Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4WD, 145 Amp Alternator, 18 x 8 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger va
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET13M172218178
Stock: CLD616057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 209,566 miles
$3,674$1,005 Below Market
Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S372286685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,494$1,125 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Chevrolet - Hudsonville / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Chevrolet is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Machine Silver Metallic 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and youll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S272294941
Stock: PC20188B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 90,105 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,600
Adam's Cars - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S972256156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,685 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500$3,381 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4dr 2WD 4dr LS features a 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, OnStar, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13S972218216
Stock: AAW-218216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 180,101 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
$1,200 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, WHEELS, 4-18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, 5-SPOKE, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, includes (UQA) Bose premium speaker system and (UC6) AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer. OPTION PACKAGE SAVINGS WHEN ORDERED, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (YC6) LT Convenience Package, (**2) Seats, front bucket with leather-appointed seating, (V40) Seat adjuster, 8-way power front passenger, (DK2) Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, (KA1) Seats, heated driver and front passenger, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI with Active Fuel Management (302 hp [225 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 330 lb-ft of torque [447Nm] @ 4000 rpm), WHEELS, 4-18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, 5-SPOKE, AIR BAGS, HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT, front and rear outboard seating positions, ASSIST STEPS, BLACK, SEAT ADJUSTER, 8-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER with power lumbar control, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR, LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, includes (AAB) driver seat memory function, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (DS3) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors with memory and turn signal indicators, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says 'Rugged and durable AFFORDABLE This TrailBlazer is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET13M672302755
Stock: 72302755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 133,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$932 Below Market
Schwieters Chevrolet of Cold Spring - Cold Spring / Minnesota
**LOCAL TRADE** **ACCIDENT FREE** WELL EQUIPPED LT PACKAGE** **GREAT PRICE FOR A 4WD VEHICLE!!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S172229658
Stock: 6139XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 116,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$448 Below Market
Randall Motors - Portage / Pennsylvania
4.2L 6 CYL. AUTO 4WD PWML POWER SUNROOF POWER DRIVERS SEAT TILT WHEEL DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL AC KENWOOD TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/CD SATELLITE RADIO AUXILIARY/USB HOOKUPS 17 WHEELS ROOF RACK HITCH RECEIVERTHIS TRAILBLAZER LS COMES WITH A 90 DAY/ 4500 MILE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S972221453
Stock: 86262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 194,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999$560 Below Market
Morrissey Motor - Madison / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S472105772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,549$257 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Air Bags; Head Curtain Side-Impact; Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Remote Keyless Entry; Glass; Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Rear Axle; 4.10 Ratio Floormats; Color-Keyed Carpeted Front And Rear; Removable Audio System; AM/FM Stereo Body; Liftgate With Liftglass Engine; Vortec 4.2L I6 Sfi Gvwr; 5550 Lbs. (2517 Kg) Ls Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Premium Cloth Seat Trim Theft-Deterrent Alarm System; Content Theft Alarm; Tires; P245/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 4-17" X 7" (43.2 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Sport Aluminum; Onstar; Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. YOU WILL NOT FIND A NICER SUV AT THIS PRICE. VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF LOCAL TRADE IN. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH FULL POWER PACKAGE. This Chevrolet includes: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) 4-Speed A/T A/T ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Chevrolet TrailBlazer makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer: The 2007 Chevy TrailBlazer is a traditional body-on-frame SUV, which makes it attractive to buyers in the market for a mid-sized SUV with towing and off-road capability. The standard 4.2L six-cylinder engine is vary capable, and a burly 6.0L V8 makes sure the TrailBlazer can never be accused of being underpowered. Strengths of this model include Powerful standard I6 engine and available 395-horsepower V8 engine. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDS13SX72270695
Stock: 72270695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 132,362 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Red Cedar Automotive - Menomonie / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S172265169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
CARFAX ONE OWNER 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS HERE TODAY in a Monterey Red Metallic Tintcoat with a 4WD Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC under the hood. This car boasts a powerful performance, with comfortable handling even at highway speeds! This car also has lots of features combined with simple controls make for easier cabin navigation and utilization. As smooth as this car drives, we went ahead and put in a FRESH OIL CHANGE!!!! the ONE PREVIOUS OWNER of this powerhouse was kind to it, as there is NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE ON ITS RECORD! THATS RIGHT!! THIS CAR HAS A C L E A N T I T L E!!! Give us a call at (812)332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call for more information. We are here to help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S972175381
Stock: S9053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 171,623 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,762
Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
REDUCED FROM $8,999! LT trim. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air, 4x4, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO with CD player and DVD-integrated touch-screen navigation, seek-and-scan, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), full-feature autonomous touch-screen navigation, 1 DVD disc and Points of Interest, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (YC6) LT Convenience Package, (**2) Seats, front bucket with leather-appointed seating, (V40) Seat adjuster, 8-way power front passenger, (DK2) Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, (KA1) Seats, heated driver and front passenger, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM, SEAT ADJUSTER, 8-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER with power lumbar control, LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, includes (AAB) driver seat memory function, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (DS3) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors with memory and turn signal indicators, ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI with transmission oil cooler (291 hp [217 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 277 lb-ft of torque [375 Nm] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Missoula. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S772147336
Stock: 9570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 117,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,250
R&R Chevrolet - Schuylkill Haven / Pennsylvania
The BEST prices online can be found RIGHT HERE! At RnR Auto Group we shop the competition EVERY DAY so you don't have to!! One of the best things about this 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump* 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD!!! Awesome! PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN*** Other features include: Power windows, Auto, Cruise control, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S572110737
Stock: 2753Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 61,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,975
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS, finished in Black over an Ebony Leather interior.Very Low Miles, Very Clean Vehicle with good tires wrapping 20 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Moonroof- Heated Seats- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Bose Sound System with Radio, CD, USB, and Bluetooth inputs.A solid 6.0L Vortec V8 engine and 4 speed automatic transmission push 390 horsepower to all 4 wheels with AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably, and fast.This beautiful hot rod SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET13H472211437
Stock: 13489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 67,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
One Owner!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13S772274300
Stock: D191709A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 99,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999
Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington
This Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS, with a Gas V8 6.0L/366 engine, features a 4-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 17 highway/14 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 99279 miles! Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS Options: This Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Console, floor with CD storage, In-Dash CD (single disc), Radio (AM/FM). Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wipers, rear intermittent with washer, Airbag deactivation (occupant sensing passenger). Visit Us: Find this Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET13H172126801
Stock: TP19204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 205,598 miles
$2,897
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Imperial Blue Metallic 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDT13SX72202068
Stock: MF43727A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet TrailBlazer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Trailblazer
- 5(76%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(4%)
Related Chevrolet Trailblazer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bangor ME
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fort Collins CO
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Murfreesboro TN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Lynchburg VA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oklahoma City OK
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Greensboro NC
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon