Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

3500 express john8479 , 10/24/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great vehicle except for one glaring problem.When it runs, it will move anything. It eats fuel pumps though. Vehicle has just had the fuel pump replaced for the third time. Dealers can't say what's causing the problem. Report Abuse

Almost a lemon? labrador94 , 01/08/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I purchased this vehicle I had a good buy. One month later I was broke down some 78 miles from home. It just wouldn't start. Imagine my surprise when I found out the fuel pump went out. The dealer installed a new one and it works great now and no more problems...yet. Report Abuse

What A Lemon! Express3500 , 03/29/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful With only 24,000 miles, this vehicle has been in the dealer's shop 7 times for the same problem-won't start. Dealer claims that GM doesn't know how to fix fuel injectors that continually cement themselves shut. In addition, truck has had coolant leak, power steering leak, short in turn signals, broken window channel. Jerry Gleason Chevrolet hasn't been much help either. So far they have cut the fabric on the front seat and damaged the rear bumper. Works better as a warehouse than a truck. Report Abuse