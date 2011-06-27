  1. Home
2011 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior design
  • peppy yet efficient turbocharged engine
  • Eco model's top fuel economy
  • secure handling
  • top safety scores
  • big trunk.
  • Low rear seat cushion.
Edmunds' Expert Review

After decades of toiling in the minor leagues, Chevrolet makes it to the show with its much-improved compact sedan entry, the 2011 Cruze.

Vehicle overview

In the small car big leagues, Chevrolet has never had a competitive player. The mediocre Cobalt (SS version excepted) and the generally terrible Cavalier that preceded it were doomed to dwell in the minors as rivals consistently outperformed them in key areas such as overall build quality and performance. But unlike those farm team disappointments, the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is ready for the show.

Breaking with the Chevy tradition of offering a larger-than-average engine in a small car, the Cruze offers a pair of fuel-efficient yet peppy small power plants. Whether you get the 1.8-liter non-turbocharged inline-4 or the 1.4-liter turbo mill, you'll get class-competitive performance along with the promise of high fuel economy.

The Cruze's handling is also notably sharper than the Cobalt's and its interior is light-years ahead in terms of quality and styling. In terms of features, even the base Cruze LS comes pretty well equipped, with 10 airbags being one notable standard equipment highlight. The Cruze is also quite roomy (the EPA actually classifies it as a midsize car), though rear seat comfort is only so-so for taller folks.

Even so, Chevrolet has done a lot right here. When compared to this segment's traditional leaders, the 2011 Honda Civic and 2011 Toyota Corolla, the Cruze is fully competitive (or even better) in terms of design and driving dynamics. Certainly, you'll still want to check out the few other big hitters in this group such as the all-new, upscale 2011 Ford Focus, the redesigned and very impressive 2011 Hyundai Elantra and the feisty 2011 Mazda 3. But the fact that we're saying "other big hitters" in reference to the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze speaks well of this competent new player.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is a small sedan that comes in four main trim levels: LS, Eco, LT and LTZ.

The LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, OnStar, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, an eight-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The Eco is equipped similarly to the LS but is optimized for maximum fuel efficiency with aerodynamic improvements, lightweight alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires, a smaller fuel tank and a few minor feature deletions to further reduce weight.

The LT is actually comprised of 1LT and 2LT subsets. The 1LT comes with a turbocharged engine, chrome wheel covers, color-keyed power sideview mirrors, floor mats and a one-touch-up driver's window. The 2LT adds alloy wheels, remote vehicle start, cruise control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a USB/iPod port for the audio system and Bluetooth.

The Cruze LTZ adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, illuminated vanity mirrors, rear park assist, a sport-tuned suspension and four-wheel disc brakes.

Many of the upper trims' standard features can be had on lower trims via &agrave; la carte options or packages. A hard-drive-based navigation system, a premium sound system, a sunroof and an RS appearance package (unique front/rear fascias, foglights, rear spoiler) are all available on the upper trims.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is an all-new small sedan that replaces the aged Cobalt.

Performance & mpg

The Cruze LS is powered by a 1.8-liter inline-4 that makes 136 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque. The Eco, LT and LTZ come with a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 that generates 138 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. The LS and Eco come with a six-speed manual transmission while the other trims come standard with a six-speed automatic (optional on the LS and Eco).

In Edmunds testing, a Cruze LTZ accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, an average time for this class. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 22 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined for the Cruze LS. The turbocharged engine (LT and LTZ) receives a similar 24/36/28.

The fuel-economy-focused Cruze Eco earns a laudable 28 mpg city/42 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined with the manual transmission and 26/37/30 with the automatic.

Safety

All 2011 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side impact airbags as standard. All trims save the LTZ have a front-disc/rear-drum brake setup; the LTZ upgrades to four-wheel disc brakes.

In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in both frontal and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing. In Edmunds brake testing, a Cruze LTZ stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a decent distance for this class of car.

Driving

The most surprising characteristic of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is its genuinely athletic handling and comfortable, controlled ride quality. The Cruze's all-new chassis isn't particularly sophisticated as far as economy cars go, but its design ensures secure handling and an absorbent -- but not mushy -- ride. The standard suspension, dubbed "Touring," rides as well and as quietly as just about any compact car, while the sport suspension on the LTZ is firmer, but not anything approaching jolting.

Most drivers should be satisfied with either of the Cruze's engines. The upscale turbocharged engine is pretty average in terms of outright acceleration, but it's peppier around town thanks to its increased amount of torque. We've encountered some rough shifting with early versions of the six-speed automatic transmission, though this issue has since been addressed by a technical service bulletin (TSB).

Interior

The Cruze's "twin cockpit" interior design (a similar theme is found inside the Equinox SUV) and two-tone color schemes deliver an upscale ambience. Overall interior quality is pretty high, too, with soft-touch materials in the right places and very little that's shiny plastic.

The Cruze's front seats are a little narrow, but they offer plenty of adjustment and are both supportive and comfortable. A low cushion for the backseat diminishes comfort for longer-limbed riders, whose thighs will have minimal support. Actual legroom is about average for the segment.

Considerably above average, however, is the Cruze's impressively large trunk, which measures an impressive 15 cubic feet. For comparison, a Civic sedan's trunk capacity is 12 cubic feet, about what most cars in the class offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.

5(50%)
4(16%)
3(11%)
2(8%)
1(15%)
3.8
185 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 185 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 Chevy Cruze 1lt
cabsahea,03/07/2011
Bought this car two weeks ago. I test drove the Honda Civic 4dr and coupe, Ford Fiesta, Ford Fusion, VW Jetta, Chrysler Avenger..just couldn't bring myself to drive the Hyundai, nothing against the car but it's just a personal choice..decided on the Cruze based on several factors: 1) quite ride 2) mpg 3) overall appearance was more preferrable to me then the others 4) comfort ...After driving it for 2 weeks I am very impressed with the mpg..I have a 115 mile daily commute, 80% freeway and 20% street..I am blown away by the fact that i have averaging 36.2 miles per gallon!!! This is a huge deal to me because my other car is an Escalade which averaged 16.1 on the same trip..I am very pleased.
So Far Impressed, don't listen to the nay sayers
peterparker121,06/13/2011
WOW, i was looking for a more economical car, had an Impala for the last 6 years, you know, better MPG, without a huge price tag. Got more than I bargined for. This car is sharp. I got the imperial blue metalic, lt rs model. Put over two hundred miles on it in four days. I'm a husky fellow, 5'8" and around 225, and I find this car to be super roomy. If you're one of those people who's shirt tags bother them, you may find it a tad small. Took awhile to get the seat adjusted just right, but once I did, I find myself not wanting to get out of my Cruze. Handles great, not Impala smooth, but pretty dang nice. Blue dashlights on the chrome, STYLING. Love watching the average MPG go up, up, and up.
Cruzin in Philly
cruzinphilly,07/29/2011
Chevy got this right! I have a 40 mile round trip commute to work, so I absolutely needed a car that was fuel efficient. I came to peace with the fact that this meant I would more than likely have to drive a small sedan that would cause points to be deducted from my man card, but that was not the case with the Cruze. It is quick off the line when you need it and has a good quality interior. I dont feel cramped when I drive it (I am 61 215lbs) plus the seats are comfortable. The car is very well equipped for its price and give you allot features for the buck, like remote start, XM, Bluetooth, and rear park assist for 20k (I paid 20,500 for a 1LT).
My third & final review
tat1739,02/04/2014
I now am looking forward to selling my Cruze. Tomorrow I will be back in the garage for a third transmission leak issue. In addition to a water pump recall and an additional leak, and a radiator leak, and a recall on brakes, and a loose motor mount, I am officially done with this car. I remain satisfied with the interior, but feel that the exterior is looking 'dated' with new car styles coming out. It does still get 40 mpg, when I drive on cruise, within the speed limit, on flat hwys and without cargo or passengers. Otherwise, expect 27-32 mpg. As a former Civic owner of 10 years without even one single issue, the car does not impress.
See all 185 reviews of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze
The long-talked-about 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is finally going on sale in September 2010, and although Chevrolet is still working out some details, it uncrated a few engineering prototypes for a first-time drive on U.S. soil at GM's proving grounds in Milford, Michigan. The engineers on hand said the three cars were about 85 percent representative of the final-product Cruze.

Unless that final 15 percent gets really messed up, the compact-sedan-segment big dogs -- the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla -- had better start looking over their shoulders for Chevy's Cobalt replacement. The 2011 Cruze is more than equal to those big-selling Japanese compacts and has enough going on to pique the interest of enthusiast drivers, too.

And although the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is certain to cost more than the Cobalt, expect Chevy to make sure its impressive all-new compact is fully price-competitive with the imports, as well as with the all-new 2012 Ford Focus, coming to our shores in early 2011. All three of the prototypes Chevy offered for test-drives were sedans and all had the new 1.4-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A variety of trim levels were represented, but we concentrated mostly on the line-topping LTZ.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Overview

The Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Sedan. Available styles include 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is priced between $5,880 and$7,998 with odometer readings between 78241 and151927 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS is priced between $4,999 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 88679 and118673 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco is priced between $5,995 and$7,000 with odometer readings between 97213 and127492 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT is priced between $6,495 and$6,495 with odometer readings between 87033 and87033 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ is priced between $7,809 and$7,809 with odometer readings between 93720 and93720 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

