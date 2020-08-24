Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS

    64,461 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,195

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT

    50,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ

    78,401 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,993

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ

    73,062 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,295

    $1,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ

    118,833 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT

    61,180 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $2,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Eco in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze Eco

    75,643 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,998

    $1,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT

    63,255 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT

    58,765 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT

    83,544 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS

    117,524 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,000

    $1,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT

    85,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ

    101,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,993

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT

    137,542 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $1,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT

    109,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,985

    $2,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT

    85,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $1,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT

    60,713 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,889

    $1,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT

    69,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,987

    $1,726 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Cruze

Overall Consumer Rating
3.949 Reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (14%)
My Chevy Cruze one year anniversary
Brennan,01/09/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I purchased this car back in August of 2016 with 19,900 miles on it. I have now owned it for about a year and a half and I am at about 38,300 miles. In a way, it kind of "just happened" but I've had my eyes on a cruze and have done a lot of research about a year prior to purchasing it. I believe it was meant to be, and oh boy am I glad it was. I'll start with the exterior. I think it looks great from just about all angles, and it has just enough of a "sporty" look to it so it could bat some eyes every now and then. I really enjoy the daytime running LED's as well (a feature which is standard on 2015 models and up). Now lets talk interior. The inside looks just as nice as the car does on the outside. At night, you can really notice and appreciate the stylish light blue lighting that spreads across the infotainment and gauge cluster. I only own the LT model so I don't have any of the fancy bells and whistles, but I will say- compared to other base model cars for around the same price as my Cruze, I'd say Chevy definitely takes the cake. Many, if not all buttons are plastic which was to be expected and none of them have broken on me to date. The seats are decently comfortable, although I do notice my lower back starting to feel uncomfortable after extended trips. Rear seats don't have too much going for them other than a car charging port and a fold down cup holder/armrest located in the middle of the back seat. A very nice touch. Rear visibility is only somewhat of an issue when backing up out of parking lots due to the rear windshield being positioned higher up than some other cars, however other than this I haven't had any complaints about it. Cargo space is great with the exception of the center console. Its about half the size of a standard size one, and this is probably due to space restraints because it's a "compact sedan". There are "pocket spaces" in the driver and passenger seats, as well as both rear seats as well. The front seat pocket spaces are larger than the rear ones. The glove box space is pretty standard, it can fit a good amount of miscellaneous things here and there. Trunk space is definitely a 10/10, very large for the cars size. I love it. I've only had one repair on the car and that was the driver side window regulator. It must have went out of alignment with the window itself. I used it on a very cold day and the window was frozen shut. I'm probably somewhat at blame for this because I kept trying and trying until it seemed to bust. It was still under warranty at the time, but I think the cost on the invoice was about $100-$130 for it. Maybe less. Other than that, I've had no repairs needed on the car since and the regular maintenance costs are low. Nothing that's broken the wallet (so far). Overall, i'd definitely recommend this car to any first time buyers or younger buyers. I am a college student who travels to and from home quite often and it is a very smooth ride, especially on the highway. You'll also love the great gas mileage. I get about 35 on the highway which is great.
