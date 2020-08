Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me

Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas

Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Chevrolet Cruze treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Cruze: The 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is one of the most refined and sophisticated compact sedans on the market, offering a choice of powertrains, excellent ride comfort and top-tier safety features and amenities. The Cruze is built on a global platform and its safety performance has been tested and proven with top results in many of the world's crash-test programs -- including here in the U.S. It also offers more active safety options than is typical in this class. For those who want to keep compact but use the back seat occasionally, the Cruze is particularly roomy, with a quiet, comfortable ride and some excellent connectivity with the Chevrolet MyLink. Separately, the Cruze Clean Turbo Diesel is one of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid cars on the market with its 46-mpg highway rating. Interesting features of this model are affordable pricing, Roomy interior, smooth ride, great fuel economy in ECO and Turbo Diesel variants, and excellent safety and occupant protection

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 38 Highway)

VIN: 1G1PG5SB4F7216240

Stock: 216240

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020