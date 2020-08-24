Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me
- 64,461 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,195
- 50,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,900
- 78,401 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,993
- 73,062 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,295$1,865 Below Market
- 118,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$1,983 Below Market
- 61,180 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$2,518 Below Market
- 75,643 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998$1,860 Below Market
- 63,255 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$1,542 Below Market
- 58,765 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,817 Below Market
- 83,544 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,923 Below Market
- 117,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000$1,578 Below Market
- 85,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999$1,717 Below Market
- 101,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,993$1,748 Below Market
- 137,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,500$1,021 Below Market
- 109,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,985$2,176 Below Market
- 85,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$1,672 Below Market
- 60,713 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,889$1,307 Below Market
- 69,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,987$1,726 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Cruze
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Cruze
See all 49 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.949 Reviews
Brennan,01/09/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I purchased this car back in August of 2016 with 19,900 miles on it. I have now owned it for about a year and a half and I am at about 38,300 miles. In a way, it kind of "just happened" but I've had my eyes on a cruze and have done a lot of research about a year prior to purchasing it. I believe it was meant to be, and oh boy am I glad it was. I'll start with the exterior. I think it looks great from just about all angles, and it has just enough of a "sporty" look to it so it could bat some eyes every now and then. I really enjoy the daytime running LED's as well (a feature which is standard on 2015 models and up). Now lets talk interior. The inside looks just as nice as the car does on the outside. At night, you can really notice and appreciate the stylish light blue lighting that spreads across the infotainment and gauge cluster. I only own the LT model so I don't have any of the fancy bells and whistles, but I will say- compared to other base model cars for around the same price as my Cruze, I'd say Chevy definitely takes the cake. Many, if not all buttons are plastic which was to be expected and none of them have broken on me to date. The seats are decently comfortable, although I do notice my lower back starting to feel uncomfortable after extended trips. Rear seats don't have too much going for them other than a car charging port and a fold down cup holder/armrest located in the middle of the back seat. A very nice touch. Rear visibility is only somewhat of an issue when backing up out of parking lots due to the rear windshield being positioned higher up than some other cars, however other than this I haven't had any complaints about it. Cargo space is great with the exception of the center console. Its about half the size of a standard size one, and this is probably due to space restraints because it's a "compact sedan". There are "pocket spaces" in the driver and passenger seats, as well as both rear seats as well. The front seat pocket spaces are larger than the rear ones. The glove box space is pretty standard, it can fit a good amount of miscellaneous things here and there. Trunk space is definitely a 10/10, very large for the cars size. I love it. I've only had one repair on the car and that was the driver side window regulator. It must have went out of alignment with the window itself. I used it on a very cold day and the window was frozen shut. I'm probably somewhat at blame for this because I kept trying and trying until it seemed to bust. It was still under warranty at the time, but I think the cost on the invoice was about $100-$130 for it. Maybe less. Other than that, I've had no repairs needed on the car since and the regular maintenance costs are low. Nothing that's broken the wallet (so far). Overall, i'd definitely recommend this car to any first time buyers or younger buyers. I am a college student who travels to and from home quite often and it is a very smooth ride, especially on the highway. You'll also love the great gas mileage. I get about 35 on the highway which is great.
