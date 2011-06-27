  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Two satisfying high-efficiency engine choices
  • secure handling
  • handsome interior design
  • big trunk.
  • Mediocre seating comfort and passenger space
  • six-speed automatic transmission's sleepy responses.
List Price Range
$6,500 - $13,598
Used Cruze for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2015 Chevrolet Cruze doesn't dominate the small car class, it's on equal footing with most competitors and certainly worth a look if you're shopping for a fuel-efficient compact sedan with solid credentials in most areas.

Vehicle overview

For decades, import brand models were eating Chevy's lunch in the compact car segment. That changed four years ago when Chevrolet introduced the Cruze, a sharply styled sedan that finally matched up well with all-stars like the Civic and Corolla. The 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is still in good standing, even though it isn't necessarily one of our top picks for this year.

High fuel economy is certainly one of the Cruze's strong points. With the available turbocharged gasoline engine, the Cruze boasts combined city and highway fuel economy in the low 30 mpg range. Furthermore, the Cruze also offers an available diesel-powered engine, something very rare in this segment. Only one other carmaker in this class, Volkswagen, offers this type of engine, and in the Cruze, the diesel boasts both relatively quick acceleration and high fuel mileage of 33 mpg combined.

Downsides to the Cruze are few and minor in nature. Larger and taller individuals will notice that the seating, both front and rear, is not as spacious as the accommodations in key rivals. And if you get the automatic transmission with either of the gas engines, you'll find it reluctant to downshift unless you really step on it -- a side effect of Chevy's efforts to program it to optimize fuel economy.

Compared with the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI (the diesel variant), the 2015 Cruze Diesel has a smaller backseat space and a higher price tag. But to be fair, the Chevy comes with a few more standard features, essentially closing the pricing gap. Beyond the diesels, the budget sedan class is packed with strong entries. With its spacious, high-quality interior and likable road manners, the 2015 Honda Civic is a great proposition. The 2015 Kia Forte provides solid performance and plenty of standard and available upscale features. There's also the 2015 Ford Focus, which looks and feels more sophisticated than most of its rivals, as well as the similarly refined 2015 Mazda 3, which offers the sportiest handling in this class.

Although the Edmunds.com "B" rated 2015 Chevrolet Cruze doesn't dominate in this group, it is on equal footing with most of its competitors and certainly worth a look if you're shopping for a well-rounded and fuel-efficient compact sedan.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is a small sedan offered in six trim levels: L, LS, LT, LTZ, Eco and Diesel.

Standard equipment on the Cruze L and LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar (with this year's 4G LTE and WiFi hotspot capability) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. The LS also adds satellite radio.

The LT is made up of the 1LT and 2LT equipment-level subsets. Compared with the LS, the 1LT upgrades to the 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, 16-inch alloy wheels and cruise control.

The Technology package available at the 1LT level gets you a rearview camera and the Chevrolet MyLink interface, which bundles a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice control and smartphone integration. An available Driver Convenience package includes heated mirrors, a six-way power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Cruze Eco is equipped like the 1LT, but has the MyLink interface as standard. It also benefits from aerodynamic improvements (including a rear spoiler) and has lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires and a smaller fuel tank (manual transmission version only). The Eco Driver Convenience package adds the heated mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera.

Move up to the 2LT to get all of the 1LT's standard equipment, plus the power driver seat and MyLink touchscreen interface. It also comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, leather upholstery, heated front seats and dual illuminated visor mirrors.

At the top of the Cruze range is the LTZ, which comes with all of the 2LT's content, as well as all of the items in the Technology and Driver Convenience packages. It also features 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control and premium interior trim.

The Cruze Diesel comes with all of the 2LT model's standard equipment, plus the Eco model's aerodynamic enhancements and low-rolling-resistance tires. It has lightweight 17-inch wheels, too, but they're a different design.

The Enhanced Safety package is available for all but the L and LS model and includes rear park assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts. A navigation system, a Pioneer nine-speaker premium sound system and a sunroof are also available on most trim levels. The RS appearance package is available on the LT and LTZ models and features restyled front and rear fascias, sporty side moldings, a rear spoiler, foglights and an upgraded instrument panel.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Chevrolet Cruze receives a new base trim level called "L" which causes some minor shuffling of equipment. There's also the addition of 4G cellular and an in-car WiFi hotspot connectivity through its OnStar system. The Siri Eyes Free smartphone feature, which gives iPhone owners expanded voice command functionality, is also new. Finally, this year's Cruze gets an updated front end design.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Chevrolet Cruzes are front-wheel drive. The Cruze L and LS are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 138 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. The LT, LTZ and Eco are fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that generates 138 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. The Cruze Diesel has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel rated at 151 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the L, LS, LT and Eco. A six-speed automatic is optional on the LS, LT and Eco and standard for the LTZ and diesel.

In Edmunds testing, a Cruze with the turbo 1.4-liter engine and automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 in 9.2 seconds, a slightly slower than average time for this class. The Cruze Diesel ran the sprint in 8.6 seconds, the same as the VW Jetta TDI automatic.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates for the Cruze L/LS are 27 mpg combined (22 city/35 highway) with the automatic transmission and 29 mpg combined (25/36) with the manual. Cruzes equipped with the turbocharged 1.4-liter engine (LT and LTZ) get an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined estimate (26/38) with either transmission. The Cruze Diesel rates 33 mpg combined (27/46). Those are good numbers, though the Jetta TDI does even better with its 36 mpg combined EPA rating. In addition, the Cruze Eco is just about as frugal, with a laudable 33 mpg combined (28/42) rating with the manual transmission, but dropping a bit to 31 combined with the automatic.

Safety

All 2015 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags as standard. A front-disc/rear-drum brake setup is standard on all models except the 2LT, LTZ and Diesel, which are upgraded to four-wheel disc brakes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance.

A rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system are optional for all Cruzes except the L and LS.

In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test but a second-worst "Marginal" score in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. In the remaining side-impact roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests, the Cruze earned a "Good" rating.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cruze LTZ stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet, a slightly better than average distance for this class of car. Even with their less grippy, fuel-economy-friendly tires, the Cruze Diesel and Eco models stopped in about the same distance.

Driving

The 2015 Chevrolet Cruze deftly combines responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride. The sport suspension on the 2LT, LTZ and diesel models is firmer but still provides an agreeable ride.

The turbocharged 1.4-liter gas engine is pretty average in terms of outright acceleration, but it's peppier around town than the 1.8-liter, thanks to its increased torque. The automatic transmission it's paired to isn't as responsive, however. Programmed for maximum fuel economy, it's reluctant to downshift for quick acceleration and passing unless you really boot the gas pedal.

The more potent Chevy Cruze Diesel model is an intriguing choice and a win-win proposition, as it offers both good fuel economy and satisfyingly brisk acceleration by compact-sedan standards. There's a brief pause when you hit the gas pedal from a standstill, but then the sedan gathers speed quickly. The Cruze Diesel uses a different six-speed automatic transmission from other Cruzes, and we've found it more responsive in highway passing situations. You'll notice the diesel's characteristic clatter, particularly when the engine is cold, but it's not intrusive.

Interior

The Cruze's cabin has a classy two-tone color scheme and looks more upscale than many of its competitors. That said, there are still a lot of hard plastic surfaces, and they're particularly noticeable in the pricey Cruze Diesel. Given the long-distance driving-range potential of the diesel, more padding on the armrests would be welcome. We're also ambivalent about the available MyLink touchscreen interface. We like its simple and straightforward menus, useful voice command functionality and smartphone app capabilities, but the occasional slow or missed responses to inputs can be frustrating.

Larger drivers will probably find the Cruze's front seats a bit narrow, but they're supportive and comfortable, and they offer plenty of adjustment. A low bottom cushion for the backseat diminishes comfort for longer-limbed riders, as it doesn't give enough thigh support. The Cruze's rear seat legroom is only average for the segment; you'll find more space in the Civic and Jetta. Considerably above average, however, is the Cruze's large trunk, which measures an impressive 15.0 cubic feet on all but the diesel, whose capacity is a still ample 13.3 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Cruze.

5(55%)
4(12%)
3(10%)
2(8%)
1(15%)
3.9
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Chevy Cruze one year anniversary
Brennan,01/09/2018
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
I purchased this car back in August of 2016 with 19,900 miles on it. I have now owned it for about a year and a half and I am at about 38,300 miles. In a way, it kind of "just happened" but I've had my eyes on a cruze and have done a lot of research about a year prior to purchasing it. I believe it was meant to be, and oh boy am I glad it was. I'll start with the exterior. I think it looks great from just about all angles, and it has just enough of a "sporty" look to it so it could bat some eyes every now and then. I really enjoy the daytime running LED's as well (a feature which is standard on 2015 models and up). Now lets talk interior. The inside looks just as nice as the car does on the outside. At night, you can really notice and appreciate the stylish light blue lighting that spreads across the infotainment and gauge cluster. I only own the LT model so I don't have any of the fancy bells and whistles, but I will say- compared to other base model cars for around the same price as my Cruze, I'd say Chevy definitely takes the cake. Many, if not all buttons are plastic which was to be expected and none of them have broken on me to date. The seats are decently comfortable, although I do notice my lower back starting to feel uncomfortable after extended trips. Rear seats don't have too much going for them other than a car charging port and a fold down cup holder/armrest located in the middle of the back seat. A very nice touch. Rear visibility is only somewhat of an issue when backing up out of parking lots due to the rear windshield being positioned higher up than some other cars, however other than this I haven't had any complaints about it. Cargo space is great with the exception of the center console. Its about half the size of a standard size one, and this is probably due to space restraints because it's a "compact sedan". There are "pocket spaces" in the driver and passenger seats, as well as both rear seats as well. The front seat pocket spaces are larger than the rear ones. The glove box space is pretty standard, it can fit a good amount of miscellaneous things here and there. Trunk space is definitely a 10/10, very large for the cars size. I love it. I've only had one repair on the car and that was the driver side window regulator. It must have went out of alignment with the window itself. I used it on a very cold day and the window was frozen shut. I'm probably somewhat at blame for this because I kept trying and trying until it seemed to bust. It was still under warranty at the time, but I think the cost on the invoice was about $100-$130 for it. Maybe less. Other than that, I've had no repairs needed on the car since and the regular maintenance costs are low. Nothing that's broken the wallet (so far). Overall, i'd definitely recommend this car to any first time buyers or younger buyers. I am a college student who travels to and from home quite often and it is a very smooth ride, especially on the highway. You'll also love the great gas mileage. I get about 35 on the highway which is great.
3 Recalls and counting
Polo,05/28/2016
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Water pump replaced two times in less than a year- (Recall), transmission problems around 24K miles going to the dealer for the second time. Electrical problems- you lose power in your entire internal instruments while driving – Recall. Nice looking car, very comfortable when driving, but is not a reliable at all.
Don’t let size fool you !
Isaac Q,12/06/2017
2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
When I first bought my 2015 cruze I was a little set off by the size and the back seat room coming from an SUV. I would never look back. I bought my cruze winter of 2015 and with coming from an suv I was worried about front wheel drive but it handled just fine. One thing I love about the cruze is the quality of it, this car has such great quality between the solid slam of the door to the firm knobs on the radio. The wide variety of features you get for the money is in beatable. I have a 2LT and I have everything I need, heated seats, leather, touch screen, remote starter, Xm and so much more. The ride quality is super good. Everyday I drive this car is like it’s the first. It handles well around windy curves or just cruising in town. My only complaint with this car is that it can tend to hit bumps a little harder than I’d like but not too bad, the acceleration can lag a little, sometimes I notice some road noise but not bad and last the heat can take a little bit to fully heat up but the heated seats make up for it. Over all this is a great car for so many reasons and I don’t regret buying it at all. I’m definitely a Chevy guy for life now !
Mileage, Mileage, Mileage
Carl S,10/09/2016
Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I'm a pickup guy. But my 04 Silverado with the 8.1L engine costs a fortune to commute with 45 miles per day, 5 days per week. The last car I bought was a 1986 Cutlass in 1987. I've owned nothing but trucks since. My wife has owned a few compact cars, mostly Subarus. Never was a fan but she liked them. Last year she bought a used 2014 Impala. While shopping for that car we drove a new Cruze with the gas engine. I was somewhat impressed with the car then. Fast forward to present day... My commute is about 45 miles round-trip. I can't ride my motorcycle all winter so I was looking for a fuel efficient compact car. Flash back to the Cruze...but I wanted a diesel. The diesel was only available as a 2014 or 2015 in the US. They're also hard to find. I did locate one at a dealer about 250 miles away. We agreed on a price and the dealer delivered it. Very nice car, fully loaded, and much nicer in the diesel trim than the LS we drove last year. I took it for a quick test drive and instantly liked the car. As a matter of fact, my wife LOVED it. So much so that she made me locate one for her...more on that in a moment. The fit and finish on the car is top notch. Visibility is very good and the car has a "big car" feel to it. The leather seats are comfortable and supportive. The MyLink infotainment system seems complicated but turns out it's pretty intuitive once you start exploring it. The diesel engine is quiet. Almost can't hear it from inside the car. The turbo allows it to accelerate quickly enough for just about any situation. We put about 120 miles on it the next day in a mixture of city and highway driving. The fuel gauge needle barely moved off of the "F" mark. Great little car to run around in. Back to finding a car for my wife. A dealer in Missoula, MT still had a 2014 I had considered...at a reduced price! We drove over and traded the Impala for the 2014 Cruze turbo diesel. The drive home was about 220 miles of mostly mountain driving...including Lolo Pass. I was in a bit of a hurry to get home so pretty much kept my foot into the accelerator. The diesel never hesitated, had ample power for passing in short passing zones and averaged 52MPG for the trip! After dark I rounded a corner on the wet Hwy 12 surface only to have the headlights illuminate a group of raccoons gather right in my lane. An emergency application of the brakes resulted in a quick, straight and safe stop from about 62MPH. No raccoons were harmed in the making of the stop! It was about a 4 hour drive and the car was luxury-car quiet and comfortable. You'd never know you're driving a diesel...until you looked at the fuel gauge. With almost 16 gallons of fuel you'll have somewhere between 700 and 800 miles of highway cruze-ing before your next fuel stop. Simply incredible. We're both very happy with our used Cruze turbo diesels. **UPDATE:** After owning and driving the Cruze TD for about 8 months/4000 miles my opinion of the car has only improved. Absolutely no maintenance issues required for either the 2014 or 2015. Still haven't had to top off the DEF in either car. Had a few issues in snow on the 15 but that's an issue with the original tires...not the car. Starts easily in cold weather. An absolute miser with fuel. We are both very happy with the Cruze TD and we're even considering looking at one of the new 2017 models as soon as they're released.
See all 49 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Cruze
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Sedan, Cruze Diesel. Available styles include 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is priced between $7,690 and$13,598 with odometer readings between 32721 and107246 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT is priced between $6,500 and$12,599 with odometer readings between 68295 and137542 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ is priced between $6,995 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 14891 and118833 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze L is priced between $8,500 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 51260 and82574 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS is priced between $8,200 and$8,800 with odometer readings between 70218 and88161 miles.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Cruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Cruze for sale near. There are currently 28 used and CPO 2015 Cruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 14891 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Cruzes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,073.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,680.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,739.

Research Similar Vehicles