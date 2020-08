Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me

Mountain View Nissan Of Cleveland - McDonald / Tennessee

Recent Arrival! * BLUETOOTH * and * USB ADAPTER *. 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS in Black Granite Metallic over Jet Black. Reviews: * Handsome interior design; two satisfying high-efficiency engine choices; useful electronics interface; secure handling; big trunk. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Cruze gives you great fuel economy and a reasonable price, with a very stylish look to go with it. It has a strong stance and angled lines, with a split front grille, and headlights that wrap around from the front and end in a point above the fenders. On the inside the cabin is modern, roomy and comfortable. It doesn't feel like the compacts you might be used to and is refreshingly fun to drive. There are 6 different trims available for the 2014 Cruze, including the: LS, 1LT, eco, 2LT, LTZ, and the Diesel. Standard for all are features such as Air Conditioning, Power Windows and Door Locks, Power Steering and Touch Controls on the Steering Wheel. The Base Model LS comes with a 1.8-liter, 4-Cylinder engine that gets an EPA estimated 25MPG City and 36MPG hwy with the standard 6-speed manual, or 22MPG City and 35MPG Highway when you opt for the available automatic. All models higher than the LS, but below the Diesel come with a peppy 1.4-Liter, 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine. The 1LT and 2LT give you your choice of a 6-speed manual with overdrive or an automatic. The Eco comes standard with a special 6-speed manual with triple overdrive, or an optional automatic. The LTZ however only comes with an Automatic transmission. Fuel economy varies for these four trims based on which transmission you opt for, but the best performer hands down is the Eco with the Manual Transmission that gets an EPA estimated 28MPG City and 42MPG highway. The top of the line model is the Diesel. It has a 2.0-liter, 4-Cylinder engine that has 148 Horsepower, and gets an EPA estimated 27MPG in the City and an amazing 46MPG on the Highway. All that without the stinky fumes you might be used to from diesels of the p

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1PA5SH9E7425168

Stock: 20173A

Certified Pre-Owned: No