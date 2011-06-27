All though built for a 19 year old college girl, my 240 lb 5'10" frame rides well in it. I purchased the car in January of 2013. As of November 21, 2015 I have logged over 63,000 miles. This car is the 1.8 liter mated to the 6-speed manual tranny. I log every fuel up utilizing the gas tracker app available on iTunes. Average is 30.5 MPG and I am not the most conservative driver. Only mechanical issue I have encountered was a broken thermostat housing and thermostat. The issue was covered under warranty. Car rides well and handles very well. It is under powered but expected with only 138 horsepower. I recently began driving for Uber. I have received a ton of compliments on the car. The 6-speed manual tranny is a real conversation starter. This is the base model and does not have blue tooth or cruise control. The stereo is somewhat inadequate. It is difficult to hear stereo with the windows down and only having 6 pre-set stations really blows. The car is silver ice and the windows are tinted as dark as the law will allow. It looks brand new. Something very remarkable is that I still have the original tires. Firestone FR710. Over 63K miles and still a good ways away from the tread ware indicator. I would recommend this car to anyone.....Most notable downside is resale value Update 5/22/16 79,000. Finally put new tires on it at 70,000 miles. Car is still performing as expected with no issues. Update 5/23/17 mileage 97,000. No mechanical issues at all. This past year I've changed the oil and rotated the tires every 5k miles. No other maintenance performed. I have experienced a vibration during heavy braking so I'll have the brakes checked at my 100k oil change. 11/24/19 update 147,000 miles. PM’ed the timing belt at 100K The AC condenser went out at 140K. While at dealership they offered me $1,000 which was insulting. the car still operates as it did when new. I’m still averaging over 30mpg 6/1/2020 160,000. Car is holding up well. 32MPG on last fuel up. No issues.

