Consumer Rating
(143)
2012 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior design
  • lively yet efficient turbocharged engine
  • Eco model's high fuel economy
  • secure handling
  • top safety scores
  • big trunk.
  • Mediocre seating comfort
  • six-speed automatic's sleepy responses.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Put the preconceived notions to bed, because Chevrolet finally has a quality small car in the form of the 2012 Cruze.

Vehicle overview

Researching a small car on Edmunds.com to find a top pick used to be pretty straightforward. Chances are we'd point you to a Honda Civic, a Mazda 3 or, if you really wanted to fly your freak flag, a Subaru Impreza. But now things are different. There's been a regime change for small cars, and one of the rebel leaders is the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze.

The Cruze debuted last year as an all-new model and has gone on to be both a sales and critical success. The reasons are multifold, but the bottom line is that the Cruze is simply a quality car. It looks sharp inside and out. Attention to detail is apparent the first time you close the door and notice it shuts with a solid "thunk." The feature content is up to date with options such as hard-drive-based navigation and keyless ignition/entry. Chevy's come a long way since the Cobalt.

On the move, the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze impresses with capable handling and a quiet cabin. Under the hood you have a choice of two engines. Base LS models have a 136-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder, but most Cruzes actually come with a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Horsepower is about the same from this smaller engine (138 hp), but torque rises significantly to give the Cruze a boost in around-town acceleration. The turbo also sees duty in the Cruze Eco variant. Thanks to various tweaks, the Eco achieves an impressive 42 mpg highway EPA rating.

That said, looking at other models is still a wise idea. The redesigned Ford Focus is similarly impressive and holds advantages in handling and technology features. The stylish Hyundai Elantra is equally well rounded and arguably a better value. And even though they're not the dominant choices they once were, the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 are still great cars. But the fact remains that the small car segment has changed, and the Chevy Cruze is a top contender.

2012 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is a small sedan that comes in four main trim levels: LS, Eco, LT and LTZ.

The LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, OnStar, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, a six-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. A Connectivity package adds Bluetooth, a USB port and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The Eco is equipped similarly to the LS but is optimized for maximum fuel efficiency with aerodynamic improvements, lightweight alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires, a smaller fuel tank and a few minor feature deletions to further reduce weight.

The LT actually comprises 1LT and 2LT subsets. The 1LT comes with a turbocharged engine, cruise control, color-keyed power outside mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the contents of the Connectivity package.

The 2LT differentiates itself with 16-inch alloy wheels, remote vehicle start, cruise control, a sport-tuned suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a six-way power driver seat. The Cruze LTZ adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear park assist, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, premium interior trim and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Many of the standard features found in the upper trim levels also can be had on lower trims as options. A hard-drive-based navigation system, a Pioneer nine-speaker premium sound system, a sunroof and an RS appearance package (unique front/rear fascias, foglights, rear spoiler) are all available on the upper trims.

2012 Highlights

There are no major changes for the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze.

Performance & mpg

The Cruze LS is powered by a 1.8-liter inline-4 that makes 136 hp and 123 pound-feet of torque. The Eco, LT and LTZ are fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 that generates 138 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. On the LS, LT and Eco, power flows to the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard for the LTZ.

In Edmunds testing, the turbocharged Cruze accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, which is an average time for this class.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 25 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for the Cruze LS with the manual transmission and 22/35/27 mpg with the automatic. The turbocharged engine (LT and LTZ) with either transmission receives 26/38/30 mpg estimates.

The fuel-economy-focused Cruze Eco earns a laudable 28 mpg city/42 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined with the manual transmission and 26/39/31 with the automatic.

Safety

All 2012 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side impact airbags as standard. All trims except the 2LT and LTZ have a front-disc/rear-drum brake setup; those models are upgraded to four-wheel disc brakes.

In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in both frontal and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cruze LTZ stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a good distance for this class of car. Even with its fuel-economy-friendly tires, the Cruze Eco stopped in just about the same distance.

Driving

The most surprising characteristic of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is its combination of genuinely athletic handling with a comfortable, controlled ride quality. The Cruze's chassis isn't particularly sophisticated as far as economy cars go, but its design ensures secure handling and a compliant -- but not mushy -- ride. The standard suspension rides as well and as quietly as just about any compact car, while the sport suspension on the 2LT and LTZ is firmer, though without harshness.

Most drivers should be satisfied with either of the Cruze's engines. The upscale turbocharged engine is pretty average in terms of outright acceleration, but it's peppier around town thanks to its increased torque. The main issue, however, is the automatic transmission. Programmed for maximum fuel economy, it's reluctant to downshift for quick acceleration and passing unless you really boot the throttle.

Interior

The Cruze's "twin cockpit" interior design and two-tone color schemes deliver an upscale ambience. There are a lot of hard plastic surfaces and we'd like more armrest padding, but the application of cloth or leather-look trim to the dash and doors improves both the look and feel. The layout of the Cruze's audio controls is a little too convoluted, but the climate controls couldn't be simpler, and the revised navigation system for 2012 is a big improvement in terms of functionality.

The Cruze's front seats are a bit narrow, which might be an issue for some drivers, but they offer plenty of adjustment and are both supportive and comfortable. A low cushion for the backseat diminishes comfort for longer-limbed riders, whose thighs will have minimal support. Actual legroom is only average for the segment; you'll find more space in the Civic and Volkswagen Jetta. Considerably above average, however, is the Cruze's large trunk, which measures an impressive 15.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze.

5(50%)
4(19%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(11%)
3.9
143 reviews
143 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Uber driver gives thumbs up
James Keen,11/21/2015
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
All though built for a 19 year old college girl, my 240 lb 5'10" frame rides well in it. I purchased the car in January of 2013. As of November 21, 2015 I have logged over 63,000 miles. This car is the 1.8 liter mated to the 6-speed manual tranny. I log every fuel up utilizing the gas tracker app available on iTunes. Average is 30.5 MPG and I am not the most conservative driver. Only mechanical issue I have encountered was a broken thermostat housing and thermostat. The issue was covered under warranty. Car rides well and handles very well. It is under powered but expected with only 138 horsepower. I recently began driving for Uber. I have received a ton of compliments on the car. The 6-speed manual tranny is a real conversation starter. This is the base model and does not have blue tooth or cruise control. The stereo is somewhat inadequate. It is difficult to hear stereo with the windows down and only having 6 pre-set stations really blows. The car is silver ice and the windows are tinted as dark as the law will allow. It looks brand new. Something very remarkable is that I still have the original tires. Firestone FR710. Over 63K miles and still a good ways away from the tread ware indicator. I would recommend this car to anyone.....Most notable downside is resale value Update 5/22/16 79,000. Finally put new tires on it at 70,000 miles. Car is still performing as expected with no issues. Update 5/23/17 mileage 97,000. No mechanical issues at all. This past year I've changed the oil and rotated the tires every 5k miles. No other maintenance performed. I have experienced a vibration during heavy braking so I'll have the brakes checked at my 100k oil change. 11/24/19 update 147,000 miles. PM’ed the timing belt at 100K The AC condenser went out at 140K. While at dealership they offered me $1,000 which was insulting. the car still operates as it did when new. I’m still averaging over 30mpg 6/1/2020 160,000. Car is holding up well. 32MPG on last fuel up. No issues.
Great small car
karl_swift,04/28/2015
LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I use this car on a daily basis, for both city and highway driving. I average about 35 MPH, and the cruze does not use a drop on oil, between 6,000 mile changes. Most of my driving is highway in excess of 70 MPH. The vehicle currently has over 40,000, and i have no complaints.
This car is a nightmare a couple years in
Steve,12/18/2017
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
We ll not much to say but this car has problems, at 50,000 miles its all downhill from there. Camseals leaked, oil pan leaked, need new valve cover because the intake manifold has a check valve that goes bad which screws up the PVC system in this car. Transmission seal leaked at 77,000. Now at 97,000 miles and out of warranty for 3 months and need a new valve cover again, oil pan leaking again. Never in my life have I had a car that has had so many leaks and engine problems.
CJ Cruze Eco Automatic
cjcruze,05/28/2012
I have driven the Cruze 5000 miles since purchase in late Jan., 12. I am very pleased with the car. No problems on delivery or since then. The car is comfortable, quiet, and economical. I have had several Chevys over 45 years of driving. The Cruze is by far the best Chevy I have owned. Measured gas mileage (not computer based) is 38.5 in a mixture of urban, exurban, and interstate driving. I do drive carefully to achieve high mileage and rarely engage the turbo or exceed 65 mph. I would not hesitate to purchase another Cruze.
See all 143 reviews of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
28 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

