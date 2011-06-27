  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cruze
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2013 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handsome interior design
  • Eco model's high fuel economy
  • useful electronics interface
  • secure handling
  • top safety scores
  • big trunk.
  • Mediocre seating comfort
  • six-speed automatic's sleepy responses.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Chevrolet Cruze for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$6,992 - $11,195
Used Cruze for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Put the preconceived notions to bed, because Chevrolet has a quality small car in the form of the 2013 Cruze.

Vehicle overview

Choosing a lively, fuel-efficient compact car was once pretty easy. You couldn't miss with a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Or you might dial up a Mazda3 if you desired more driver involvement. But with the debut of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, this market segment has been turned upside-down by a quality entry from an iconic American brand that carries a surprisingly affordable price.

Sharp looks inside and out, top safety scores andcapable handling are some of the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze's primary advantages in the small car marketplace. It's also one of the most fuel-efficient small sedans you can buy, though this does depend on which model you choose. Base LS models come with a 136-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder, but most versions of the Cruze get a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Outputfrom the turbo engine is about the same (138 hp), but significantly more torque helps the Cruze feel quick and responsive in around-town traffic. The turbo also sees duty in the Cruze Eco,and it delivers an impressive 42 mpg on the EPA highway cycle.

Chevy isn't the only brand with a greatly improved small car, however. The Hyundai Elantra also looks sharp, claims to achieve 40 mpg on the highway no matter the model and is also an excellent value. You could also look at the Ford Focus for its nicer interior, the Mazda 3 for its fun-to-drive nature or the Volkswagen Jetta if a roomier backseat is important. But considering its main strengths, the Chevy Cruze remains a top contender for an affordable small sedan.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is a small sedan offered in four trim levels: LS, Eco, LT and LTZ.

The LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, OnStar, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, a six-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Eco gets the turbocharged engine, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display and the Chevrolet MyLink system, which bundles Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice control and smartphone integration. An available Driver Convenience package includes a six-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera and heated mirrors. The Eco also benefits from aerodynamic improvements, lightweight alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires, a smaller fuel tank and a few minor feature deletions to reduce weight and maximize fuel efficiency.

The LT actually comprises 1LT and 2LT subsets. Compared to the LS, the 1LT comes with the turbocharged engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The same features in the Eco's Driver Convenience package are also available for the 1LT.

The 2LT differentiates itself with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat, a 7-inch touchscreen display and Chevrolet MyLink.

The Cruze LTZ adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, automatic climate control, premium interior trim andanauto-dimming rearview mirror and rearview camera.

The Enhanced Safety package is available for all but the LS model and includes rear park assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Many of the standard features found in the upper trim levels, including Chevrolet MyLink and a rearview camera, also can be had on the lower trims as options. A hard-drive-based navigation system, a Pioneer nine-speaker premium sound system, a sunroof, an RS appearance package (unique front/rear fascias, foglights, rear spoiler) are all available on upper trims.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Chevrolet Cruze gets enhanced infotainment and safety features, including Bluetooth streaming audio, a rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Cruze LS is powered by a 1.8-liter inline-4 that makes 138 hp and 125 pound-feet of torque. The Eco, LT and LTZ are fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 that generates 138 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. On the LS, LT and Eco, power flows to the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard for the LTZ.

In Edmunds testing, the turbocharged Cruze with the automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, a slightly slower than average time for this class.

EPA estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for the Cruze LS with the manual transmission and 22/35/27 mpg with the automatic. The turbocharged engine (LT and LTZ) with either transmission receives 26/38/30 mpg estimates. The fuel-economy-focused Cruze Eco earns a laudable 28/42/33 mpg with the manual transmission and 26/39/31 mpg with the automatic.

Safety

All 2013 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side impact airbags as standard. All trims except the 2LT and LTZ have a front-disc/rear-drum brake setup; those models are upgraded to four-wheel disc brakes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are optional for all Cruzes except the LS.

In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in both frontal and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cruze LTZ stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a slightly better-than-average distance for this class of car. Even with its fuel-economy-friendly tires, the Cruze Eco stopped in just about the same distance.

Driving

The 2013 Chevrolet Cruze deftly combines responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride. The sport suspension on the 2LT and LTZ is firmer but still provides an agreeable ride.Most drivers should be satisfied with either of the Cruze's engines. The upscale turbocharged engine is pretty average in terms of outright acceleration, but it's peppier around town thanks to its increased torque. The main issue, however, is the automatic transmission. Programmed for maximum fuel economy, it's reluctant to downshift for quick acceleration and passing unless you really boot the throttle.

Interior

The interiors of other compact cars often illustrate where the automaker chose to cut costs, but the Cruze's traditional big-car design with two-tone color schemes looks more upscale than many of the car's competition. Sure, there are a lot of hard plastic surfaces and we'd like more padding on the armrests, but the application of cloth or leather-look trim to the dash and doors improves both the look and feel. This year's updated electronics interface is easier to use than last year and also provides additional functionality through the Chevy MyLink system, providing smartphone integration (for apps such as Pandora) and enhanced voice control.

Some drivers might find the Cruze's front seats a bit narrow, but they're supportive and comfortable, and they offer plenty of adjustment. A low bottom cushion for the backseat diminishes comfort for longer-limbed riders, as it offers little thigh support. Actual legroom is only average for the segment; you'll find more space in the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Jetta. Considerably above average, however, is the Cruze's large trunk, which accommodates an impressive 15.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

5(34%)
4(18%)
3(12%)
2(16%)
1(20%)
3.3
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

WARNING TO POTENTIAL BUYERS
1_zo,12/07/2016
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
I purchased this car and in a 1 year span have taken it over 7 times now to the dealership. Bad battery cable (which actively TURNED OFF MY STABILITRAC AND TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM WHILE DRIVING!!!), Bad catalytic converter, Bad/ leaking oil cooler, Bad cylinder head, Bad head gasket, Bad air intake manifold, and i could go on and on. I have put 40k miles on it and for a 2013 I'd expect to be able to drive this car with no problems other than normal upkeep tasks. After talking with gm and them telling me that they will not do anything for me I'm beyond flabbergasted that a company that prides itself on its customer service treated me this way. I will NEVER purchase a chevy product ever and will be spreading the word.
TOO MAY ISSUES
M Garcia,09/30/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
VALVE cap replaced in 2014 Purge Valve replaced 2015 Car turned off randomly when at a stop Computer panel shut off without warning When idle, car jerks Most recently, car smells like gas inside when car is on and at a stop
2013 Cruze Eco Manual
main1462,01/26/2013
I had a Cruze LS we loved, but traded for a larger Malibu. After a year of poor Malibu mpg, we went back to a Cruze; this time an Eco. LOVE this car! After a month in mostly below-freezing weather, I'm averaging 36 mpg around town! On three days in the 50s, it got in the low 40s. Highway is 45-50 mpg at 65-70 mph. My fill-ups so far actually show slightly better mpg than the computer reading. The car handles great and is very quiet. The stick is smooth. I have owned GM cars for 25 years, and the Cruze is my favorite. I got this Eco for $17,300 after $3,500 in rebates (mostly from GM card incentives). A friend who rode in my car last week said, "Wow. This is a REALLY nice car!"
LEMON
jeni740,02/05/2014
My car is a 2013 chevy cruze lt. I bought it 8/14/13 and it has been in the shop 7 times since I bought it. I had a water leak on the drivers side, the heater makes a weird grinding noise and the transmission surges, it also make a weird scraping noise when I put my foot on the gas. I finally had enough and called GM my car has 3,000 miles on it and has spent more time at the shop than my driveway. It has now been 8 days since I have had my car they have me in a rental until the paperwork is finalized on my new 2014 replacement cruze. I am so glad that they pulled me from my car it has cost me time from work and so frustrating.....
See all 68 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is priced between $7,494 and$11,195 with odometer readings between 62194 and107907 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS is priced between $6,992 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 38558 and133877 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ is priced between $7,900 and$8,904 with odometer readings between 86368 and123724 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT is priced between $7,295 and$9,785 with odometer readings between 62408 and118102 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Eco is priced between $7,992 and$7,992 with odometer readings between 100240 and100240 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Cruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Cruze for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2013 Cruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,992 and mileage as low as 38558 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Cruzes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,089.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,433.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cruze lease specials

Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles