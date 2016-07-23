Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited for Sale Near Me
540 listings
- 21,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,998$2,783 Below Market
- 48,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$2,271 Below Market
- 11,179 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,950$2,032 Below Market
- 56,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,074$2,479 Below Market
- 22,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,490$2,209 Below Market
- 36,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$2,412 Below Market
- 27,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$1,971 Below Market
- 86,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,000$3,568 Below Market
- 49,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,350$2,406 Below Market
- certified
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT25,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,288$1,887 Below Market
- 37,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,940$1,990 Below Market
- 57,669 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,989$2,358 Below Market
- 73,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$3,563 Below Market
- 46,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$2,661 Below Market
- 83,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,989$1,810 Below Market
- certified
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS53,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$2,041 Below Market
- 46,145 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,998$2,328 Below Market
- 65,527 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
$9,994$2,420 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Cruze Limited
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Cruze Limited
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.612 Reviews
Report abuse
MICHAEL,07/23/2016
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
Just purchased this car over a week ago. I was interested in the Chevy Malibu however, I could not resist this deal. For 2016 they named this the Cruze limited. It is basically a 2015 model, as the 2016 cruze is a total different design. I guess it was to hold over the late debut. Because of that I chose the Cruze for the Value. I got such a great deal over 4,000 off MSRP could not pass it up. The drive is very smooth. The seats are very comfortable. I was surprised. I upgraded from a 2010 Ford focus. I have a 90 mile combined mile commute to work everyday. This definitely gets the job done. I was surprised with the room vs my ford focus I can easily fit my wife and 2 girls who are both under 6 yrs old. Now Mileage wise I get a combined total of about 31.5. MY focus I was getting 37.4. That being said it gets decent mileage for a small vehicle but not the best in my book. Breaking is one par nice and tight. (well calibrated). The quality of the interior is by far where it shines. Great plastics, comfortable seats and has a plethora of audio connections from bluetooth to XM radio and Aux input. Plus you standard CD MP3 player. The look of the cluster gage and AC/Audio area is just a good looking, well thought out design. The cabin is pretty quiet as well. The color I chose is something I've never seen before it's called Blue Ray Metallic. In the light you see hints of blue and metallic sparkles. In the shade it looks really dark almost black. Only issue I have is the pick up is kind of sluggish. For 138 Horsepower I would expect a little more. If your on the fence on this one I highly recommend it. Biggest cargo space I'd say for this type of vehicle and lots of good looks.
