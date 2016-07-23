Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LTZ in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LTZ

    21,559 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    $2,783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    48,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $2,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    11,179 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,950

    $2,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    56,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,074

    $2,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS

    22,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,490

    $2,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    36,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $2,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    27,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $1,971 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    86,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,000

    $3,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    49,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,350

    $2,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in White
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    25,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,288

    $1,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    37,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,940

    $1,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    57,669 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,989

    $2,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 2LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 2LT

    73,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    $3,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    46,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $2,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS

    83,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,989

    $1,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS in Silver
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LS

    53,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $2,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 2LT in Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 2LT

    46,145 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,998

    $2,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT

    65,527 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $9,994

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Cruze Limited

See all 12 reviews
Great price. Great Car.
MICHAEL,07/23/2016
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
Just purchased this car over a week ago. I was interested in the Chevy Malibu however, I could not resist this deal. For 2016 they named this the Cruze limited. It is basically a 2015 model, as the 2016 cruze is a total different design. I guess it was to hold over the late debut. Because of that I chose the Cruze for the Value. I got such a great deal over 4,000 off MSRP could not pass it up. The drive is very smooth. The seats are very comfortable. I was surprised. I upgraded from a 2010 Ford focus. I have a 90 mile combined mile commute to work everyday. This definitely gets the job done. I was surprised with the room vs my ford focus I can easily fit my wife and 2 girls who are both under 6 yrs old. Now Mileage wise I get a combined total of about 31.5. MY focus I was getting 37.4. That being said it gets decent mileage for a small vehicle but not the best in my book. Breaking is one par nice and tight. (well calibrated). The quality of the interior is by far where it shines. Great plastics, comfortable seats and has a plethora of audio connections from bluetooth to XM radio and Aux input. Plus you standard CD MP3 player. The look of the cluster gage and AC/Audio area is just a good looking, well thought out design. The cabin is pretty quiet as well. The color I chose is something I've never seen before it's called Blue Ray Metallic. In the light you see hints of blue and metallic sparkles. In the shade it looks really dark almost black. Only issue I have is the pick up is kind of sluggish. For 138 Horsepower I would expect a little more. If your on the fence on this one I highly recommend it. Biggest cargo space I'd say for this type of vehicle and lots of good looks.
