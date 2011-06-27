  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cruze
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Cruze
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,525
See Cruze Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.6/561.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Torque123 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,525
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Connectivity Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,525
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,525
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,525
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Cargo Cover Compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,525
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,525
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Spare Tire and Wheel Not Desiredyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Front track60.7 in.
Length181.0 in.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Medium Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,525
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,525
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Cruze Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles