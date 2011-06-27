  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cruze
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(106)
Appraise this car

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Handsome interior design
  • two satisfying high-efficiency engine choices
  • useful electronics interface
  • secure handling
  • big trunk.
  • Mediocre seating comfort
  • six-speed automatic's sleepy responses.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Chevrolet Cruze for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$4,683 - $14,995
Used Cruze for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Put the preconceived notions to bed, because Chevrolet has a quality small car in the form of the 2014 Cruze.

Vehicle overview

The impact of the Chevy Cruze can't be underestimated. Introduced in 2011, this small economy sedan has made Chevrolet a brand to consider once more in the compact-car market, as the overall refinement, efficiency and packaging of the Cruze make it a serious rival for the Japanese-brand cars that have dominated the segment for a generation.

Points in the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze's favor include a lineup of solid-performing, high-efficiency four-cylinder engines, a sophisticated ride and handling balance, and the car's sharp, non-gimmicky design inside and out. Passenger quarters are a smidge tight for this class, but most consumers will find them adequate. The Cruze also offers an unusually large trunk for a compact sedan.

Chevy has added some spice to the Cruze line for 2014 with the introduction of the Cruze Diesel. Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine and rated at 33 mpg combined by the EPA, this model directly targets the only other diesel-powered compact sedan in the U.S.: the Volkswagen Jetta TDI. Though closely matched in terms of overall performance and fuel economy, the diesel Jetta does have a larger backseat and starts out a little less expensive than the Chevy. In fairness, however, the Cruze diesel comes with a few more standard features, such as remote starting and leather seating, making their base prices essentially the same.

Of course, there are a bunch of worthwhile compact cars in this price range, and it's now hard to pick a loser in this ultracompetitive segment. If top-of-the-world fuel economy isn't your priority, the 2014 Honda Civic is a can't-lose proposition, thanks to a spacious, high-quality interior and likable road manners. The 2014 Hyundai Elantra and its cousin the Kia Forte provide solid performance and plenty of standard and available upscale features. You might also consider the Ford Focus, which looks and feels more sophisticated than most of its rivals, or the similarly refined 2014 Mazda 3, which offers the sportiest handling in this class.

Although the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze doesn't dominate in this group, it's on equal footing with most of its competitors and certainly worth a look if you're shopping for a well-rounded compact sedan.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is a small sedan offered in five trim levels: LS, LT, LTZ, Eco and Diesel.

The LS includes 16-inch steel wheels, OnStar, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, a six-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The LT is made up of the 1LT and 2LT equipment-level subsets. Compared with the LS, the 1LT upgrades to the 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The same features in the Eco's Driver Convenience package are also available for the 1LT.

The Technology package available at the 1LT level brings a rearview camera and the Chevrolet MyLink interface, which bundles a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice control and smartphone integration. An available Driver Convenience package includes a six-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera and heated mirrors. (Although a rearview camera is part of both packages, they can be purchased in combination.)

The 2LT has all of the 1LT's standard equipment, plus the power driver seat and MyLink touchscreen interface. It also comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

The Cruze LTZ comes with all of the 2LT's content, as well as all of the items in the Technology and Driver Convenience packages. It also features 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, keyless ignition/entry, automatic climate control and premium interior trim.

The Eco Cruze is equipped like the 1LT, but has the MyLink interface as standard. It also benefits from aerodynamic improvements (including a rear spoiler), lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires and a smaller fuel tank (manual-transmission version only).

The Cruze Diesel comes with all of the 2LT model's standard equipment, plus the Eco model's aerodynamic enhancements and low-rolling-resistance tires. It has lightweight 17-inch wheels, too, but they're a different design.

The Enhanced Safety package is available for all but the LS model and includes rear park assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. A hard-drive-based navigation system, a Pioneer nine-speaker premium sound system and a sunroof are also available on most trim levels. The RS appearance package is available on the LT and LTZ models and features restyled front and rear fascias, rocker moldings, a rear spoiler and, on LT models, foglights and an upgraded instrument panel.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Cruze Diesel model, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel four-cylinder, is added at the top of the Cruze lineup.

Performance & mpg

All 2014 Chevrolet Cruzes are front-wheel drive. The Cruze LS is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 138 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. The LT, LTZ and Eco are fitted with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that generates 138 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. The Cruze diesel has a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder rated at 151 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the LS, LT and Eco. A six-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard for the LTZ and diesel.

In Edmunds testing, a Cruze with the turbo 1.4-liter engine and an automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 in 9.2 seconds, a slightly slower than average time for this class. The Cruze diesel ran the sprint in 8.6 seconds, the same as the VW Jetta TDI automatic.

The Cruze diesel also does very well regarding fuel economy, too, with EPA estimates of 33 mpg combined (27 city/46 highway). Those are good numbers, though the Jetta TDI maintains a slight edge with its 34 mpg combined EPA rating. In addition, the Cruze Eco is just about as frugal, with a laudable 33 combined (28 mpg city/42 mpg highway) rating with the manual transmission and 31 mpg combined (26 mpg city/39 mpg highway) with the automatic.

Fuel economy stands at 29 mpg combined (25 mpg city/36 mpg highway) for the Cruze LS with the manual transmission and 27 mpg combined (22 mpg city/35 mpg highway) with the automatic. The turbocharged engine (LT and LTZ) with either transmission receives a 30 mpg combined estimate (26 mpg city/38 mpg highway).

Safety

All 2014 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags as standard. A front-disc/rear-drum brake setup is standard on all models except the 2LT, LTZ and Diesel, which are upgraded to four-wheel disc brakes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance.

A rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system are optional for all Cruzes except the LS.

In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in the frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing. In the small-overlap frontal offset test, however, the Cruze scored a second-lowest "Marginal" rating. The Cruze's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cruze LTZ stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet, a slightly better-than-average distance for this class of car. Even with their less grippy, fuel-economy-friendly tires, the Cruze diesel and Eco models stopped in about the same distance.

Driving

The 2014 Chevrolet Cruze deftly combines responsive handling with a comfortable, compliant ride. The sport suspension on the 2LT, LTZ and Diesel models is firmer but still provides an agreeable ride.

The turbocharged 1.4-liter gas engine is pretty average in terms of outright acceleration, but it's peppier around town than the 1.8-liter thanks to its increased torque. The main issue, however, is the automatic transmission. Programmed for maximum fuel economy, it's reluctant to downshift for quick acceleration and passing unless you really boot the gas pedal.

The more potent Cruze diesel model is an intriguing choice and a win-win proposition, as it offers both good fuel economy and satisfyingly brisk acceleration by compact-sedan standards. As with most turbocharged engines, there's a brief pause when you hit the throttle from a standstill, but then the sedan gathers speed quickly. The Cruze diesel uses a different six-speed automatic transmission from other Cruzes, and we've found it more responsive in highway passing situations. And forget about the stereotypical diesel clatter -- thanks to extra sound insulation in the diesel model, you'll rarely hear the engine at all.

Interior

The interiors of compact cars often show obvious signs of cost-cutting, but the Cruze's cabin has a classy two-tone color scheme and looks more upscale than many of its competitors.

That said, there are still a lot of hard plastic surfaces, and they're particularly noticeable in the pricey Cruze diesel. Given the long-distance driving-range potential of the diesel, more padding on the armrests would be welcome. On the upside, the MyLink touchscreen interface is one of the simplest and most straightforward infotainment systems out there, and its voice-control interface is highly functional.

Some drivers might find the Cruze's front seats a bit narrow, but they're supportive and comfortable, and they offer plenty of adjustment. A low bottom cushion for the backseat diminishes comfort for longer-limbed riders, as it doesn't give enough thigh support. The Cruze's rear seat legroom is only average for the segment; you'll find more space in the Civic and Jetta. Considerably above average, however, is the Cruze's large trunk, which measures an impressive 15.0 cubic feet on all but the diesel, whose capacity is a still ample 13.3 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

5(40%)
4(16%)
3(8%)
2(17%)
1(19%)
3.4
106 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 106 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It exceeds the expectations I had.
Carl Arellano,07/27/2015
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I drive 63 miles one way to work, flat and mostly freeway, in Kern County, CA. 41 miles per gallon average overall at 35000 miles in 11 months. The car gets over 50 mpg on flat freeway at 70 mph. If you drop to 55 mph, you can exceed 60 mpg. The car has been perfect to this date. Fantastic power in acceleration; can really move to pass or to accelerate to freeway speed. I have driven it on I 5 over the Grapevine several time, it moves with the air conditioner on high with no problems and holds speed on cruise control going up hill on the Grapevine without any problems. Great looking car. An easy parking car. Only problem. my daughter broke the passenger side vanity mirror cover, otherwise a car that met all of my expectations, especially for fuel mileage since I am putting on about 40 k a year. Update at 92000 miles; the car continues to get great mileage- 46.7 mpg on a 2200 mile round trip to Boulder Co. Also, still great power for passing or coming on to a freeway. At near 92750 miles had a very light coolant leak. Dealership said it was the water pump, covered under the extended warranty. However, for 28 days they could not get a replacement water pump. 28 days!!! GM has to spare up for simple things like a water pump. What would have happened if the water pump went out on a trip? Wait for a month for car repair? Other than that, the car still runs reliably, now at 97000+ miles. Update at 100,000 miles: a programmed message comes on to change the timing chain. It is a belt, not a chain. I was surprised because I had no prior inkling this was going to occur. I called the local Chevrolet dealer and asked for a price estimate; $4500!. I think they gave me a phony estimate, because this belt is external to the engine. I haven't changed it yet, but I will do the work myself. The car is still running great; great power, mileage in the 46 mpg range on the highway. Update 130,000 miles. The car continues to perform well, both in power and mileage. For a 6 year old car, at this point, it has performed very well.
Great everyday driver, with style!
darnell1977,10/16/2013
I bought this car for my wife. She didn't think that she would like a small car coming away from a Nissan Armada; let me tell you she was wrong, can't her out of it. The car looks small in stature but interior has good spacing and a large trunk for a small vehicle. The car handles very firm but is really fun and comfortable. We have owned an Audi A4 1.8 turbo a while back and it handles just like it, very predictable and hugs the road. The ride is smooth and bumps are effortless. The electronics inside the car are great for long trips or short work journeys. Let me be the first to admit we were going to opt out on the Mylink and the other, GET THEM YOU WONT REGRET IT!
Learn how to drive a manual
tacitus7,10/26/2013
This month I purchased a gas Cruze Eco with the six speed manual. I just filled up the tank and checked the gas mileage. I got 39 mpg! That was all around driving, although the majority was highway. Then I drove 98 miles all highway at 62 mph, twice aggressively passing and negotiating some hills. I filled up and it only took 2 gallons! 49 mpg! I am very happy so far. It handles well and isn't underpowered. My 2004 impala 3.8 which I traded in for this had a better ride and more passing power, but I don't think I lost much in these areas. I am very happy. My advice: learn how to use a manual:>)
15,000 mile review
jaycro,06/02/2015
Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
The Cruze diesel is amazing! Highway fuel mileage is over 50mpg if you drive at 70mph. Good acceleration,decent handling and ride qualities combined with nice leather interior are hard to beat in its class After 15.000 completely trouble free miles it has only been back to my dealer for free oil service and tire rotation
See all 106 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
22 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze
More About This Model

Even though advanced technology has made contemporary diesel engines more powerful and refined, the number of diesel-powered models available in the U.S. make up a miniscule portion of the car market.

Chevrolet wants to do something about that (not to mention break in on Volkswagen's monopoly on the affordable diesel-car market) with the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel.

Chevy sold nearly a quarter-million Cruzes last year, so it has the potential to make an impact that reaches well beyond the Volkswagen diesel faithful, while at the same time tempting even Volkswagen true believers with a sedan made by a company other than VW.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

Are You a Numbers Kind of Person?
Let's say you like the idea of buying the quickest Chevy Cruze available. That'd be the new 2014 Cruze Diesel. Its 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine develops 151 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque. Combined with its standard six-speed automatic, the Cruze diesel will go from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, according to Chevrolet. That's a half-second faster than the Cruze equipped with the turbocharged gasoline 1.4-liter.

Yeah, 8.6 seconds doesn't sound that quick, but when you've got as much as 250 lb-ft of torque available at just 1,750 rpm and an overboost feature that delivers as much as 280 lb-ft for 10 seconds, it feels markedly quicker. There's a bit of turbo lag, but wait out that half-second and you get more than enough power to sprint past the larger-engine gasoline cars still gathering steam to find the meat of their torque curves.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

Now let's say you want the car with the segment's single highest fuel-economy number, but you don't want a hybrid. That also would be the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel with its rating of 46 mpg on the highway. And if a hybrid guy wants to bet pink slips based on what you're really getting out of a gallon of fossil fuel, the diesel's likely to come out ahead there, too, unless you're talking strictly stop-and-go city driving, where the Cruze is rated at 27 mpg.

Fuel's Errand
Not everything is ideal with the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel. It weighs about 250 pounds more than the next heaviest Cruze, and that kind of extra weight is never easy to accept, particularly in the name of greater efficiency.

Owners probably will never know it, but they'll be carrying around a tank of urea to cleanse the Cruze Diesel's emissions, and the car's spare tire is sacrificed to place the 4.5-gallon tank that holds the stuff. Refills take place during scheduled maintenance (Chevy says at least 10,000 miles before the tank would be drained); you decide what you think about a can of compressed flat-fixing goop in place of a spare.

The most glaring ice patch on the road to diesel acceptance, however, might come from Chevy's own price strategy. The Cruze Diesel sits near the top of the Cruze model range and although it's rather generously equipped, it's a good $5,000 dearer than the well-regarded, gasoline-engine Cruze Eco, which gets a markedly lower 39-mpg highway rating but at 33 mpg combined, is just 2 mpg in arrears of the Cruze Diesel, thanks in part to the Diesel's 27-mpg city rating.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

Highway Cruzer
We weren't particularly bothered by those details in our 600-mile round trip behind the wheel of the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel. Instead, it underscored why modern-day diesel engines are such an attractive proposition. For most trips, fill up before you leave and forget about what the fuel gauge says until you return.

You can breeze along with the engine barely nudging past the 2,000-rpm mark with the cruise control set just south of 80 mph. Trouble with dawdlers? Tickle the accelerator and erupt to 95 mph without even troubling the transmission for a downshift.

Forget about diesel clatter, too. Contemporary diesels have largely quieted the clamor, but Chevy engineers also took the extra precaution of borrowing a special sound-absorption package from the 2013 Buick Verano to keep this Cruze quiet. The Cruze Diesel also borrows goodies from the Cruze Eco, including its active grille shutters, 17-inch wheels and low-rolling-resistance tires.

Otherwise, the 2014 Cruze Diesel is mostly like other Cruzes, only better performing. You get four-wheel disc brakes that are enlarged to account for the diesel's extra weight, and that six-speed automatic transmission is an Aisin unit that feels quicker-witted than the GM-made six-speed auto the gasoline Cruzes employ.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

The low-friction tires do occasionally slip more than we'd like, and although engineers claim a suspension retuning, in many situations the front dampers don't quite feel up to the job of holding up the mass of the iron-block 2.0-liter diesel engine. We noticed this particularly on jarring impacts such as a transition from the highway surface to a bridge surface, when the front end's damping and rebound both felt overtaxed.

A Well-Positioned Competitor
It's hard not to take a shine to the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel. Big-torque performance and hybrid-baiting efficiency is an alluring combination, while the Cruze's intrinsic goodness continues to impress three years after its launch.

For now, Volkswagen has to be curiously looking over its shoulder at its new competitor, and for good reason. The Cruze has more horsepower (151 hp to 140 hp), more torque (264 to 236) and better highway fuel economy (46 mpg to 42 mpg).

And as a final kicker, the Cruze is less expensive, too. At $25,695, the Cruze Diesel undercuts the automatic-transmission Volkswagen Jetta TDI by about 500 bucks. Not a huge difference, but enough to make it worth giving the Chevy a look if all the rest of its advantages weren't enough to convince you already.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Sedan, Cruze Diesel. Available styles include 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is priced between $6,970 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 31097 and118803 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS is priced between $4,683 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 31592 and146503 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT is priced between $5,495 and$14,895 with odometer readings between 42361 and133702 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ is priced between $9,995 and$11,900 with odometer readings between 54661 and112935 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel is priced between $8,500 and$11,247 with odometer readings between 38544 and104107 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco is priced between $9,640 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 60452 and82752 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet is priced between $10,895 and$12,598 with odometer readings between 28407 and37660 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Cruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Cruze for sale near. There are currently 69 used and CPO 2014 Cruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,683 and mileage as low as 28407 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Can't find a used 2014 Chevrolet Cruzes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,613.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,590.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,574.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cruze lease specials

Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles