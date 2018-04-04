2019 Subaru Ascent
Which Ascent does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Seats up to eight passengers
- Cargo room and third-row space are near top of the class
- Generous set of standard driver safety aids
- Can tow up to 5,000 pounds
- Some more common driver aids are restricted to upper trims
- Subaru CVT automatic not too impressive in other models
- The Ascent is an all-new three-row SUV
- Part of the first Ascent generation introduced for 2019
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Subaru is back in the big SUV game. One of the last major mainstream automakers lacking a three-row SUV comes out swinging with the brawny 2019 Subaru Ascent. This isn't Subaru's first three-row SUV effort, the generally unloved Tribeca. It quietly slipped out the door five years ago after eight years of unremarkable sales, not helped any by the car's small third row and large thirst for fuel.
The Ascent is an altogether different SUV. With standard seating for eight passengers, or seven if specified with optional captain's chairs in the second row, the Ascent offers nearly 32 inches of third-row legroom, about the same as its Honda Pilot rival. Its 86.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo space means you'll rarely run out of room for gear and luggage, while a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine not only returns 23 mpg combined, but can also tow up to 5,000 pounds.
Subaru equips the Ascent with standard all-wheel drive, a Subaru signature feature that drivers in wet weather areas will appreciate. And with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Ascent should also prove capable of getting far off the highway when the mood strikes.
Overall, the 2019 Subaru Ascent looks to be an ideal pick for a three-row SUV, but we'll know more for sure once we conduct a full test in the coming months.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Ascent as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs and Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
Subaru Ascent models
The 2019 Subaru Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim levels. Base models offer good value, especially with driver assistance features, but the Premium adds more of today's desirable features, such as heated seats and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Limited classes things up with leather upholstery, while the Touring maxes out the Ascent's luxury, convenience and safety features.
All use a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (260 horsepower, 277 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive comes standard across the lineup.
Base models start with 18-inch wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, four USB ports (two in front, two in the second row), a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
Also included is Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology, which bundles forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.
The Premium trim adds heated side mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear-seat climate controls, spill-resistant cloth upholstery, and an upgraded multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. The Premium trim also includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.
Subaru offers a couple of optional packages for the Premium. The OP 12 package bundles a power liftgate with preferred height memory, keyless access and ignition, a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming mirror, and reverse automatic braking, which applies the brakes to avoid a collision while in reverse. An OP 14 version has those features plus 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system and a cargo area cover. When you pick one of these packages, second-row captain's chairs (seven-passenger max capacity) also become available.
The Limited is also available in a seven- or eight-passenger seating configuration and adds on to the Premium with the contents of the OP 12 package, 20-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, LED foglights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, additional driver-seat adjustments, heated outboard second-row seats, rear door sunshades, dual third-row USB ports, and additional leather cabin accents.
An optional package for the Limited trim gets you the panoramic sunroof, navigation system, cargo, cover and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system.
The Touring trim bundles all of the Limited's features and options, then adds chrome exterior accents, automatic wipers, ambient cabin lighting, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, a total of eight USB ports, a front-view camera display, and a rearview mirror with a rearview camera image, which lets you see out back even if your normal view is blocked by passengers or cargo.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I ordered my Ascent in July 2018 and took delivery of it in mid-September. I love the car. It is comfortable, handles well and is great for my family of 4 plus friends/cargo/dogs or whatever else we need to drive around. Around mid-November, I started to notice the car shuttering at low speed in city traffic and within a few weeks after that, the shutter would be followed by a screeching that sounded like a cat. This happens nearly every time I drive, because I do mostly city driving. I took the car to the dealership in December, and they could not recreate the shutter/sound, so I took the car back and kept driving. Last week (mid-January 2019), we took the car back, and after nearly a week, they finally heard the sound and felt the shutter. Before that, the service department thought I was crazy. I'm not sure why it took them so long to discover that the problem was real. I believe they were just running diagnostics on the car, and this problem did not pop up in those computer diagnostics. I don't think they ever looked under the hood or checked any of the systems manually to see what the problem might be. Then, They called yesterday to tell me that, upon inspection after feeling the shutter and hearing the screeching, the entire transmission needs to be replaced. So that's great. My new car excitement definitely has worn off. This is our 3rd Subaru (plus my parents have had 4 or 5 of them), and the first time we've had any sort of mechanical problem. I was deciding between the Volkswagen Atlas and this car when we purchased, and I opted for the Ascent because of our excellent Subaru experiences to date. I'm starting to regret that decision. I hope the new transmission fixes the problem and that this doesn't recur.
We preordered our Ascent (3rd generation) Subaru owners for our expanding family. We maxed out of ‘16 Forester and needed a bigger family vehicle. We have ‘11 legacy that we love and have had no issues. The Ascent started making noises that we now realize is a skipping chain around 3000 miles. We brought it in once it continued and was annoying around 5700 for the oil change. Since then, the vehicle has been in 3 more times (2 times the dash lights came on and was stuck in low gear). Our dealership is working with us through the problems. They contacted Subaru of America and we’re getting a new transmission. Until then, we have a loaner Ascent for the next week or 2. I’m hopeful that this will resolve the problem.
We considered 8 different vehicles, and test-drove 5 before settling on the Ascent. What we love about it: Quiet, smooth ride. When test-driving the Atlas, Highlander and Pilot, I noticed considerable low-frequency noise on the highway. The Ascent is as very quiet...easy to have conversations with everyone in the car. Driver's seat thigh-support extends, making it more comfortable for tall drivers like me. No one at the dealership I bought the car from knew it extended either. The windows are very quiet when going up and down...not a big deal, but something I noticed and appreciate. The second row seats can move forward, allowing you more room in the back if you put the third-row down to handle more cargo. I've tried out the X-Mode feature, and it worked quite well, keeping my speed going down a hill without having to ride the brake or gas. The 19.6 gallon tank will get me over 450 miles between fill-ups on road trips. The quality of the interior materials is very good, including the hand-stitched leather on the dash and steering wheel. I can fit my golf clubs in side to side, so I don't need to put the third row down when going golfing. And with the Cargo Net in place, I can put two sets in and not worry about them falling out when I open the rear hatch. The acceleration is quite good with the Turbo. I have no problem passing people, even when they are doing 70 MPH up hill. The Adaptive Cruise Control is fantastic...I use it in town and on the highway. What may bug you: Their Starlink Entertainment system is a joke. Its slow, with limited functionality. Carplay won't work over Bluetooth, only through one of the USB ports up front. The touch screen can be temperamental. I drove a Jeep rental a few months back, and really appreciated the control knob just in front of the driver's right arm rest that allowed me to navigate the screen without having to reach for it and try and touch a small spot on it while driving. There is no USB port in the console storage compartment, which would be great for simply charging something that you don't need access to. There are no front parking sensors!! This surprised the hell out of me. So, I back in as much as possible. The memory buttons only store the seat positions. I'm more than a foot taller than my wife, and I swore that the next car we got would have memory steering wheel and mirrors too... But I gave them up for this vehicle anyway. The Lane Assist doesn't function when the wipers are on high speed, because the Eye-site camera's are apparently confused by their movement. I would have thought this was something they would have anticipated and made corrections for. Cross-bars for the roof rack are additional, making the roof-rack pretty much useless unless you buy them.
Just over 5,000 miles and we are experiencing transmission troubles. Dealer has had the vehicle two times and the last time a full week with only response "everything is OK". The problem I have with that answer is they know they are having issues with the transmissions and will not acknowledge. No satisfactory results therefore if the transmission rumbles, jerks and/or slips the car is gone and no more Subaru's for me. Lost the love and trust.
2019 Subaru Ascent videos2019 Subaru Ascent First Drive
2019 Subaru Ascent First Drive
SPEAKER 1: It's been almost five years since Subaru got out of the mid-sized SUV game. But that's all changed with this-- the 2019 Ascent. Question is, was the wait worth it? When the Ascent goes on sale this summer, it'll compete against the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, and Ford Explorer. These are all really great mid-size SUVs with three rows, so the pressure is on Subaru. One thing counting against it-- at least right off the bat for me-- is the power train. It has a 2.4 liter turbocharged four cylinder that puts out 260 horsepower. That's not a whole lot for the segment. On top of that, it's made it to a continuously variable transmission, and CVTs have a tendency to be a little lethargic and unresponsive. When it does go on sale, it's going to start around $32,000 for the base model. Included in that, though, is Subaru's advanced safety suite called Eyesight. Now, you're going to get adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning with automatic braking, as well as lane departure warning and assist. Higher trim models are going to have a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alerts, as well. It's easy to drive. It's easy to maneuver, for a mid-size SUV. And one thing I really like, too, is this virtual mirror. Now, right now it's set to be just the regular reflective mirror. But if you flip it up, well, it's projecting an image from a camera in the rear window. So that means if you have everything piled up to the roof you can still see what's behind you. The ride quality in general-- it's compliant enough. We're feeling every bump and rut. But there's not a lot of hard jostling or harsh impacts that you'd normally feel from a car that could handle this well. Right off the line there it's more than adequate. And it actually simulated some of the shifts you'd feel in a normal automatic that you wouldn't in a CVT. And that gives you the impression that there's nothing really all that different about this car. And it eliminates a lot of that terrible CVT drone where the engine is just at a constant speed, kind of mooing like a wounded cow. As far as handling goes, it's confident for a tall-riding mid-size SUV like this. I'm not going to go bombing into corners. But you have that assurance that if something jumps out in the middle of the road, you'll be able to swerve around it, get back on your intended line without too much drama. The Ascent drives pretty much exactly how you want a mid-size SUV to drive. You do get a little more road noise than some of the other cars I've driven in this class. But it's not intrusive. You can turn the radio up just a little bit to drown it out. It's not a problem. It's got a nice ride over some of the choppy bits, as well as the larger undulations. And it instills confidence at the same time. Overall, I'd say Subaru did a good job with this. As far as the cabin goes, I like the overall design. It's functional. And it's not trying too hard to be fashionable. Material's quality is decent for the class. Everywhere you're coming in contact with it, it's well-padded. The infotainment screen is mounted kind of midway up the center stack here. And a lot of other manufacturers are putting them right on top of the dash to put them right in the driver's sightline. But there is a secondary readout on top of the dash. And you can actually get a bunch of different views, from navigation to infotainment. The Eyesight system from Subaru has gotten some pretty positive reviews. It's not overly sensitive, like some of the Honda systems. It will give you some subtle beeps here and there if you're crossing over the line. It also-- like right there. There we go. And also it has one feature that might be helpful in dense traffic where, when the car in front of you starts moving, it'll give you a nice little subtle beep to let you know that you should probably start paying attention again. The seat comfort's pretty good, as well. It's somewhat warm in this car right now. But it does have ventilated seats, as well as heated seats and a heated steering wheel. From the back seat, I'm getting the impression that I'm riding quite a bit higher than the front seats. And that's probably true, because I'm getting a good view forward. Another thing I'm noticing, though, is this headliner here is a little bit close to my head. We do have a panoramic sunroof. But even with the cars without the panoramic sunroof, it's still just about as restricting. The seats back here are pretty much as comfortable as the front seats. Obviously, you're not going to have the same amount of adjustments. But it does recline pretty far back. And you have this nice adjustable armrest, as well. This top-of-the-line touring trim, like some of the supporting trims, have this rear side sunshade. But they're not the easiest to get into because the anchor points are right at the edges and not closer in to the center. That means it's going to wobble back and forth a little. But just the fact that it has it is a nice feature. Also on this trim we have separate climate controls for the back. All of the Ascents, whether it's the base model or the top touring trim, have tri-zone automatic climate control. The top trims, however, have this secondary control unit just for the rear passengers. And I am getting a good amount of air from these top vents. Also down here, two USB ports and a household power outlet. Subaru made a big deal about the Ascent having 19 cup holders. Obviously, you're not going to need them all for drinks. But this bottom one here that can fit three drinks has cutaways so that you can actually fit in an iPad Pro. Rather than having a built-in rear entertainment system, at the dealership you can get the option for entertainment systems based off of two iPads and wireless headphones. From the very rear seats, the third row, I have actually a decent amount of room. I wouldn't say I'm going to be comfortable back here for a long road trip. But my hair's just barely brushing the headliner. The seat cushions are what you'd expect-- a little short, a little low. So in general, you're going to be putting smaller passengers back here anyway. But it's not nearly as much of a penalty as they are in some of the other third-row seats. Also back here in the top trim, two USB ports, a bunch more cup holders. One thing that's also nice is if you look at these grab handles here, well, it helps you get in and out. But it also gives you a little place to hang purses, bags, or whatever else you want off of a hook. One thing Subaru was keen to point out, too, is they conducted their own crash test to ensure that the third-row passengers are well-protected. As far as cargo capacity goes, the Ascent does well. It has 17.8 cubic feet of capacity behind the third row of seats. That's on the high end among other cars in this class. Fold down all of the seats, though, and you get 86.5 cubic feet of storage. And among all of its primary competitors, that is as big as it gets. You do have underfloor storage, which really isn't all that unusual. But cleverly, they made it so you can keep it open with these pull straps that also serve to fold the seats down. You also have a storage place for your cargo cover. And the cargo cover goes all the way from the back of the second row seats. Smart idea that means you don't have to leave this in your garage and forget it when you really need it. After spending some time with the all new 2019 Subaru Ascent, I can positively say, yes, it was worth the wait. It's comfortable. It has a good ride quality. It has a ton of features. And the price is right, too. Any concerns I had about the power train can be ignored. Honestly, if they didn't tell me it had a CVT, I probably wouldn't know. So for more information on the Ascent, as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. For some more videos like this, hit subscribe.
Edmunds Senior Writer Mark Takahashi made the trek to Oregon to be one of the first to drive the all-new 2019 Subaru Ascent. After Subaru's five-year absence from the midsize SUV market, this family-friendly three-row crossover is a marked improvement over the automaker's last attempt. The Ascent simply hits the right notes for the class.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger
2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$44,695
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger
2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$38,995
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger
2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$38,995
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Convenience Pkg
2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$35,655
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ascent safety features:
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Automatically applies vehicle's brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing.
- EyeSight Assist Monitor
- Provides a head-up display of EyeSight system warnings and system status data on the windshield.
- Safety Plus Package
- Offers emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and automatic collision notification to first responders, among other services.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Ascent vs. the competition
Subaru Ascent vs. Honda Pilot
The Pilot is among the cars that defined the three-row SUV segment. The latest model looks sharp, with a comfortable ride and interior. It also boasts a powerful V6 engine, and when the Honda is equipped with all-wheel drive, both models match each other for towing capacity. But the Pilot comes up a bit shy in maximum cargo.
Subaru Ascent vs. Mazda CX-9
Both models are sporty, although the Mazda's edge comes on paved roads and twisting turns, while the Ascent's performance advantage lies in getting off the paved road. And thought the CX-9 is actually a bit longer than the Ascent, the Subaru makes better use of its space, coming up with more usable cargo area. The CX-9 also has a rated towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds, well shy of the Ascent.
Subaru Ascent vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse is king of the three-row jungle, at least in terms of sheer size. It looks massive because it is, outpacing most of its rivals in overall volume. But the Ascent pulls up a close second where it counts: third-row legroom, cargo space and utility. Like the Pilot, the Traverse offers a stout V6 engine, but it's less fuel-efficient than the Ascent. And the Traverse is just plain big — and feels big from behind the wheel.
FAQ
Is the Subaru Ascent a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru Ascent?
- The Ascent is an all-new three-row SUV
- Part of the first Ascent generation introduced for 2019
- The Ascent is an all-new three-row SUV
- Part of the first Ascent generation introduced for 2019
Is the Subaru Ascent reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru Ascent a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru Ascent?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru Ascent is the 2019 Subaru Ascent 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,995.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $44,695
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $38,995
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $38,995
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $35,655
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $34,195
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $41,945
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $41,945
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $38,455
- 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $31,995
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $35,655
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $38,455
What are the different models of Subaru Ascent?
More about the 2019 Subaru Ascent
Don't worry if you don't remember Subaru's first attempt at a three-row SUV. Subaru might prefer it that way. And for those who do remember the Tribeca SUV, produced for eight years starting in the mid-2000s, Subaru aims to wipe your memory clean with the new 2019 Subaru Ascent. With its new three-row SUV, Subaru is back in the big family SUV game, this time for keeps.
The Ascent draws on Subaru's combined strengths in its existing SUV lineup, including the Crosstrek, Forester and Outback models, and applies them to a bigger template. As such, the Ascent offers impressive utility, a fuel-efficient engine, and a third row that adults can actually use.
The Ascent comes with standard seating for eight passengers; with the optional second-row captain's chairs, it will seat seven. You can even keep the second-row bench seat as you move up the trim levels until you hit the seven-passenger-only top Touring trim. The Ascent offers plenty of passenger room and cargo space, and it should tackle most gear and active family pursuits with aplomb.
A new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, does the heavy lifting for the 4,500-pound SUV. It comes paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission and, of course, Subaru's signature standard all-wheel-drive system. The new powertrain doesn't sacrifice fuel economy either. At 23 mpg combined, the new turbo-four Ascent is right on par with its competitors' all-wheel-drive versions. What's more, the new engine is capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds. And with nearly 9 inches of ground clearance, the Ascent should also prove capable of getting far off the highway when the mood strikes.
The 2019 Subaru Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim levels. Base models offer good value with features such as three-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and standard driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. Premium trims step it up a bit with more desirable features such as heated front seats and upgraded infotainment. Limited trims start to bring in some luxury elements such as leather upholstery and heated second-row seats, while Touring trims pour it all on with ambient cabin lighting, upgraded leather and a 14-speaker premium sound system.
Built in Indiana and starting around $33,000, the 2019 Subaru Ascent promises exceptional versatility for active families. When it comes time to see if the Ascent is right for you, let Edmunds guide you to the best deal.
2019 Subaru Ascent Overview
The 2019 Subaru Ascent is offered in the following submodels: Ascent SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Ascent?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Ascent and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Ascent 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Ascent.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Ascent and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Ascent featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru Ascent?
Which 2019 Subaru Ascents are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Subaru Ascent for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru Ascent.
Can't find a new 2019 Subaru Ascents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru Ascent for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,640.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,358.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru Ascent?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
