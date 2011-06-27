  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,839$5,005$5,873
Clean$3,573$4,664$5,462
Average$3,039$3,983$4,640
Rough$2,505$3,301$3,818
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,202$5,480$6,432
Clean$3,910$5,107$5,981
Average$3,325$4,361$5,081
Rough$2,741$3,615$4,181
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,843$5,084$6,006
Clean$3,576$4,738$5,586
Average$3,041$4,046$4,745
Rough$2,507$3,354$3,904
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,894$5,135$6,057
Clean$3,623$4,786$5,633
Average$3,082$4,087$4,786
Rough$2,540$3,388$3,938
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,490$4,646$5,504
Clean$3,248$4,329$5,118
Average$2,762$3,697$4,348
Rough$2,277$3,065$3,578
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,866$5,148$6,100
Clean$3,597$4,798$5,673
Average$3,060$4,097$4,819
Rough$2,522$3,396$3,965
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Cruze on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,329 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and see how it feels. Learn more
