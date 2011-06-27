Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,839
|$5,005
|$5,873
|Clean
|$3,573
|$4,664
|$5,462
|Average
|$3,039
|$3,983
|$4,640
|Rough
|$2,505
|$3,301
|$3,818
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,202
|$5,480
|$6,432
|Clean
|$3,910
|$5,107
|$5,981
|Average
|$3,325
|$4,361
|$5,081
|Rough
|$2,741
|$3,615
|$4,181
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,843
|$5,084
|$6,006
|Clean
|$3,576
|$4,738
|$5,586
|Average
|$3,041
|$4,046
|$4,745
|Rough
|$2,507
|$3,354
|$3,904
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,894
|$5,135
|$6,057
|Clean
|$3,623
|$4,786
|$5,633
|Average
|$3,082
|$4,087
|$4,786
|Rough
|$2,540
|$3,388
|$3,938
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,490
|$4,646
|$5,504
|Clean
|$3,248
|$4,329
|$5,118
|Average
|$2,762
|$3,697
|$4,348
|Rough
|$2,277
|$3,065
|$3,578
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,866
|$5,148
|$6,100
|Clean
|$3,597
|$4,798
|$5,673
|Average
|$3,060
|$4,097
|$4,819
|Rough
|$2,522
|$3,396
|$3,965