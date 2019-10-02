Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me

I’ve had this car for 6 weeks. Previously I drove a 2008 Hyundai Elantra manual. This is an automatic. I’m slowly getting used to not having control over shifting thus the transmission rating for me personally. Unlike most others I like the auto-stop feature, so my review is mostly about that. It’s not as jerky as some have written. It doesn’t engage when you’re turning corners—you need to be at a full stop and it engages after a few seconds, only if the cabin temperature is sensed to be as cool as your setting. If you change any setting at all the engine re-engages. It also does this if the temperature rises, but always in less than two minutes so it doesn’t drain the auxiliary battery. The auxiliary battery and starter are under the trunk liner—it doesn’t use the main ones. It’s not loud. It starts up instantaneously. My average speed over 6 weeks is 21 mph and I’m getting 28.2 mpg, all local city driving, not highway. A lot of people don’t like this feature, but I encourage those on the fence to try it out for a few days as a rental or loaner from your dealer. Another feature I love—although I have a base model I somehow scored a seven speaker sound system instead of the four. My Elantra was a “sport” model. This rides smoother, is quieter, more solidly built, and handles as well as the Elantra. It has great acceleration—no problem scooting over and passing at all. It has more inside room than I thought it would. Three boys in boosters fit in the rear seat. The inside trim isn’t high quality, but I don’t cause a lot of wear and tear there. I have Arctic Blue Metallic and I love the color. The exterior design is more attractive than the Focus, Accent, or Fortè. All in all I’m extremely happy with the 2018 Cruze. I’m leasing mine and with zero down—truly zero—and $2500 trade in I will have paid $5832 cash out of pocket over 36 months at 10,000 miles per year. $8332 including my trade. Update 2/10/2019 The car handles well on the ice and in the snow. No rain worries either. I’m at 5900 miles and still love the car. I’ve updated the mpg and mileage below.

