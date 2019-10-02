Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,899$4,100 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT in Pepperdust offers everyday usability and comfort. Powered by a Turbocharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 153hp which is mated to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback provides a comfortable ride, up to 38mpg on the highway, and distinctive styling enhanced by chrome trim, LED daytime running lights, and five-spoke alloy wheels.Our Cruze LT's cloth-trimmed interior features heated front seats with driver-side power-adjustability, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, remote engine start, and folding rear seats for your convenience. Also, the full-color MyLink touchscreen infotainment system includes Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, AM/FM/available satellite radio, and USB/Aux inputs to keep you informed and entertained.Chevrolet includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control to help make our hatchback safe and secure. Give yourself the security, performance, and style that come with owning our Cruze! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM5JS609214
Stock: 110531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT7,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,990$3,106 Below Market
Johnny Londoff Chevrolet - Florissant / Missouri
Equipment Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. The vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This model has satellite radio capabilities. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this vehicle. Protect the Cruze from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving it. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. It is front wheel drive. It has a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This small car emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This small car is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This vehicle has an automatic transmission. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this Chevrolet Cruze. Packages LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM1J7140194
Stock: 10375GA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 14,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,691$3,209 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**LT**HATCHBACK**TURBO**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**ONSTAR**BLUETOOTH**SATELLITE RADIO**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbo DOHC CVVT ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 22824 miles below market average! 29/38 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM1JS653310
Stock: MZP1287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,995$2,695 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM5J7240556
Stock: 240556A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,200$1,942 Below Market
Joe Basil Chevrolet - Depew / New York
FWD, ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT, CHEVROLET MYLINK, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION, WIFI HOTSPOT, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, STABILITY CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERAThis 2018 Chevrolet Cruze comes with the GM 3 year, 36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty remaining until 08/18/2021 and the GM 5 year, 60,000 mile powertrain warranty remaining until 08/18/2023 -- which will keep your vehicle on the road longer! This vehicle also comes with free shuttle service, free windshield chip repairs and our special for buy three oil changes get one free and much, much more!Call 206-5251 now to set up a VIP appointment with our Guest Services Team. As a VIP customer you can take advantage of our Direct to Manager and Vehicle Pull Around programs both put in place to provide the highest standard of customer service! See for yourself why the Joe Basil experience is worth the drive from anywhere, even Tonawanda and Lockport!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BC5SM7J7226583
Stock: H3626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 12,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,887$3,240 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Silver BLUETOOTH, USB, CARFAX 1-OWNER, GAS SIPPER, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, REAR BACK UP CAMERA!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 12075 miles below market average! 29/40 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7227456
Stock: B3687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,460 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,433$2,806 Below Market
Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC - La Grange / Kentucky
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT FWD 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbo DOHC CVVT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Home of the FREE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, Cruze LT, 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbo DOHC CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, 16 Aluminum Wheels, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7 Touch-Screen, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Internet price does not include tax, license, and dealer installed options. *Get your personalized quote and schedule your free test drive* >>> CALL (502) 565 - 4571INTERNET PRICE INCLUDES $500 FINANCE ASSIST CREDIT AND $500 TRADE ASSIST CREDIT. Customer must finance with lender provided by Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC using the dealerships assistance to set up financing. CUSTOMER MUST CONTRACT IN DEALERSHIPS BUSINESS OFFICE USING THE DEALER’S LENDER OF CHOICE TO RECEIVE $500 FINANCE ASSIST CREDIT. CUSTOMER MUST TRADE IN A 2010 MODEL OR NEWER VEHICLE to receive $500 TRADE ASSISTANCE CREDIT. Finance Assist Credit and Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership on select pre-owned inventory only. Internet price must be presented to sales consultant prior to purchase to receive any advertised price, special price or online price. See sales department for complete details. Prior sales are excluded. Proudly serving: LaGrange, Louisville, Shelbyville, Simpsonville, Frankfort, Elizabethtown, Carrollton, Sparta, Lexington, Georgetown, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Madison, Crestwood, Cincinnati, and all of greater Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7113764
Stock: 20418A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 55,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,995$2,978 Below Market
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - dual front|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth USB iPod/iPhone jack|Internet radio app - Gracenote Pandora Stitcher|Radio - AM/FM touch screen display voice operated|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 10.4|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center with cupholders rear folding|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Shift knob trim - urethane|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Courtesy lights - console|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone voice control|Storage - accessory hook door pockets front seatback in dash|Vanity mirrors - dual|Axle ratio - 3.14|Alternator - 130 amps|Auto start/stop|Battery - maintenance-free|Battery saver|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black chrome surround|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Connected in-car apps - driving performance|Infotainment - Android Auto ready Apple CarPlay ready MyLink|Infotainment screen size - 7 in.|Clock|Compass|Digital odometer|Driver information system|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - oil pressure tachometer|Instrument cluster screen size - 3.5 in.|Multi-function display|Multi-functional information center|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level low oil level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights - LED|Headlights - auto delay off auto on/off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirrors - heated|Blind spot safety - sensor/alert|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Camera system - rearview|Check rear seat reminder|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Programmable safety key|Rearview monitor - in dash|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height reclining 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 2|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system|Power door locks - anti-lockout|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Driver assistance app - roadside assistance|Electronic messaging assistance - voice operated with read function|Satellite communications - OnStar voice guided directions|Smart device app function - horn/light operation lock operation maintenance status|Wifi - hotspot|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM5J7105903
Stock: 105903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 24,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,539
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.WHEELS, 18" ALUMINUM, VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, P225/40R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation (Also includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio., SUNROOF, POWER, SLIDING, SUNROOF PACKAGE (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting, SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (ZLA) Technology Package [includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation] and (ZLN) Sunroof Package [includes (CF5) power sunroof, (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting], SUMMIT WHITE, SPOILER, REAR. This Chevrolet Cruze has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Chevrolet Cruze LT *RS PACKAGE includes (T43) rear spoiler, (T3U) front fog lamps, (BVG) sport body kit and (E38) RS lettering ornamentation, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATH) Keyless Open, (BTM) Keyless Start, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (AH5) driver 8-way power seat adjuster, and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system [with automatic transmission only]; deletes (KTF) primary foldable key, BODY KIT, SPORT (Included and only available with (ZLH) RS Package.) , REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, REDLINE EDITION includes (CG6) Black emblems with Red outline, (MDB) Black beltline moldings, Black front grille surround, Black fog lamp surround, (RQK) 18" aluminum wheels, (REW) P225/40R18 all-season, blackwall tires and (GNG) rear suspension, ORNAMENTATION, RS LETTERING, MOLDINGS, BLACK BELTLINE, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, LIGHTING, INTERIOR, AMBIENT, KEYLESS START, KEYLESS OPEN, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, INSTRUMENTATION, ANALOG, MILES/KILOMETERS SPEEDOMETER, FOG LAMPS, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), EMBLEMS, BLACK WITH RED OUTLINE, DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER, 4.2-INCH DIAGONAL COLOR DISPLAY, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock , includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 9-SPEAKER SYSTEM.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7110167
Stock: PJ7110167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,000
Big Star Ford - Manvel / Texas
KEEP YOUR MONTHLY PAYMENT LOW LOW LOW!!! If you're looking for a roomy and efficient family sedan with sporty manners and attractive styling, the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze deserves your attention. This Malibu is FULLY equipped with the big screen, back up camera, sunroof and much more. This vehicle is priced to sell very FAST! Don't miss out on this steal! Come schedule your test drive TODAY! We are located at 17717 south freeway, Manvel, TX 77578.CARFAX One-Owner.Big Star Ford is pumped up to offer this attractive-looking 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. Satin Steel Gray Metallic LT FWDRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 28758 miles below market average!29/40 City/Highway MPGCall our Internet team at 877-683-0816 for a VIP appointment. Stop by today for an exceptional car buying experience. Located at 17717 South FWY, Manvel, TX 77578.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM0J7153650
Stock: T7153650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 13,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,299$2,028 Below Market
Dependable Used Cars - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (27 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BB5SM4J7189625
Stock: 14667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier36,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,999
AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills - Fort Worth / Texas
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Engine; 1.4L Turbo Dohc 4-Cylinder Di Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Premier Preferred Equipment Group Red Hot Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Tires; 225/45R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Reliability is something you can count on when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle like this Chevrolet Cruze Premier. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Cruze Premier. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BF6SMXJS640651
Stock: JS640651
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 41,532 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,491$3,115 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Chevrolet CRUZE 4dr LT HATCHBACK 4 DR features a 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red Hot with a Jet Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM2JS611518
Stock: 994520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 3,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$13,500$2,100 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
BACKUP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BC5SM1J7101272
Stock: 101272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,877$2,444 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.29/40 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM8J7155842
Stock: UP3539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 18,535 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,997$1,792 Below Market
McNeil Chevrolet Buick - Wilkesboro / North Carolina
Thank you for viewing this quality pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB offered in Summit White with the Dark Atmosphere/Medium Atmosphere interior!This Cruze comes well-equipped with the following options: Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission and much more!At McNeill Chevrolet Buick we believe in supporting and servicing our customers for the long term. That passion for customer service is the foundation of our McNeill Advantage, our complimentary maintenance and vehicle protection package, that comes with this pre-owned Cruze. This program includes a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, 1 Year of Free Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, Complimentary 27 Point Inspections, and a Complimentary Machine Wash with every service visit! See the dealer for details. And don’t forget to ask about our competitive finance programs! Visit our showroom in person at McNeill Chevrolet Buick, 1931 US 421, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. The showroom hours are Monday-Friday 9am-7pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, and Closed Sundays. Or visit us anytime at McNeillChevyBuick.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BC5SM2J7225082
Stock: CT7974AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 41,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,500
Stogner Auto Sales - El Paso / Texas
WHAT A CAR 2018 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT RS PKG BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY RIMS. HEATED SEATSCARFAX NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN TITLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7134672
Stock: 4704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier23,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,998$2,652 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Engine; 1.4L Turbo Dohc 4-Cylinder Di Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Premier Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Metallic Tires; 225/45R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. This Chevrolet includes: PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP JET BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T SILVER ICE METALLIC AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM Smart Device Integration AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD) Bucket Seats WHEELS, 17 Aluminum Wheels TIRES, 225/45R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Cruze. A rare find these days. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet Cruze Premier is in a league of its own The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Cruze. Speed is a game changer and this awesome machine is so fast it didn't just change the game, it rewrote all of the rules. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Chevrolet Cruze. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BF6SM4JS645361
Stock: JS645361
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
