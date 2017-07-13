2018 Chevrolet Cruze Review
Pros & Cons
- Feels sporty and planted around turns
- Touchscreen interface is easy to use
- Available diesel-powered engine for high fuel economy
- Gas engine's disappointing acceleration and real-world fuel economy
- Engine stop-start cannot be disabled
- Front seats aren't particularly comfortable
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Cruze does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
The Cruze is a popular sedan for Chevrolet, and the company is doing its best to keep it competitive against some equally popular rivals. Just last year, Chevy introduced the Cruze hatchback, which offers more cargo-carrying versatility than the sedan and a new diesel-powered engine that can get more than 50 mpg on the highway. This year, you can combine both as Chevrolet is introducing a Cruze hatchback diesel.
This Cruze continues with core strengths, such as an appealing mix of technology and safety features, a premium-looking cabin, and a ride quality that is both sporty and comfortable. But there are some great small sedans and hatchbacks out right now. The Honda Civic, which was redesigned two years ago, is one of the best small cars on the market. The Hyundai Elantra and the Mazda 3 are also compelling alternatives if you want something with more sport or technology. Overall, we like the Cruze but suggest you also check out a few of these top rivals before purchasing.
2018 Chevrolet Cruze models
The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan or hatchback. The sedan is available in L, LS, LT and Premier trim levels, while the hatch comes in LT and Premier only. Powering most Cruze trims is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine (153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque). The optional diesel engine is only available as the LT Diesel trim in either body type.
The L is only available to dealers through custom ordering. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, a six-way manually adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker audio system with a USB port, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, and a MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration. A six-speed manual is the only transmission available.
Much more common is the LS, which is similarly equipped but adds a front center armrest and carpeted floor mats. It can also be equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and a range of dealer-installed options.
Our recommended trim, the LT, steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added to models equipped with the automatic transmission, while manual-equipped models have a front armrest with a sliding feature.
For the LT, the optional Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver's seat and remote engine start (with the automatic transmission).
The LT Diesel is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) and adds the contents of the Convenience package minus remote start. The available Leather package adds a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery and a height-adjustable front passenger seat.
The Cruze Premier gets all of the above plus 17-inch wheels, an upgraded rear suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and illuminated vanity mirrors.
Both the LT and the Premier offer an RS Appearance package (foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit and 18-inch wheels for Premier models) and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, ambient interior lighting, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. A navigation system is also available for this package on the Premier.
The LT and the Premier are also eligible for the Driver Confidence package, which consists of rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Driver Confidence II package, offered only on the Premier, adds automatic high-beam headlight control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning and intervention.
The Driver Confidence, Sun and Sound package, offered only on the LT Diesel with the automatic transmission, combines the contents of the Sun and Sound package with the Driver Confidence package. The Premier-exclusive Enhanced Convenience package throws in an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, heated rear outboard seats, wireless personal device charging and a 110-volt, household-style power outlet.
Driving8.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Cruze models:
- Teen Driver system
- Monitor your young driver with alerts for exceeded speed limits. Can mute audio until all occupants are belted.
- OnStar Crash Response
- Contacts emergency response in the case of an accident, even if you are incapacitated.
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Warns you if someone is crossing your path when in reverse. Perfect in parking lots.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Cruze
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer