Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(37)
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Feels sporty and planted around turns
  • Touchscreen interface is easy to use
  • Available diesel-powered engine for high fuel economy
  • Gas engine's disappointing acceleration and real-world fuel economy
  • Engine stop-start cannot be disabled
  • Front seats aren't particularly comfortable
Which Cruze does Edmunds recommend?

We're not fond of the standard 1.4-liter engine, but the diesel engine's significant price premium — at least when new — makes it hard to justify. As such, it's probably best to get the gas engine in the midrange LT trim. The LT has a decent mix of options yet remains competitively priced. Look for the optional Driver Confidence and Driver Convenience packages to get some extra safety and, yes, convenience features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

The Cruze is a popular sedan for Chevrolet, and the company is doing its best to keep it competitive against some equally popular rivals. Just last year, Chevy introduced the Cruze hatchback, which offers more cargo-carrying versatility than the sedan and a new diesel-powered engine that can get more than 50 mpg on the highway. This year, you can combine both as Chevrolet is introducing a Cruze hatchback diesel.

This Cruze continues with core strengths, such as an appealing mix of technology and safety features, a premium-looking cabin, and a ride quality that is both sporty and comfortable. But there are some great small sedans and hatchbacks out right now. The Honda Civic, which was redesigned two years ago, is one of the best small cars on the market. The Hyundai Elantra and the Mazda 3 are also compelling alternatives if you want something with more sport or technology. Overall, we like the Cruze but suggest you also check out a few of these top rivals before purchasing.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan or hatchback. The sedan is available in L, LS, LT and Premier trim levels, while the hatch comes in LT and Premier only. Powering most Cruze trims is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine (153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque). The optional diesel engine is only available as the LT Diesel trim in either body type.

The L is only available to dealers through custom ordering. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, a six-way manually adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker audio system with a USB port, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, and a MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration. A six-speed manual is the only transmission available.

Much more common is the LS, which is similarly equipped but adds a front center armrest and carpeted floor mats. It can also be equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and a range of dealer-installed options.

Our recommended trim, the LT, steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added to models equipped with the automatic transmission, while manual-equipped models have a front armrest with a sliding feature.

For the LT, the optional Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver's seat and remote engine start (with the automatic transmission).

The LT Diesel is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel (137 hp, 240 lb-ft) and adds the contents of the Convenience package minus remote start. The available Leather package adds a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery and a height-adjustable front passenger seat.

The Cruze Premier gets all of the above plus 17-inch wheels, an upgraded rear suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and illuminated vanity mirrors.

Both the LT and the Premier offer an RS Appearance package (foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit and 18-inch wheels for Premier models) and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, ambient interior lighting, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. A navigation system is also available for this package on the Premier.

The LT and the Premier are also eligible for the Driver Confidence package, which consists of rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Driver Confidence II package, offered only on the Premier, adds automatic high-beam headlight control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning and intervention.

The Driver Confidence, Sun and Sound package, offered only on the LT Diesel with the automatic transmission, combines the contents of the Sun and Sound package with the Driver Confidence package. The Premier-exclusive Enhanced Convenience package throws in an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, heated rear outboard seats, wireless personal device charging and a 110-volt, household-style power outlet.

Driving

8.0
With 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque, the Cruze's turbocharged 1.4-liter engine should be competitive. But the power doesn't come on strong until high in the rev range, which blunts acceleration. Everything else, from the strong brakes to the adept chassis, is very well-sorted.

Acceleration

6.5
Acceleration feels sluggish from rest; the dash from zero to 60 mph took 9.6 seconds at the track. But it responds reasonably well when moving — such as passing maneuvers on the highway — because you don't have to floor the gas pedal to trigger a downshift.

Braking

9.5
The Cruze has a nice, firm brake pedal feel, and the brakes apply as soon as you press the pedal. They aren't touchy, just responsive. The Cruze needed only 110 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, a very short distance for a compact sedan.

Steering

8.5
The steering effort is fairly light, a typical characteristic in this class. The car feels sporty thanks to its quick reactions to steering inputs and the amount of feedback transmitted through the steering wheel.

Handling

8.5
The Cruze feels balanced and coordinated. The optional 18-inch tires provide good grip, so you can take turns reasonably quickly before the tires begin to slip and howl. Driver confidence is further enhanced by a surprisingly low amount of body roll.

Drivability

7.5
The Cruze doesn't immediately jump to the highest gear when pulling away from a stop, and it is smart enough to hold on to lower gears on uphill climbs. While mostly unintrusive, the automatic engine stop-start feature cannot be disabled.

Comfort

7.5
Given the relative lack of seat adjustments and the forward-angled headrest, it might take some fiddling to feel truly comfortable behind the wheel. The ride is pleasant, even with our tester's 18-inch wheels (the largest the Cruze offers). Mandatory engine stop-start is far from seamless.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats allow plenty of travel for tall drivers, while wider occupants might feel somewhat confined by the narrow seatbacks. There's no lumbar adjustment, the seat belt is not height-adjustable, and the headrests feel as if they are angled too far forward.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Cruze expertly soaks up bumps and imperfections. Road feel is more pronounced with the RS package's 18-inch wheels, but the ride is rarely choppy or harsh. If you prize comfort over sportiness, lower trims, or even the standard Premier, are more compliant.

Noise & vibration

7.5
At highway speeds, wind and engine noise is kept to a minimum, while road noise is present but not overwhelming. You'll feel a mild shock through the cabin when the Cruze's stop-start feature turns the engine off and on.

Climate control

7.0
The Premier's automatic single-zone climate control works well to keep the interior at a comfortable temperature. In heavy traffic, the stop-start system frequently turns the engine off and reduces fan speed, causing cabin temperatures to rise while stationary.

Interior

8.0
The Cruze might be classified as a compact car, but few will find the cabin confining. There's plenty of shoulder room for all outboard passengers. The raised center tunnel limits the usefulness of the narrow middle seat. The controls and gauges are mostly easy to get along with.

Ease of use

7.5
We like the Cruze's clear gauges and intuitive steering-mounted controls. Most of the switches and knobs on the center stack are within the driver's reach; only the temperature knob requires a stretch to reach and turn. Manual gear-selector buttons are awkwardly located on top of the shifter.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The Cruze's wide door openings, high roof and minimal seat bolstering make it extremely easy to get into and out of the front seats. The slope of the roof makes back-row access a bit more difficult.

Driving position

8.5
The steering wheel and driver's seat both have a good range of motion, so most people will be able to find an agreeable seating position. The front of the seat bottom doesn't raise up as much as we'd like, but this is common for this class.

Roominess

8.0
The cabin has enough legroom to seat four 6-foot-tall people with few complaints. And the cabin is wide enough that occupants won't rub elbows. But, even with headliner cutouts, the sloping roof could compel tall rear passengers to slouch.

Visibility

8.5
There's good forward and side visibility thanks to a low hood, tall windows and relatively narrow rear pillars. The high-mounted shelf reduces rearward visibility, but a standard backup camera and optional parking sensors and cross-traffic alert make this a non-issue.

Quality

7.5
With a glossy black trim center console, faux leather surfaces on the dash and contrast-color stitching throughout, the Cruze's cabin looks and feels premium. Excessive chrome trim can be blinding in bright sunlight, and our tester's squeaky brake pedal was irksome.

Utility

8.0
Like many compact sedans, the Cruze has a sizable cargo area with a flat load floor and little intrusion from the wheelwells. The 60/40-split rear seats fold down should you need extra space. Inside, there are numerous cubbies for you and your friends to store various small items.

Small-item storage

8.0
Storage cubbies in each door can hold a water bottle and a few small items. There are two regular cupholders in the front row and two more in the fold-down rear armrest. The optional wireless charging slot eats up a significant amount of front console storage.

Cargo space

8.0
The generous trunklid opens to reveal a deep well that feels big. But the volume shrinks from 14.9 cubic feet to a more typical 13.8 cubic feet (less than a Civic, more than a Mazda 3) if you buy an LT or a Premier because they come with a spare tire that takes up cargo space.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Each of the outboard rear seats has a pair of LATCH anchors hidden under clearly marked covers that are easily pushed aside. The three upper anchors are located on top of the rear shelf and are similarly accessible.

Technology

8.0
Other than the subpar performance of its voice recognition software, the Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system is one of the best in the business. The interface is attractive, uncluttered and, most important, easy to learn and operate. Standard Apple CarPlay/Android Auto is a major plus.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Chevrolet's MyLink system is exceptionally easy to use. Drivers can program presets with destinations for the navigation system or channels from any radio band. It seems quicker to react to user inputs than earlier versions of MyLink.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Pairing a phone to the Bluetooth system is simple and quick. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality are included on every Cruze, as are an auxiliary input and a USB port. Our tester's Enhanced Convenience package also adds wireless smartphone charging.

Driver aids

8.0
Standard and optional safety features are in line with the rest of the class, which is a testament to how much tech is available in this segment. The Premier-only Driver Confidence II package adds lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Voice control

7.0
The MyLink system is good at recognizing names in your phonebook, but attempting to navigate to an address is an exercise in frustration. Press and hold the voice button longer, however, and you can do it via Siri or Google Voice on your paired smartphone.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pros of Auto-start
Mimi1205,08/09/2018
L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I’ve had this car for 6 weeks. Previously I drove a 2008 Hyundai Elantra manual. This is an automatic. I’m slowly getting used to not having control over shifting thus the transmission rating for me personally. Unlike most others I like the auto-stop feature, so my review is mostly about that. It’s not as jerky as some have written. It doesn’t engage when you’re turning corners—you need to be at a full stop and it engages after a few seconds, only if the cabin temperature is sensed to be as cool as your setting. If you change any setting at all the engine re-engages. It also does this if the temperature rises, but always in less than two minutes so it doesn’t drain the auxiliary battery. The auxiliary battery and starter are under the trunk liner—it doesn’t use the main ones. It’s not loud. It starts up instantaneously. My average speed over 6 weeks is 21 mph and I’m getting 28.2 mpg, all local city driving, not highway. A lot of people don’t like this feature, but I encourage those on the fence to try it out for a few days as a rental or loaner from your dealer. Another feature I love—although I have a base model I somehow scored a seven speaker sound system instead of the four. My Elantra was a “sport” model. This rides smoother, is quieter, more solidly built, and handles as well as the Elantra. It has great acceleration—no problem scooting over and passing at all. It has more inside room than I thought it would. Three boys in boosters fit in the rear seat. The inside trim isn’t high quality, but I don’t cause a lot of wear and tear there. I have Arctic Blue Metallic and I love the color. The exterior design is more attractive than the Focus, Accent, or Fortè. All in all I’m extremely happy with the 2018 Cruze. I’m leasing mine and with zero down—truly zero—and $2500 trade in I will have paid $5832 cash out of pocket over 36 months at 10,000 miles per year. $8332 including my trade. Update 2/10/2019 The car handles well on the ice and in the snow. No rain worries either. I’m at 5900 miles and still love the car. I’ve updated the mpg and mileage below.
GREAT car not too small, HUGE improvement overall
Tony,06/26/2018
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Actually a Great car for the price, can beat MPG at a constant 68 MPH. Very decent acceleration, but if you want a little more pop, go into tap shift and let revs go a bit higher. I notice Edmunds erroneously states that you cannot over ride the engine start/stop feature. That is untrue, if you are in tap shift mode start/stop is disabled. Much better legroom in 2nd row compared to prior generation, and the added center console was a much desired feature. Big plus for the simplicity and clarity of dashboard information, ant the LARGE Radio screen ( also where the rearview camera displays ) is bright, clear, easy to understand large icons, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feature links your phone. Bluetooth is equally simple, and nice crisp clear sound.
Sporty for this old guy
Ronald Turton,02/22/2018
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Good highway performance maintains speed with little effort. Feels solid I love the appearance was going to buy Ford Escape and tool Cruz for test drive and I thought this is car for me. Three reason style ride and performance between 40 and 42 miles per gallon on highway.
Great value for your money
Robbie,11/23/2018
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is a great buy. I admit I was skeptical about buying it, since the reputation wasn’t great on early 2000 year models. Mine has acceptable acceleration, good comfortable seats, plenty of legroom for back seat riders, and awesome cargo capacity with the back seats folded. I just packed a 55” TV, 2 Xbox systems, 2 sound bar systems, and other items with room for more. All electronic systems work great. The LT with the driver’s convenience pkg is the perfect mid-grade deal. I’m enjoying this vehicle. No regrets. For the people who complain about acceleration, what are they doing, pulling a trailer or something? It’s an economy car, not a sports car!
Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Cruze models:

Teen Driver system
Monitor your young driver with alerts for exceeded speed limits. Can mute audio until all occupants are belted.
OnStar Crash Response
Contacts emergency response in the case of an accident, even if you are incapacitated.
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Warns you if someone is crossing your path when in reverse. Perfect in parking lots.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Hatchback, Cruze Sedan, Cruze Diesel. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is priced between $11,591 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 4214 and71533 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS is priced between $10,195 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 6522 and126516 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier is priced between $12,779 and$20,944 with odometer readings between 22398 and43467 miles.

