Consumer Rating
(78)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin is attractive, especially with the two-tone color scheme
  • Lots of rear-seat legroom
  • Fuel-sipping diesel-engine upgrade available
  • Plenty of appealing convenience and technology features are offered
  • Disappointing acceleration and real-world fuel economy from base 1.4-liter engine
  • Engine stop-start feature cannot be disabled
  • Cruise control isn't available on the L or LS trims
List Price Range
$7,995 - $19,900
Used Cruze for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It wasn't long ago when we viewed Chevrolet's compact sedan offerings as significantly inferior to rival sedans from Asian automakers. That changed somewhat when the Cruze replaced the Cobalt in 2011, which in turn took the mantle from the loathsome Cavalier in 2005. But the 2017 Cruze offers the best reason yet to strongly consider Chevy's compact offering alongside the heavy-hitting rivals from Asia (and one compelling domestic rival).

The original Cruze represented a monumental improvement over Chevy's previous small cars, but the new Cruze — fully redesigned last year — truly brings the fight to the rest of the compact class. Front and center is a heavy emphasis on technology. Each Cruze comes with a touchscreen radio, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a rearview camera and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality. Advanced safety features — including rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring — are also available. But the Cruze isn't just about shiny new gadgets. It also boasts a world-class cabin that feels more luxurious than most other compact cars and a ride that is both sporty and comfortable. Put a late-model Cavalier up against the Cruze, and you'd be stunned to learn they were produced by the same company.

At the same time, though, there are some great small sedans and hatchbacks out right now. The Honda Civic, which was also redesigned last year, is one of the best small cars on the market, especially when powered by its potent 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The Mazda 3 and Ford Focus are compelling alternatives if you want something with an extra dose of driving spirit. We're also fond of the Kia Forte for its extensive collection of features and reasonable price. But the Cruze's sportiness, style and high-tech accoutrements give it the edge over many rivals in this extremely competitive class.

All 2017 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.

Optional safety equipment is limited to the LT and Premier, consisting of the Driver Confidence I and II packages detailed above (see Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options section).

In Edmunds performance braking, a Cruze Premier with the RS package came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, an exceptional stopping distance for a compact sedan with all-season tires.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan or hatchback. The sedan is available in L, LS, LT, LT Diesel and Premier trim levels, while the hatch comes in LT and Premier only.

Standard equipment on the Cruze L includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking/unlocking, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth connectivity, a four-speaker audio system with a USB port, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a rearview camera, and a MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.

However, the L is only available to dealers through custom ordering. Much more common is the LS, which is similarly equipped but adds a front center armrest and carpeted floor mats. It can also be equipped with the automatic transmission and a range of dealer-installed options.

The LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, upgraded headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Hatchback models also get a cargo cover and rear spoiler. A charge-only USB port is added to models equipped with the automatic transmission, while manual-equipped models have a front armrest with a sliding feature.

For the LT, the optional Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start (with the automatic transmission).

The LT Diesel is available in sedan body style only (it is expected to be added to the hatchback's roster next year) and adds the contents of the Convenience package minus remote start. The available Leather package adds a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery and a height-adjustable front passenger seat.

The Cruze Premier gets everything above plus 17-inch wheels, an upgraded rear suspension, chrome exterior accents, ambient interior lighting and illuminated vanity mirrors.

Both the LT and Premier offer an RS Appearance package (foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport body kit and 18-inch wheels for Premier models) and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, ambient interior lighting, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. A navigation system is additionally available for this package on the Premier.

The LT and Premier are also eligible for the Driver Confidence package, which consists of rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Driver Confidence II package, offered only on the Premier, adds automatic high-beam headlight control, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning and intervention.

The Driver Confidence, Sun and Sound package, offered only on the LT Diesel with the automatic transmission, combines the contents of the Sun and Sound package with the Driver Confidence package. The Premier-exclusive Enhanced Convenience package throws in an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, heated rear outboard seats, wireless personal device charging and a 110-volt, household-style power outlet.

The front-wheel-drive 2017 Chevrolet Cruze comes standard with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the L, LS and LT trims. A six-speed automatic is optional for the LS and LT, while the Premier gets it as standard equipment. The automatic transmission also comes bundled with an automatic engine stop-start feature to save fuel when the car isn't moving.

In Edmunds testing, a Cruze Premier sedan with the automatic transmission and RS package accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, about 1 second slower than most compact sedans. An LT with a manual transmission fared better with an 8.8-second run from zero to 60. For comparison, the Ford Focus sedan with the 2.0-liter engine does the zero-to-60-mph run in 8.3 seconds, while the hot-rod turbocharged Honda Civic needs just 6.7 seconds.

According to the EPA, the Cruze sedan should return 32 mpg combined (28 city/39 highway) with the manual, 34 mpg combined (30 city/40 highway) with the automatic and 33 mpg combined (29 city/39 highway) in automatic-only Premier trim. Hatchback versions are expected to achieve 1 to 2 mpg less across the board.

Overall, these fuel economy numbers are very good for a small sedan or hatchback. However, in a Premier sedan, we averaged just 31.8 mpg on our highway-heavy, 115-mile test loop. On the same loop, a 2016 Honda Civic with the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine beat its EPA combined estimate by 1.8 mpg, and a 2015 Ford Focus with the 2.0-liter engine beat its combined rating by a whopping 11 mpg. 

If a low monthly fuel bill is what you're after, consider the new turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. It develops 137 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque, earning an EPA rating of 37 mpg combined (30 city/52 highway) with the six-speed manual and 37 mpg combined (31 city/47 highway) with a new nine-speed automatic.

Driving

Although the power output of the turbocharged 1.4-liter is healthy for the class, real-life acceleration is little disappointing. In a full-on drag race, for instance, the Cruze is only a half-second quicker to 60 mph than a Toyota Prius. For more relaxed driving situations, however, the engine downshifts smoothly and quickly to give you the boost you need. We haven't yet tested a diesel engine to see if it moves the bar forward on the performance front, but we will update this section when we do.

An engine stop-start feature comes with all models equipped with an automatic transmission. Although the system in the Cruze is one of the least intrusive examples of this technology, we wish there was a way to disable it. You feel a slight shove as the engine turns off, and the time delay between your foot releasing the brake pedal and engine startup is noticeable.

The Cruze offers a compliant ride that ranges from cushy to lively (depending on how large the wheels are), but even with the RS package's 18-inch alloys, the car never feels jarring. The Cruze is also an adept handler, inspiring confidence as you travel around tight turns. It doesn't have the unflappability of the Mazda 3, but in general you'll have more fun driving a Cruze than other small cars when the road gets twisty.

Interior

Unlike compact Chevrolets of the past, the Cruze's interior is stylish and composed of high-quality materials. The curving character line that runs diagonally through the dashboard is an unusually artistic touch for this segment, as is the cloth or leatherette upholstery that covers it. These details, along with a large backseat, make the Cruze's interior fully competitive in terms of both appearance and construction.

Standard across the board is the attractive MyLink infotainment system, which employs either the standard 7-inch touchscreen or the optional 8-inch version (LT and Premier only). That means even the least expensive Cruze is outfitted with a high-tech interface that boasts clear graphics and a pretty intuitive menu structure. The standard inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures that every Cruze buyer can enjoy a fully integrated smartphone experience.

Chevy says that the Cruze sedan's trunk can hold 14.8 cubic feet of cargo (13.9 in Cruze LT and Premier trims), which is a bit roomier than average for this class. Cargo space is greatly expanded on the hatchback, which holds 18.5 cubic feet behind the second row and 47.2 cubes with those seats folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

5(53%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(6%)
1(14%)
3.9
78 reviews
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just bought a new 2017 Chevy Cruze LT
William Shawns,12/09/2016
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
After being in a 2004 Toyota Corolla I took a leap of faith and went with a 2017 Chevy Cruze. I am very happy with my choice. I think the engine is peppy and has good acceleration. I don't understand why there are a few pro blogs and reviews that this engine is not strong enough. I test drove a few other cars like the new Civic, new 2016 Corolla, and an Elantra... This 1.4 Turbo engine deigned by GM is more than fine. Especially for an entry level price point. I am tall 6'3" and I weight 275... Yet I fit perfectly. I think this car is an excellent choice and I am glad I took it over the other competitors.
Pleasantly surprised!
Scott in Illinois,06/07/2017
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I got my GM Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Cruze Premier with only 15k miles on it. I went with the intention of buying a Malibu, but after driving the Cruze I was so pleasantly surprised, I bought it instead of the Malibu. I have only put on a little over 1000 miles in the few weeks I've owned it, but it has not disappointed. I drive 100+ miles round trip 2-3 days per week for work, through moderate rush hour traffic (so no using cruise control, and some slow downs and stop-and-go traffic), and the seat comfort and ride quality have been great. I wish in the Premier at least there was adjustable lumbar support, but the seats are plenty comfortable anyway, so no big deal. The Bluetooth, Android Auto, SiriusXM, voice recognition, etc, all work flawlessly without any hiccups. Climate controls are simple to use. Performance wise, I'm not sure what the deal is with Edmund's review. Most other review sites put the 0-60 around 8.0 seconds, some even under 8.0 seconds. I would agree with those test results. The 1.4L turbo has plenty of pep. Merging and passing on the freeway is easy. Plenty of instant torque down low in the RPM's. I had driven a 2016 2.0L Mazda 3i before buying the Cruze, and in daily driving, the Cruze is way more peppy. The Mazda had to get the revs up before it had any power. Gas mileage for me has been a little over 33 combined, based on miles divided by gallons @ fill ups. The trip computer says about 35 combined, I've had it read as high as 42 in highway driving. My driving is about 50/50 highway/city. But my highway driving often includes some rush-hour traffic, so it isn't pure highway cruising. I agree that the engine start-stop feature should have a turn-off. But if I'm in traffic and I don't want it to stop, I simply shift down from D into L, which disables the auto-stop feature. Overall, I'm very satisfied with the my purchase. We'll see how long-term reliability is, but so far I'm pleased with every other aspect of the car. Update at 33k miles: Still completely satisfied with this car. Zero problems or repairs. I think I like the car better now than when I bought it.
2017 LT hatchback
Tom Bradder,11/14/2016
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Highlights: I drive pot hole infested roads up a mountain to work and the suspension soaks up the craters and cracks like a champ. Transmission is unexpectedly smooth as well. I also like the diesel-like throttle mapping, as it allows you to drive very smoothly and efficiently. But if you need to speed up in a hurry, you feel that turbo kick in with a lot less lag time than other diesels I've driven. The cabin is very well muted for its class. The amount of technology you get for the price is also impressive. I have the convienence package as well. The steering has a nice balance of responsiveness and road feel. I would have expected something a lot more numb feeling and sloppy. The rear legroom, though I don't have passengers often, is FAR larger than expected. Tall people can sit in the backseat even with the front seats pushed back. Cons: None. This car feels like a great value and seems to punch above its weight in terms of its luxury-like smoothness and solid feel.
70 year old great granny with a 2017 Premier Rally
Annie,12/13/2016
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A)
I am really having a ball driving this car as I have been very conservative with previous rides - been driving Chevrolet products exclusively since my first 1972 Chevette. The only 2 problems I find with the car is the rear/side visibility when merging into traffic. I am only 5' tall and look around as best I can, cross my fingers and go for it. So far, so good. I also find the vehicle lacking in electronic connections. Despite my age I am a techie and have several items to plug in - dash cam, laptop, etc., and the car just doesn't have the capacity to utilize all I'd like to.
See all 78 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Hatchback, Cruze Sedan, Cruze Diesel. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT is priced between $7,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 2444 and97890 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS is priced between $8,199 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 5133 and113491 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier is priced between $12,777 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 14171 and88063 miles.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Cruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Cruze for sale near. There are currently 227 used and CPO 2017 Cruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 2444 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruzes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,909.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,814.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,617.

