Vehicle overview

Just like the midsize Malibu sedan last year and the full-size Impala in 2014, the compact 2016 Chevrolet Cruze has been transformed. Outside, the styling is sharp and adventurous, in stark contrast to the previous Cruze's handsome but still largely anonymous sheet metal. Inside, the inspired dashboard design includes upgraded materials and fresh technology features. This redesigned Cruze could very well be a prime pick for small sedan shoppers this year.

The 2016 Cruze has a fresh look, highlighted by sleeker curves and more pronounced fender arches.

For motivation, the 2016 Cruze comes with a standard turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which Chevy has revised from the previous model year to make 15 more horsepower and 29 more pound-feet of torque. This engine has less work to do, too, as Chevrolet says the 2016 Cruze has shed about 250 pounds. Pleasingly, the redesigned Cruze is also a bit roomier, particularly for rear seat passengers. Four adults can now fit with comfort to spare.

In keeping with other 2016 GM models, the new Cruze's standard MyLink touchscreen infotainment system (it used to be optional) provides quicker response times compared to last year's version, as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Other newly available interior features include a Bose audio system, wireless phone charging, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. Moreover, safety-conscious shoppers can outfit the Premier trim with advanced technologies like lane-departure intervention and forward collision alert. Small-car drivers increasingly expect big feature content these days, and the 2016 Cruze is certainly poised to deliver.

If you're shopping for a 2016 small sedan, we'd also suggest taking a look at the redesigned 2016 Honda Civic, which broadly matches the Chevy's equipment while delivering better performance with its optional turbo engine. The 2016 Kia Forte is perhaps best known for being a good value, but it also drives well and gives you plenty of standard and available niceties. The 2016 Mazda 3 has the sportiest handling of the bunch and also impresses with its fuel economy, while the 2016 Ford Focus is an oldie but goodie that's rewarding to drive and benefits from many recent refinements. But if you're looking for a well-rounded small sedan with few, if any weaknesses, the totally transformed 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is a must-drive.