Consumer Rating
(53)
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard turbocharged engine has very good fuel economy estimates
  • cabin is attractive, especially with the two-tone color scheme
  • plenty of rear-seat legroom
  • appealing convenience and technology features.
  • No additional engine choices
  • cruise control isn't available on the L or LS trims.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Edmunds' Expert Review

Small sedans are getting better every year, and for proof you only need to check out the redesigned 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. You'll like the way the Cruze sips gas and how its handsome cabin has a surprising amount of room for you and your passengers. There's plenty of the latest safety and in-car technology, too. Ready to find out if this new Cruze is right for you?

Vehicle overview

Just like the midsize Malibu sedan last year and the full-size Impala in 2014, the compact 2016 Chevrolet Cruze has been transformed. Outside, the styling is sharp and adventurous, in stark contrast to the previous Cruze's handsome but still largely anonymous sheet metal. Inside, the inspired dashboard design includes upgraded materials and fresh technology features. This redesigned Cruze could very well be a prime pick for small sedan shoppers this year.

The 2016 Cruze has a fresh look, highlighted by sleeker curves and more pronounced fender arches.

For motivation, the 2016 Cruze comes with a standard turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which Chevy has revised from the previous model year to make 15 more horsepower and 29 more pound-feet of torque. This engine has less work to do, too, as Chevrolet says the 2016 Cruze has shed about 250 pounds. Pleasingly, the redesigned Cruze is also a bit roomier, particularly for rear seat passengers. Four adults can now fit with comfort to spare.

In keeping with other 2016 GM models, the new Cruze's standard MyLink touchscreen infotainment system (it used to be optional) provides quicker response times compared to last year's version, as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Other newly available interior features include a Bose audio system, wireless phone charging, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. Moreover, safety-conscious shoppers can outfit the Premier trim with advanced technologies like lane-departure intervention and forward collision alert. Small-car drivers increasingly expect big feature content these days, and the 2016 Cruze is certainly poised to deliver.

If you're shopping for a 2016 small sedan, we'd also suggest taking a look at the redesigned 2016 Honda Civic, which broadly matches the Chevy's equipment while delivering better performance with its optional turbo engine. The 2016 Kia Forte is perhaps best known for being a good value, but it also drives well and gives you plenty of standard and available niceties. The 2016 Mazda 3 has the sportiest handling of the bunch and also impresses with its fuel economy, while the 2016 Ford Focus is an oldie but goodie that's rewarding to drive and benefits from many recent refinements. But if you're looking for a well-rounded small sedan with few, if any weaknesses, the totally transformed 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is a must-drive.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze models

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is a small sedan offered in four trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier.

Standard equipment on the Cruze L includes 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a four-speaker audio system with a USB port, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and WiFi hotspot), a rearview camera and the MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The LS is similarly equipped but adds a front center armrest and carpeted floor mats. It can also be equipped with the automatic transmission and a range of dealer-installed options.

Every 2016 Cruze comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The LT steps up to 16-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted phone and audio controls, a rear center armrest with cupholders and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

For the LT, the optional Convenience package adds keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and remote engine start (automatic transmission).

The Cruze Premier gets those features as standard plus 17-inch wheels, an upgraded rear suspension, ambient interior lighting, illuminated vanity mirrors, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery and a height-adjustable front passenger seat.

Both the LT and Premier offer an RS Appearance package (18-inch wheels, foglights, rear spoiler, sport body kit) and a Sun and Sound package that includes a sunroof, a color driver information center, a larger 8-inch center touchscreen display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. A navigation system is additionally available for this package on the Premier.

The LT and Premier are also eligible for the Driver Confidence package, which consists of rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. The Driver Confidence 2 package, offered only on the Premier, adds automatic high beam headlight control, forward collision alert and lane-departure warning and intervention.

The Premier-only Enhanced Convenience package throws in an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, heated rear outboard seats, wireless personal device charging and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze has been completely redesigned. The previous-generation Cruze, now called the Cruze Limited, is also still on sale.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2016 Chevrolet Cruze utilizes a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the L, LS and LT trims and a six-speed automatic is optional. The Premier comes standard with the automatic. The automatic transmission also comes bundled with an automatic engine stop-start feature to save fuel when the car isn't moving.

According to the EPA, the Cruze should return 33 mpg combined (29 city/41 highway) with the manual, 35 mpg combined (30/42) with the automatic and 34 mpg combined (30/40) in automatic-only Premier trim. These numbers put Chevy right up at the top of the class.

Safety

All 2016 Chevrolet Cruze models come with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance.

Optional safety equipment is limited to the LT and Premier, consisting of the Driver Confidence 1 and 2 packages detailed above (see Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options section).

Driving

Stronger engine output and reduced weight should add up to swifter acceleration for the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, especially compared to the old 1.8-liter base engine. We've experienced the newly standard 1.4-liter turbo in the redesigned 2016 Malibu, and can report that it's a respectably refined mill with little in the way of extraneous vibrations or noises.

Only one engine is available for the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, but it should provide a satisfying mix of performance and fuel economy.

Drivers will also appreciate the strong torque that comes on early in the rev range, meaning downshifts likely won't be required on many hills. Check back with us soon for detailed testing results and driving impressions of the 2016 Cruze.

Interior

We liked the outgoing Cruze's overall interior look, but the 2016 model's interior is noticeably more stylish. Materials quality is significantly higher, and the curving character line that runs diagonally through the dashboard is an unusually artistic touch for this segment. These updates, along with a larger backseat, make the Cruze's interior fully competitive in terms of both appearance and construction.

A roomier rear seat with added legroom is a key upgrade for the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

Another leap forward comes in the form of the standard MyLink infotainment system, which employs either the standard 7-inch touchscreen or the optional 8-inch version (LT and Premier only). That means even the least expensive 2016 Cruze is outfitted with a high-tech interface that boasts clear graphics and a pretty intuitive menu structure. The new Cruze also has the fortune of debuting right after Chevy enhanced the performance of MyLink across the board, so owners will benefit from the noticeably quicker responses relative to earlier iterations. Moreover, the standard inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures that every Cruze buyer can enjoy a fully integrated smartphone experience.

Chevy says that the Cruze's trunk can hold 14.8 cubic feet of cargo (13.9 in Cruze LT and Premier trims), which is a bit roomier than average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

5(38%)
4(9%)
3(23%)
2(11%)
1(19%)
3.4
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid compact car
Chevy Man,07/03/2016
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This Cruze LT has been great so far. On a 1000-mile road trip, I got 44.3 mpg based on fill-ups, very close to the computer at 44.5. It was 90% interstate at an average of 74 mph with temps in the 80s and 90s. On a 100-mile stretch of rural highway, I got 48.7 mpg going 60-65 mph, including driving through some small towns. The ride is very smooth and quiet. GM builds nice riding cars. The driver's seat fits me perfectly. I had no need for lumbar support. Great seat design. It's the best driver's seat I've experienced for a long drive. The AC is very efficient - with it set on only the third notch, it kept the car cool when it was 95 outside. Around my small town, I have been getting 42-43 mpg, matching the computer. I really like the auto stop - just like in our Prius - and it really helps save gas. The steering is secure, and the car corners nicely with very little lean. I prefer the Cruze handling to the Mazda 3 I test drove. The sound system is very good. I got the RS appearance package with Red Hot paint, and the car looks sharp. I've already received many compliments on the car's looks. The increased back seat space is a welcome change over my 2014 Cruze, which was pretty cramped in the back. The power seat is great and easily adjusts for a comfortable position. A few minor drawbacks: The visors don't slide, which can be annoying depending on the sun's location. Also, the chrome trim is nice, but it creates annoying sun reflections at certain times of the day, especially the chrome around the shifter. The passenger seat has no height adjustment, and sits a little low, in my opinion. There's only one 12V outlet (cigarette lighter), and my previous Cruze Eco had a second outlet in the back, which was convenient for my teenagers on long trips. These are minor issues, though. Overall, I really like this new Cruze.
Proud to drive around in this little gem!
Satisfied customer,12/12/2016
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I question the validity of the negative reviews that have been written. Just because you don't like the Auto Stop/Start feature doesn't mean the entire car is bad. I for one like it because it saves gas and I have no problem accelerating from a standstill; the engine instinctively starts back up and the turbo kicks in and I'm flying. Besides, once you get used to the Auto Stop/Start you won't even notice it. There really is not a better compact car out right now that can match the 2016 Cruze in terms of reliability, comfort, etc. This car is fun to drive and for me the 0-60 time with the automatic transmission is about 8 seconds, which is good for a compact sedan with a 4-cylinder engine. The interior is tastefully appointed and built well for a $20,000 car. Upon getting inside the vehicle you forget you're in a compact car thanks to a welcoming interior, smooth ride, and lots of space! Seriously, this car feels bigger on the inside and the trunk is still a very good size. The controls are simple and very easy to use. This car offers all the bells and whistles for a very affordable price!
Stable, quiet cruiser
Hawkeye,06/27/2016
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I can't disagree more with one of the other reviewers. I own a LT automatic with the keyless start, and have put nearly 2,000 miles on in 3 weeks. This car has great, responsive steering. I have never driven a compact that is as quiet and stable on the road. I own 2 of the old body style cruzes(2011 Eco auto, 2016 limited 1.8 manual), and have a sister with a corolla, a friend with a focus, and test drove the new civic and Mazda 3. The handling wasn't quite as crisp as the Mazda, but it felt better than the Mazda and all the others as a daily driver. I average over 43 mpg doing 76 mph on the interstate. The absolute worst tank I saw was 33 mpg with about 80% town driving and one short highway trip--I love the start-stop feature at stop lights. One problem is in stop/go creeping I find myself taking my foot off the brake and creeping forward to try to override it if the car in front will start to move right away. My guess is the reviewer getting 24 mpg is actually a 2016 limited with the 1.8 auto, and the guy that felt unstable was on a short test drive on some kind of grooved road that needs to be fixed. I encourage anyone to put this car on your test drive list.
Auto Stop/Start CAN BE DISABLED!
KennethB,12/30/2017
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A)
Simply Shift into "L" and press the "+" sign on the shift knob 5 times while watching the speedometer display. The display will initially show "L1" but this will be incremented with each press of the "+" sign (ie: L2, L3, L4, L5 and L6). What you're actually doing is specifying the maximum gear to use while in Manual Shift Mode, with sixth gear (Top Gear-L6 selected) as the highest gear available. The car will still shift Up/Down automatically To/From whatever gear (L6 in this case) you specified, so you don't really need to manually press the "+" or "-" signs on the shifter for gear changes. It is important that you specify the appropriate maximum gear to use or the rev limiter will kick in! Just select sixth gear (L6). The car will not shut down at stoplights when in Manual Mode. I use Manual Mode with L6 selected only when I'm in heavy traffic and expecting shutdowns.
See all 53 reviews of the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%

More about the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is offered in the following submodels: Cruze Sedan. Available styles include 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LS is priced between $8,971 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 14159 and113747 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT is priced between $8,500 and$14,695 with odometer readings between 16066 and94384 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier is priced between $13,287 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 12885 and50975 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Chevrolet Cruzes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet Cruze for sale near. There are currently 35 used and CPO 2016 Cruzes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,500 and mileage as low as 12885 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

Can't find a used 2016 Chevrolet Cruzes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,740.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,477.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cruze for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,926.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,582.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

