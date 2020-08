Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Henderson - Henderson / Nevada

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Engine; 1.4L Turbo Dohc 4-Cylinder Di Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mosaic Black Metallic Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Tires; 205/55R16 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. This Chevrolet Cruze LT is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. The Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan competing with the Ford Focus, the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla, among others. It's a very crowded segment and any car looking to stand out needs to bring its A game. The Cruze does just that, with a class-leading wheelbase to improve interior room and a bevy of available features, including upmarket luxury items like heated seats. A new generation of MyLink smartphone integration is also standard, displaying through a 7-inch color screen mounted on the dashboard. Strengths of this model include Lots of standard amenities, roomy for a compact, efficient turbocharged engine, good smartphone integration, available high-end features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1BE5SM1G7304858

Stock: G7304858

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020