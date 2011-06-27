Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,994
|$6,609
|$7,707
|Clean
|$4,728
|$6,250
|$7,266
|Average
|$4,198
|$5,531
|$6,385
|Rough
|$3,667
|$4,813
|$5,504
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Turbo Performance 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,048
|$8,968
|$10,280
|Clean
|$6,674
|$8,480
|$9,692
|Average
|$5,924
|$7,505
|$8,517
|Rough
|$5,175
|$6,530
|$7,342
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Turbo Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,325
|$9,614
|$11,170
|Clean
|$6,936
|$9,091
|$10,532
|Average
|$6,157
|$8,046
|$9,255
|Rough
|$5,378
|$7,001
|$7,978
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,514
|$7,164
|$8,288
|Clean
|$5,221
|$6,775
|$7,814
|Average
|$4,635
|$5,996
|$6,867
|Rough
|$4,048
|$5,217
|$5,920
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,177
|$7,989
|$9,222
|Clean
|$5,849
|$7,555
|$8,695
|Average
|$5,192
|$6,686
|$7,641
|Rough
|$4,535
|$5,817
|$6,587
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,892
|$7,686
|$8,906
|Clean
|$5,579
|$7,268
|$8,397
|Average
|$4,952
|$6,433
|$7,379
|Rough
|$4,326
|$5,597
|$6,361
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,010
|$7,692
|$8,840
|Clean
|$5,691
|$7,274
|$8,335
|Average
|$5,052
|$6,437
|$7,324
|Rough
|$4,412
|$5,601
|$6,314
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,234
|$6,837
|$7,927
|Clean
|$4,956
|$6,466
|$7,474
|Average
|$4,400
|$5,722
|$6,568
|Rough
|$3,843
|$4,979
|$5,662
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,544
|$8,350
|$9,584
|Clean
|$6,196
|$7,896
|$9,036
|Average
|$5,500
|$6,988
|$7,941
|Rough
|$4,805
|$6,080
|$6,845