Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews

Chet in Michigan , 02/27/2018 Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)

13 of 14 people found this review helpful

My dad had a 2000 Seville DTS, had many issues with ignition, door and window actuators etc, but she made 294000 miles when mum sold her after his passing. My mum had a 1998 Seville STS and she got rid of it after she started having issues mostly electrical and door pins falling off. So what do I do after many years later after they were all gone? I buy myself a 2010 Cadillac SRX4. So 4 days after I buy the vehicle, we have major rain storms in S.E Michigan. I come out of work to find mini swimming pools for ants and cockroaches in the passenger side and driver side floors. I was obviously devastated. Initially I thought I had left the sunroof open, but soon found that not to be the case. Having researched further on Google found 2010-2012 Cadillac SRX all 228,000 of them having the same issue. And in the state of California there is a pending class action suit against GM and owners of these vehicles for this issue. For GM does not consider it a safety issue and as such there is no recall. After numerous visits to the dealer I bought this from and threatening the lemon law (Which in Michigan is non existent on a used vehicle btw, only new vehicles, unless used vehicle came with expressed warranty at time of sale, which thankfully I had) they finally fixed the roof leak for free. See, GM was running behind in mid 2009 when they released the newly styled SRX so they used the wrong parts, and shipped out these vehicles to be sold. Over the years of road vibration later, they come lose, and the rain or any other type of water instead of going thru the drain pipes and falling on the road below vehicle, falls inside the cabin. (Also on Google) but GM does not consider a sunroof leak a safety issue so there is no recall. They however fixed the problem from the 2013-17 vehicles by redesigning the sunroof drain pipes. Now when winter arrives I have a new issue. Check engine light goes on. However engine runs smoothly enough. Upon using my OBD2 tester that I bought from Snapon many years ago, I find the code to be a P0017 code that comes up as 3 possible issues. Could be a lose timing chain (GM had a bad batch of timing chains for their 2009-13 vehicles) or 2 sensors. THANK GOD I TOOK OUT THE WARRANTY AT TIME OF BUYING THIS!!! So they have to fix this new issue with a $100 deductible. Overall fun vehicle to drive. In the snows this year my traction was a bit lose. Probably because the front tires are on the balder side. With a Haldex Stage 3 AWD system I should be having awesome traction. The same Haldex system used on AUDI, BMW and VOLVO vehicles. All issues fixed she would be terrific. After all I do turn heads on that sunny day in Michigan when I roll past in my Black on Black Cadillac SRX4 3.0 Liter V6 for I am driving Cadillac Style......I think I'll try a Ford Explorer on my next venture. Thank you GM your flagship vehicle needs a lot to be a true flagship in my book.