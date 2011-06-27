Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $189,900
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base1,094 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York
Loaded 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe S 7 Speed Manual, Original Yellow Tang with Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantara Interior. Only 1,094 Miles. Now completely wrapped in 3M Carbon Metallic. Fresh service just completed. One of 100 producedAdditional upgrades include: 3M Carbon Metallic wrap + 3M Gloss Black Accents wrap + 3M Clear Film on top the wrapAM Aluminum Shift KnobAM Carbon Fiber Mirror CapsAM Carbon Fiber Door HandlesAM Carbon Fiber Taillight FillsAM Full Titanium Exhaust Upgrade - reducing weight and in increasing HP.also includes a new carbon fiber rear diffuser Front lower bumper Scrape ArmorThis vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFESBCR2HGS02803
Stock: HGS02803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $163,990
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base3,777 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fields Motorcars Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Rare V12 Vantage offered in a very highly desired color combo with low miles. This is an immaculate collectors car. Don't miss it. Too many details to list, please call for all the information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBNR7HGS02910
Stock: LLA14461A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $230,297
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster1,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBFR3HGS22862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $89,991
2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base14,383 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Obsidian Black Leather. Ceramic Gray Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2D Coupe RWD 6.0L V12 7-Speed Sportshift III 12/18 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBCR1FGS01946
Stock: FWC1372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $101,900
2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base6,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dioguardi Auto Sales, Inc. - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBCR1FGS01686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,058
Certified 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base8,706 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Aston Martin Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
When you look under the hood of a V12 Vantage S, you'll probably think how did they fit that huge V12 engine in there?. We don't claim to understand it, but we're sure glad it exists! Marrying our legendary 6.0L V12 engine with the sporty Vantage chassis was a stroke of genius by Aston Martin's engineering department and results in 563hp sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed single-clutch automated manual gearbox. This is analog driving at its finest! Painted in vivid Volcano Red and featuring sinister Gloss Black 19 wheels, other notable options include the epic 1,000 Watt Bang & Olufsen audio system, black window surround trim, and heated front seats. We love this car because, in a world of turbochargers, nothing sounds like a naturally-aspirated V12.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBCR8FGS01927
Stock: 1126
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $72,998
2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base32,068 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBCR9FGS01614
Certified Pre-Owned: No