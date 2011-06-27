Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S for Sale

  • $189,900

    2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base

    1,094 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York

    Loaded 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe S 7 Speed Manual, Original Yellow Tang with Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantara Interior. Only 1,094 Miles. Now completely wrapped in 3M Carbon Metallic. Fresh service just completed. One of 100 producedAdditional upgrades include: 3M Carbon Metallic wrap + 3M Gloss Black Accents wrap +&nbsp;&nbsp;3M Clear Film on top the wrapAM Aluminum Shift KnobAM Carbon Fiber Mirror CapsAM Carbon Fiber Door HandlesAM Carbon Fiber Taillight&nbsp;FillsAM Full Titanium Exhaust Upgrade - reducing weight and in increasing HP.also includes a new carbon fiber rear diffuser Front lower bumper Scrape ArmorThis vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFESBCR2HGS02803
    Stock: HGS02803
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • $163,990

    2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base

    3,777 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fields Motorcars Orlando - Orlando / Florida

    Rare V12 Vantage offered in a very highly desired color combo with low miles. This is an immaculate collectors car. Don't miss it. Too many details to list, please call for all the information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBNR7HGS02910
    Stock: LLA14461A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $230,297

    2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster

    1,194 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBFR3HGS22862
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $89,991

    2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base

    14,383 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California

    Obsidian Black Leather. Ceramic Gray Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2D Coupe RWD 6.0L V12 7-Speed Sportshift III 12/18 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBCR1FGS01946
    Stock: FWC1372
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $101,900

    2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base

    6,300 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dioguardi Auto Sales, Inc. - Rochester / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBCR1FGS01686
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $99,058

    Certified 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base

    8,706 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Aston Martin Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California

    When you look under the hood of a V12 Vantage S, you'll probably think how did they fit that huge V12 engine in there?. We don't claim to understand it, but we're sure glad it exists! Marrying our legendary 6.0L V12 engine with the sporty Vantage chassis was a stroke of genius by Aston Martin's engineering department and results in 563hp sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed single-clutch automated manual gearbox. This is analog driving at its finest! Painted in vivid Volcano Red and featuring sinister Gloss Black 19 wheels, other notable options include the epic 1,000 Watt Bang & Olufsen audio system, black window surround trim, and heated front seats. We love this car because, in a world of turbochargers, nothing sounds like a naturally-aspirated V12.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBCR8FGS01927
    Stock: 1126
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $72,998

    2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Base

    32,068 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCFEKBCR9FGS01614
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

