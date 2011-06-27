Estimated values
2001 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,673
|$3,269
|Clean
|$1,409
|$2,381
|$2,912
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,798
|$2,198
|Rough
|$705
|$1,215
|$1,484
Estimated values
2001 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,496
|$2,051
|$2,358
|Clean
|$1,330
|$1,827
|$2,101
|Average
|$998
|$1,380
|$1,586
|Rough
|$665
|$932
|$1,071