Used 2001 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Seville
4.5
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Northstar stalling problems X 3

vosser, 06/29/2002
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is my third Cadillac I have owned, this new one stalls while driving down the street. They have replaced the engine crank sensors. Then they say when I bring it back the second time for the same problem they put a diagnostic package on it and could not get the problem to duplicate. How can I search for others for possible solution or retribution? I am glad Wisconsin has a "lemon law" and will not be hesitant to invoke it. Unless they reair it permanently or replace it now on the third try for the same problem it will be the last Cadillac I purchase.

15 Years Old and Still a Beauty

nathaniel, 04/28/2013
STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2001 STS in about May of 2004 as it came off of a 3-year lease. It had about 32K miles and now it only has about 88K (as of 10/16). I purchased it at Caddy dealer. A new Caddy comes with a 3-year 50K warranty... However.... a Certified Used Cadillac has/had a 6 year/100K mile one, which makes a used one with the Certified Warranty a bonus for the used car purchaser. Also, they cover not only power train, but practically everything (i.e. basically bumper to bumper), including a free loaner car. Couple of months after purchase it developed an oil leak. No "oil pan" on transverse, i.e. had to remove engine, take apart in middle and put in a new gasket. Glad it was under warranty. --- Updated 10/16... As I updated above it now has about 87,000 miles and looks fairly much like new (garaged, plus I keep it polished and clean...) When I tell people it's a 2001 and I've had it since 2004 they can't believe it. Still runs great, geat power, great stopping ability, and great handling for a car of its size. Also, nice interior leather with good fit and finish.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great running car

caddymann, 01/23/2012
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Have a 2001 Cadillac Seville STS that has 96,000 miles. It has been a great car, burns 1 quart of oil between changes but has been doing this for the last 40,000 miles. I have driven it accros the country and never had major issues with this car. A nice riding car that holds its value.

Fast Luxury Sedan

Mike, 11/21/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We bought the car used with 25K miles. This car is a joy to drive, my wife rarely lets me drive it because I drive it like a sports sedan. The 300hp DOHC 32 valve engine is quiet, but revs quickly & effortlessly to 6500 rpm when needed. Need to pass someone....point it straight, hit the accelerator & you are approaching warp speed vey rapidly (EX: passing 50mph- 85mph in under 6 seconds) in addition to a luxury ride, outstanding heated seats with memory & awesome Bose 6+1 cd changer. For mid 50 year old it is a true luxury hotrod. In town we get 20+ mpg & 25-28 mpg on hiway (as long I don't start driving like speed racer). Great car, somewhat expensive to repair/maintain.

Not Up To World Standards

Bill Willfield, 11/04/2004
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

During my first 30,000 miles with my 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS it has been in the shop way too many times. The instrument panel computer failed 3 times, both front seat heaters failed, the left rear door just would not open, the engine stopped (no steering - scared my wife who was driving) ad nauseum. I have owned six Cadillacs. This is absolutely the worst.

