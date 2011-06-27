Used 2001 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews

Northstar stalling problems X 3 vosser , 06/29/2002 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is my third Cadillac I have owned, this new one stalls while driving down the street. They have replaced the engine crank sensors. Then they say when I bring it back the second time for the same problem they put a diagnostic package on it and could not get the problem to duplicate. How can I search for others for possible solution or retribution? I am glad Wisconsin has a "lemon law" and will not be hesitant to invoke it. Unless they reair it permanently or replace it now on the third try for the same problem it will be the last Cadillac I purchase. Report Abuse

15 Years Old and Still a Beauty nathaniel , 04/28/2013 STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2001 STS in about May of 2004 as it came off of a 3-year lease. It had about 32K miles and now it only has about 88K (as of 10/16). I purchased it at Caddy dealer. A new Caddy comes with a 3-year 50K warranty... However.... a Certified Used Cadillac has/had a 6 year/100K mile one, which makes a used one with the Certified Warranty a bonus for the used car purchaser. Also, they cover not only power train, but practically everything (i.e. basically bumper to bumper), including a free loaner car. Couple of months after purchase it developed an oil leak. No "oil pan" on transverse, i.e. had to remove engine, take apart in middle and put in a new gasket. Glad it was under warranty. --- Updated 10/16... As I updated above it now has about 87,000 miles and looks fairly much like new (garaged, plus I keep it polished and clean...) When I tell people it's a 2001 and I've had it since 2004 they can't believe it. Still runs great, geat power, great stopping ability, and great handling for a car of its size. Also, nice interior leather with good fit and finish. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great running car caddymann , 01/23/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Have a 2001 Cadillac Seville STS that has 96,000 miles. It has been a great car, burns 1 quart of oil between changes but has been doing this for the last 40,000 miles. I have driven it accros the country and never had major issues with this car. A nice riding car that holds its value. Report Abuse

Fast Luxury Sedan Mike , 11/21/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We bought the car used with 25K miles. This car is a joy to drive, my wife rarely lets me drive it because I drive it like a sports sedan. The 300hp DOHC 32 valve engine is quiet, but revs quickly & effortlessly to 6500 rpm when needed. Need to pass someone....point it straight, hit the accelerator & you are approaching warp speed vey rapidly (EX: passing 50mph- 85mph in under 6 seconds) in addition to a luxury ride, outstanding heated seats with memory & awesome Bose 6+1 cd changer. For mid 50 year old it is a true luxury hotrod. In town we get 20+ mpg & 25-28 mpg on hiway (as long I don't start driving like speed racer). Great car, somewhat expensive to repair/maintain. Report Abuse