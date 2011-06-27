  1. Home
Used 2006 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Escalade ESV
Overview
$58,805
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$58,805
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$58,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$58,805
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$58,805
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$58,805
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$58,805
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
$58,805
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$58,805
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$58,805
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
$58,805
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
$58,805
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5761 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1439 lbs.
Length221.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height75.7 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
$58,805
Exterior Colors
  • Rip Tide Blue
  • Black Raven
  • White Diamond
  • Quicksilver
  • Red E
Interior Colors
  • Shale, leather
  • Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
$58,805
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$58,805
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$58,805
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
