Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews
Cadillac's lack of quality and responsibility
We are on our 3rd Cadillac and our last. We leased our 3rd CTS V in October of 2017. 11 months remaining on the lease. The car has been in the Service Dept. at a local Cadillac dealer for 6.2 months out of the last 7 months. That's 190 days. Still in the Service Dept. Needed a new engine at 11600 miles. In the shop for 68 days that time. Went right back in for 75 days to repair the damage they did trying to install the new engine the first time. 190 days so far. Getting a new steering box now because it is shredding the tires. Three new turbos, one replaced twice. Rear differential module went out also. We have made all the monthly lease payments to this date. We have asked Cadillac to take the car back 3 times. They have refused every time. Last one was yesterday. I am gathering all the repair documents along with the VIN # to post so you all can see the quality and commitment to the customer that Cadillac lacks. They are a big business bully to the small customer. They know what the right thing to do is and they refuse to do it. Shame on them and GM for how they treat the consumer. Posting Docs asap. This car is a lemon and they know it and will resale it when we turn it back in. Buyer be ware!!!
