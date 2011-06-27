  1. Home
Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 CTS-V
4.8
4 reviews
To vette owners

cpawaynek, 10/28/2010
After owning vettes for almost 20 years I just put myself in a CTS V sedan. Absolutely fantastic automobile. Only complaint is the brake / gas make heal /toe difficult. Display on the nav screen is odd in that the digital clock does not display Handling is better than expected and the supercharger gives instant power no matter the RPM level.

CTS-V is class and power in a singl package

Jayson D, 02/19/2017
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I Love this car. Classy, sexy and silly fast. The CTS-V sedan is a corvette dressed for a black tie event.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
CTS V

aearl, 09/20/2011
when they built this car they had all the right ideas on performance and look, great looking car, when it works ! bought the car new last October, so far with 50,000 km on the odometer, they changed the supercharger 1 month ago, 2 weeks ago, they had to oder new chims for the differential( recall ) and today they tell me they need to change the transmission. they also wanted 700.00 for the front brake pads ( thats just for the parts ) and 300.00 for the rear. all in all, givin the price, i expected more reliabilty !

my experience

grayanfrench, 10/19/2011
I now have had the sedan CTS-V 6-speed automatic for 3 months...it has completely surpassed my expectations...I was surprised to read a previous review about needing new brakes for $700, considering the car is fully covered for 4 years or 50,000 miles. The bottom line is any luxury car CAN have problems, and they are usually expensive to deal with, but Cadillac certainly doesn't give any worse service than any other company.

