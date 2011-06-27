Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews
To vette owners
After owning vettes for almost 20 years I just put myself in a CTS V sedan. Absolutely fantastic automobile. Only complaint is the brake / gas make heal /toe difficult. Display on the nav screen is odd in that the digital clock does not display Handling is better than expected and the supercharger gives instant power no matter the RPM level.
CTS-V is class and power in a singl package
I Love this car. Classy, sexy and silly fast. The CTS-V sedan is a corvette dressed for a black tie event.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
CTS V
when they built this car they had all the right ideas on performance and look, great looking car, when it works ! bought the car new last October, so far with 50,000 km on the odometer, they changed the supercharger 1 month ago, 2 weeks ago, they had to oder new chims for the differential( recall ) and today they tell me they need to change the transmission. they also wanted 700.00 for the front brake pads ( thats just for the parts ) and 300.00 for the rear. all in all, givin the price, i expected more reliabilty !
my experience
I now have had the sedan CTS-V 6-speed automatic for 3 months...it has completely surpassed my expectations...I was surprised to read a previous review about needing new brakes for $700, considering the car is fully covered for 4 years or 50,000 miles. The bottom line is any luxury car CAN have problems, and they are usually expensive to deal with, but Cadillac certainly doesn't give any worse service than any other company.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS-V
Related Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade