Used 2008 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

Sheared Motor Mount Bolts wrh47 , 04/15/2013 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful 2008 BMW X3 with 59,000 miles sheared all 4 motor mount bolts in normal street driving. BMW said Âtough luckÂ. A quick internet search indicated this was not an isolated incident, many other relatively low mileage BMW's have had sheared motor mount bolts. I believe this problem to be a serious safety issue and filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. I encourage others that have had similar problems to file NHTSA complaints at the following website: safercar.gov Click the ÂREPORT A VEHICLE OR CHILD SEAT DEFECTÂ Tab and submit your complaint. If there are enough complaints, BMW will, hopefully, be forced to acknowledge this problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

N52 engine really has problems 1978bmx , 04/03/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased my x3 new, did my research and the x3 came in to be up there with the 3 series in quality. At around 60k the valves started to tap like crazy, (metal on metal sounds- if yours is doing this it is not normal! It needs to be repaired- don't let the dealer service people tell you it's air bubbles in the oil. It will lead to premature engine failure this should be covered under warranty) the tapping sound was especially loud with cold starts. The engine cylinder head was replaced, but the sound is more of a thumping slamming sound now, it will be in the shop this week again! Even the BMW techs I've talked to, feel the quality of BMW is really slipping. Report Abuse

I'm very much disappointed nstephanie , 09/24/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've just finished the 4 year warranty with my car as of September 1st 2012. The car was at the dealer several times, the gas odometer doesn't show the actual gas in the tank even the tank is full until several days later. It does let me pump gas into it and keep stop getting gas even the tank is not half yet. The water pump was not working just 2 year for a brand new X3. The dealer had to replace a new pump because the engine shut off while I was driving several times due to no coolant water in the engine. Now the warranty is over just 22 days, the car is just 28k and the coolant water pump having the problem again. I'm very disappointed and regret that I bought this expensive car. Report Abuse

BMW, never again Ken Hardy , 08/13/2015 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I have owned 5 BMW's over the last 30 years, 2 were good cars 3 were not, the current 2008 X3 is the worst of the lot. body water leaks, engine oil leaks, sensor failures, water pump failure, ignition coil failures, transmission failure, you name it and I have had to have it fixed all before the car reached 91000 miles. I purched the car from BMW as a certified used car and had trouble with it from the beginning. The Dealer was of little help they just kept telling me the transmission was fine UNTIL the extended warrenty ran out, then it was " It failed and you need to replace it " at a cost of 8 grand. BMW is not the Ultimate Driving Machine, they are the Ultimate Maintenance Machine. Thank the Lord I don't have this car anymore, either some other poor sap has it or its been melted down for scrap Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse