Used 2007 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

Great Crossover SUV IF you can afford it Craig Fauver , 12/09/2015 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 191 of 194 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 BMW X3 3.0si with about 70,000 miles in January 2012. I was 28 years old at the time and excited about my purchase. It was a CPO and had a 6 month warranty with it. I drive about 30,000 miles annually and at almost 185,000 miles 4 years later I am left to ponder whether it was a good buy or not or whether I would do it again. The car I bought had a new sticker price of something close to $44,000, so considering that the first 5 years / 70k miles absorbed about $26,000 of that made me feel good about the purchase. It was KBB's book price for a private party sale in Good or Very Good condition. Now that I've put 115,000 miles on it I look back at the service and maintenance history and just as I was starting to get impressed by how little went wrong in 115,000 miles but then I hit about 182k and it needed a starter, then tires, then transmission. Needless to say it's been a bad month or so in the repair dept. Here's a list of what I've needed to have done from 70 - 185k miles at the approximate mileage: Every 10k - new oil and filter. Every 20k - new air filter, clean MAF sensor. 80k - Water pump at approx. 90k - tires 125k - Coolant expansion tank was cracked and replaced 135k - tires 150k - windshield washer pumps 150k - brake pads and rotors. 155k - ignition coils and spark plugs 165k - fuel filter 170k - changed brake fluid, bled brakes, new anti-squeal on pads 182k - tires 182k - starter 182k - transmission fluid & filter, differential & transfer case fluid (transmission started slipping, don't believe BMW lifetime fluids get them changed every 30-50k depending on driving conditions and climate). 185k - transmission (bought used with 99k miles for $1480 - a tad under $2700 after mechanic and shop fees) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wonderful SAV - Still in Love! archibaldg , 01/20/2015 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 54 of 55 people found this review helpful I have had this wonderful vehicle for a few years. We bought it used with an aftermarket warranty to replace a MB C350. I am looking forward to getting in and driving it every day, even after a few years of ownership. In fact, I just realized HOW MUCH I love this car, after having to drive a truly horrible rental because my "baby" is in the body shop for some cosmetic repairs. The handling and power is phenomenal for a small SUV. I love the very firm suspension and the BMW sports seats are hands-down the best, most supportive seats in any vehicle I have ever driven. In fact the X3 inspired us to buy an 08 328i with very similar packages so we can seamlessly switch between a sedan an SUV. Updating this review a few years later, just to confirm what a great vehicle this is. Even at ten years old this SAV still has the power and performance to keep up with and out do many newer SUVs. Last year I drove my father-in-laws new Jeep Grand Cherokee for a day or two and found it a sluggish, lumbering beast compared to my X3. I keep on top of maintenance and use a BMW specialized independent shop. As a result, I do not feel that cost of ownership is any higher than for other ("lesser") vehicles of this age. The naturally aspirated inline six engine is one of the most durable engines BMW has ever built! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first bmw jim bergtold , 12/05/2006 30 of 30 people found this review helpful X3 2007 is nearly perfect with its new engine and transmission and improved interior. It is the best vehicle I have ever owned and I have been driving new mercedes since 1993. Report Abuse

Great SUV! Mbatista911 , 02/01/2016 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I have the M Package and it's worth every penny, is gorgeous and handling is superb. Acceleration is go and no breaks down. Gass is normal for a 6 in line. I have owned for 2 1/2 year, buy it used with 119k and now after 10k, I have to say it's still running like new, my wife love it and it drives like a sport car, it turns very good and breaks/stop almost as my M3. Very safe on the rain or snow due to its awd. Update: they are good until they hit 100k, after that the annual maintenance is about $3k, monthly shop visits. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse