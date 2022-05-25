What is the X1?

The BMW X1 is a subcompact or extra-small crossover that serves as the entry-level model for BMW's SUV lineup. It's somewhat distinct because of its front-wheel-drive layout, with all-wheel drive optional. This is because the X1 historically shares a platform with the Mini Countryman. For 2023, we could see several changes.

For its 2023 model, the X1 could be completely redesigned, bringing a new look and feel. We would expect styling to more closely align with trend-setting BMW models like the 5 Series sedan and X5 SUV. But the bigger changes will likely come on the inside. A redesigned X1 should create more space for passengers, most likely by growing in overall length. This will not only allow for more legroom — and improved ride comfort, one of our biggest complaints about the current X1, if the wheelbase increases with it — but should open the door for a fully electric version of the X1 to debut down the line. After all, batteries and electric motors need space.

It also stands to reason that when a redesigned X1 materializes, it will improve upon its technology features. The current model comes with an 8.8-inch center screen, and we would be surprised if it doesn't grow to 10 inches and welcome a new digital information display ahead of the driver too. Expect to see the latest version of iDrive, the operating software, replace the outdated version currently on board. BMW would also be wise to include integration for Android Auto, which has not been the case for the X1 thus far.

Other than that, we'd expect both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions to return, along with a slight bump in power over the 228-hp four-cylinder engine in current models. It also seems likely based on spy shots that a performance model called the M35i will surface down the line.