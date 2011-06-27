  1. Home
2018 BMW 6 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Both engines provide strong acceleration
  • Attractive interior design and customization options
  • Convertible doesn't excessively compromise trunk space
  • Compact rear seats and tight rear-seating area
  • Some competitors are a bit more exciting to drive
  • Android Auto is not available, and Apple CarPlay not standard
Which 6 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 650i sDrive is an easy choice. On top of a bigger and more powerful engine, this trim comes standard with some options you'd want from a luxury grand tourer, such as extra seat adjustability and a higher-quality sound system. All-wheel drive adds little benefit and extra weight that makes the car less fun to drive, so unless you plan for snow we recommend the rear-wheel-drive sDrive. If the V8 seems like overkill, the 640i's six-cylinder engine remains a potent, less expensive and more fuel-efficient option. Plus, you can still option everything from the V8.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There are few cars left like the BMW 6 Series, and fewer still with BMW discontinuing the 6 Series coupe for 2018. While we expect a new generation will debut next year, this year's 6 Series remains an excellent choice for luxury drop-top cruising.

Of course, there are sportier and smaller four-seat convertibles, and there are significantly more expensive ones too. But few can match the BMW 6 Series' blend of style, quality and comfort. Drivers will find both engine options satisfying, while available all-wheel drive allows four-season practicality. While the current generation is dated, we still think the 2018 6 Series is worth considering if you're looking for a stylish luxury convertible.

2018 BMW 6 Series models

The 2018 BMW 6 Series is a four-seat convertible available in 640i and 650i trims. Some differences exist between the two (wheel size, the sound system and level of seat adjustability, for instance), but the trims primarily designate the type of the engine. The 640i has the six-cylinder, and the 650i has the V8. BMW makes every option and package available for both trims, ensuring variety no matter which engine you pick. Rear-wheel drive, which BMW calls sDrive, is standard, and all-wheel drive (xDrive) is optional.

Under the hood for the 640i is a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine (315 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission choice. Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires, keyless entry, a rearview camera, parking sensors, heated front seats, automatic high beams, navigation, Bluetooth, wireless phone charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a nine-speaker sound system.

The 650i adds a powerful turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft of torque). Aside from the engine, this trim gains a few features that are optional on the 640i, such as 19-inch wheels, upgraded power adjustable seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

BMW offers a variety of premium color, upholstery and trim upgrades, providing buyers plenty of opportunities for personalization. While some stand-alone options are available, most upgrades are grouped in packages. A heated steering wheel only comes in the Cold Weather package, for instance, and you must order the Executive package for ventilated seats. The M Sport package introduces a sport body kit, a sport steering wheel, a higher top-speed limit, and package-specific 19-inch wheels with either all-season or summer tires.

Blind-spot monitoring is not standard but is available in the Driving Assistance package, which also includes a head-up display, lane departure warning, and front collision warning with low-speed automatic braking. An upgraded Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control and enhanced front collision mitigation. When you select the Parking Assistant package you get an automated parking system and side- and top-view cameras.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The 2018 BMW 6 Series prioritizes comfort over sporty handling. Nevertheless, most drivers will enjoy the driving experience. The 6 Series rides comfortably over bumps, and there's plenty of power from both engine choices.

Comfort

The 6 Series is a benchmark for front passenger comfort, with multi-adjustable seats and high-quality leather. Cramped rear seats are the unfortunate norm for four-seat convertibles.

Interior

Premium leather and attractive plastics adorn the 6 Series' interior. Operating most controls makes immediate sense, though the shifter takes a little getting used to. The convertible roof limits rear visibility, but that's a problem easily solved by putting the top down.

Utility

The 6 Series offers 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space with the top up and 10.6 cubic feet with the top down. That's quite roomy for a four-seat convertible at this price. A pass-through accommodates longer objects.

Technology

BMW's iDrive infotainment system is very useful once you learn it, and optional gizmos such as night vision easily impress. Still, we're disappointed that only Apple CarPlay is supported and not standard equipment.

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
445 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW 6 Series features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 6 Series models:

City Collision Mitigation
Alerts you about potential collisions with a vehicle or pedestrian in front of you at low speeds, and can automatically apply the brakes.
Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
Detects pedestrians in front of the car at night. Can also display the night-vision camera through the entertainment screen.
Lane Departure Warning
Lets you know if you're drifting out of your lane unintentionally (you didn't use your turn signal).

More about the 2018 BMW 6 Series

Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Overview

The Used 2018 BMW 6 Series is offered in the following submodels: 6 Series Convertible. Available styles include 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

