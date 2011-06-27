2018 BMW 6 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Both engines provide strong acceleration
- Attractive interior design and customization options
- Convertible doesn't excessively compromise trunk space
- Compact rear seats and tight rear-seating area
- Some competitors are a bit more exciting to drive
- Android Auto is not available, and Apple CarPlay not standard
Which 6 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
There are few cars left like the BMW 6 Series, and fewer still with BMW discontinuing the 6 Series coupe for 2018. While we expect a new generation will debut next year, this year's 6 Series remains an excellent choice for luxury drop-top cruising.
Of course, there are sportier and smaller four-seat convertibles, and there are significantly more expensive ones too. But few can match the BMW 6 Series' blend of style, quality and comfort. Drivers will find both engine options satisfying, while available all-wheel drive allows four-season practicality. While the current generation is dated, we still think the 2018 6 Series is worth considering if you're looking for a stylish luxury convertible.
2018 BMW 6 Series models
The 2018 BMW 6 Series is a four-seat convertible available in 640i and 650i trims. Some differences exist between the two (wheel size, the sound system and level of seat adjustability, for instance), but the trims primarily designate the type of the engine. The 640i has the six-cylinder, and the 650i has the V8. BMW makes every option and package available for both trims, ensuring variety no matter which engine you pick. Rear-wheel drive, which BMW calls sDrive, is standard, and all-wheel drive (xDrive) is optional.
Under the hood for the 640i is a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine (315 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission choice. Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires, keyless entry, a rearview camera, parking sensors, heated front seats, automatic high beams, navigation, Bluetooth, wireless phone charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a nine-speaker sound system.
The 650i adds a powerful turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft of torque). Aside from the engine, this trim gains a few features that are optional on the 640i, such as 19-inch wheels, upgraded power adjustable seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
BMW offers a variety of premium color, upholstery and trim upgrades, providing buyers plenty of opportunities for personalization. While some stand-alone options are available, most upgrades are grouped in packages. A heated steering wheel only comes in the Cold Weather package, for instance, and you must order the Executive package for ventilated seats. The M Sport package introduces a sport body kit, a sport steering wheel, a higher top-speed limit, and package-specific 19-inch wheels with either all-season or summer tires.
Blind-spot monitoring is not standard but is available in the Driving Assistance package, which also includes a head-up display, lane departure warning, and front collision warning with low-speed automatic braking. An upgraded Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control and enhanced front collision mitigation. When you select the Parking Assistant package you get an automated parking system and side- and top-view cameras.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 6 Series models:
- City Collision Mitigation
- Alerts you about potential collisions with a vehicle or pedestrian in front of you at low speeds, and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Detects pedestrians in front of the car at night. Can also display the night-vision camera through the entertainment screen.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lets you know if you're drifting out of your lane unintentionally (you didn't use your turn signal).
