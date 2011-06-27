Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,807
|$58,980
|$62,584
|Clean
|$54,341
|$57,437
|$60,946
|Average
|$51,409
|$54,352
|$57,671
|Rough
|$48,476
|$51,266
|$54,396
Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,852
|$54,037
|$56,526
|Clean
|$50,490
|$52,624
|$55,047
|Average
|$47,765
|$49,797
|$52,089
|Rough
|$45,041
|$46,970
|$49,130
Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,195
|$62,687
|$66,654
|Clean
|$57,640
|$61,047
|$64,910
|Average
|$54,530
|$57,768
|$61,421
|Rough
|$51,419
|$54,489
|$57,933
Estimated values
2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,283
|$56,261
|$58,518
|Clean
|$52,857
|$54,790
|$56,986
|Average
|$50,005
|$51,847
|$53,924
|Rough
|$47,152
|$48,903
|$50,861