Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

94 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Continental GT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 94 listings
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GT in White
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GT

    13,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $102,889

    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Black
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    33,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $79,888

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed

    24,664 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $105,984

    $13,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    16,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $98,999

    $9,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    13,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $114,900

    $10,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed

    5,829 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $108,900

    $9,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed

    21,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $111,800

    $1,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    39,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $87,494

    $2,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed

    7,817 miles
    Fair Deal

    $114,999

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed

    18,721 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $124,713

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Red
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    9,856 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $121,999

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    25,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $93,787

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    13,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $112,000

    $3,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Light Green
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    33,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $93,000

    $2,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT

    20,757 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $104,888

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT

    9,850 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $109,987

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    23,891 miles
    Good Deal

    $104,900

    $6,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT

    15,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $94,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Continental GT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 94 listings
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Bentley
Continental GT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Bentley Continental GT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings