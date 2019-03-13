Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me
- 13,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$102,889
Lexus of North Miami - North Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! Linen w/Leather Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2825 miles below market average! Ghost White 3 Coat Pearlescent 2014 Bentley Continental GT AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedReviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds* A skillful blend of heritage and contemporary style ensured that the Continental GT would be more than just an eye-catching evolution. The Continental GT profile is as characteristic as ever. The classic, imposing matrix radiator grille has been given an even stronger feel. The headlights have been designed to incorporate a beautiful jewel effect. At the rear, distinctive wraparound lights seamlessly integrated into the haunches of the car are distinguished by their signature floating' LED lamps. Meanwhile, the boot lid introduces the powerful double horse-shoe' motif, while flared elliptical exhaust tailpipes drive home the Continental GT's sporting credentials. With an entirely hand-crafted interior, the Continental GT sets new standards in refinement and luxury. The distinctive cobra' design seats feature the latest body-supporting materials with front-seat ventilation as well as a state of the art massage system. Improved ergonomics also means more legroom for back-seat passengers. With a host of beautiful main and secondary leather hide options, veneers, engine-spun metal fascias, and exterior paint colors, the world of choice when it comes to creating your Continental GT is breath-taking. With increases in power, torque and fuel efficiency; the Continental GT's engine is renowned as one of the most technologically advanced of its kind. With its power output raised to an immense 567hp and 516lb ft of torque in tandem with a new 8-speed Quickshift transmission, gear change times are reduced by 50 percent, it will launch from 0-60mph in just 4.3secs with a top speed of 197mph. The Continental GT is also technologically advanced. The 8-inch touchscreen possesses the latest navigation technology, and places the car's audio system, telephone and comfort settings at your fingertips. The new infotainment system provides the ultimate in audio sound systems. The Naim for Bentley Premium audio system continues to set new standards for in-car entertainment. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA2EC088626
Stock: C1451801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$79,888
Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Seneca / South Carolina
Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S.When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental GT V8 S.Take home this 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.More information about the 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S:The Bentley Continental is part personal luxury coupe, part performance-oriented grand-tourer--and the specific combination of those traits depends largely on whether one opts for GT models or the edgier GT Speed. Bentleys are built to specification, with a long list of factory options, upgrades and trims, in addition to a bespoke program that lets buyers entirely customize the look, the only limit, is imagination, taste and budget. Regardless of materials or trims, the level of detail and craftsmanship is well above that of most other luxury cars.Strengths of this model include reasonable gas mileage (V8 models), all-weather traction, pleasant top-down in optional convertible, hand-crafted look of interior trims, Supercar-quick, and no compromises to comfort
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZA4EC040856
Stock: U6458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2019
- 24,664 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$105,984$13,201 Below Market
Warren Henry INFINITI - North Miami / Florida
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed Clean CARFAX. Glacier White Clean CARFAX. AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged FULLY INSPECTED, Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix, Carbon Fiber Fascia Panel, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats.Reviews:* The Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 206mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZAXFC043945
Stock: MFC043945P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 16,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$98,999$9,065 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2015 Onyx Bentley Continental GT Odometer is 7396 miles below market average! NON SMOKER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, POWER LIFT GATE, MP3-USB, PARK ASSIST, AWD, SATELLITE RADIO, LOW MILES, BACKUP CAMERA, Beluga Leather. Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA5FC041951
Stock: 12988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$114,900$10,176 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA0FC047171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,829 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$108,900$9,048 Below Market
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA8FC045600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$111,800$1,490 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed only has 21,567mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Bentley includes: DEEP PILE OVERMATS TO FRONT AND REAR // SEAT VENTILATION // CARBON FIBER FASCIA PANELS, CENTER CONSOLE // OVERMAT CONTRAST BINDING *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA2FC045804
Stock: PO3079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 39,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$87,494$2,663 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Tan Leather ***Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching*** ***Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Overmat Contrast Binding, Power convertible roof, Power driver seat, Rear-View Camera, Ski Hatch, Wood Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door Rear Quarter Panels*** Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA6FC047935
Stock: 20267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 7,817 milesFair Deal
$114,999
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
As Lee Iacocca once said: "if you can find a nicer 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed, buy it"!But, of course you can't! This is the one with the lowest miles you'll ever see, the best condition, no accidents or damage, and with the Bentley Certified Warranty! Original sticker price was $234,255!Of course, you could keep checking for others online that either don't have a Bentley factory certified warranty or some off brand dealer tells you they will put a Mickey Mouse warranty on your prized Bentley.6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedBeluga w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Traction control.Reviews: * The Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 206mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPlease email jesse@driveoptions.com for details or call (800) 563-3109. Please note that this car is located in Cleveland, Ohio and is intended to be sold through a licensed dealership and not directly to a retail consumer. Dealerships can purchase these cars directly from Drive Options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA9FC044049
Stock: B080162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 18,721 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$124,713
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with only 18,721 Miles! This vehicle is equipped with Contrast Stitching, Beluga Exterior w/ Hotspur interior, Contrast Hand Stitched Steering Wheel, and Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear. Call us to schedule a test drive at 440-716-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFJ7ZA9FC044357
Stock: S1670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 9,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$121,999
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
*****NAVIGATION****BLUETOOTH****MASSAGE SEATS *ORIGINAL MSRP $246,890**EXCLUSIVE EXTERIOR COLOR CANDY RED $5,715**21INCH SIX SPOKE WHEEL $3,365**CONTRAST STITCHING THROUGHOUT THE CABIN $1,980**EXCLUSIVE MADORNA TRIM $1,360**VENEER DOOR AND REAR QUARTER INSERTS $1,250**VENTILATED FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE $1,070**EXQUISITE IN COLOR COMBINATION SIMPLY ONE OF A KIND**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA2FC045097
Stock: CP15239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 25,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$93,787
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
AWD GT COUPE - ONLY 25k MILES - BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - HEATING & COOLING MASSAGE SEATS - HEATING STEERING WHEEL - PARKING SENSORS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - SIDE AIRBAGS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ONE OWNER - ALL BOOKS EXTRA KEYS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............ ***PLEASE CALL US OR TEXT US FOR A FREE CARFAX REPORT AT 770 777 2030*** EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES UPON REQUEST - PRICES FOR EXTENDED WARRANTIES BUMPER TO BUMPER STARTING AT AS LOW AS $750.00 - PRICES VARY WITH VEHICLE MAKE MANUFACTURERAGEMILESOPTIONSFEATURES - PLEASE ASK YOUR SALESMAN FOR MORE INFORMATION*** - Price excludes tax tag title dealer /doc fee of $489.00 and Warranty Rights Act fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA5FC043345
Stock: c043345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$112,000$3,002 Below Market
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA5FC047568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$93,000$2,416 Below Market
Koons Clarksville Chevy Buick GMC - Clarksville / Maryland
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 British Racing Grn 4 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA4FC045794
Stock: 000P2080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 20,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$104,888
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Bentley Continental GT NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., Black Leather. Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA6FC049622
Stock: 20793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 9,850 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$109,987
Majeski Motors - Sterling / Illinois
MULLINER PACKAGE 1 Owner Now ONLY $109987 Only 10,100 miles 233,000+ brand new window sticker!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA9FC047752
Stock: GM8298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2019
- 23,891 milesGood Deal
$104,900$6,672 Below Market
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley’s glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car’s specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA2FC045732
Stock: C3667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 15,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$94,995
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2013 Bentley Continental GT 2dr W12 Trim features a 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Beluga with a Linen interior. - This beautiful Beluga Black Bentley Mulliner GT is perfectly optioned with the following: 21 2-Piece Painted Alloy Sport Wheels Red Brake Calipers Knurled Gear Shifter Drilled Alloy Sport Pedals Jewel Fuel Filler Cap Quilted/Perforated Seats Piano Wood Veneer Door Panels Piano Wood Veneer Dash Inserts Embroidered Bentley Emblem in Headrests Bentley Treadplates Rear View Camera This Bentley like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZAXDC084726
Stock: 84726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
