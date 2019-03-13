Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida

As Lee Iacocca once said: "if you can find a nicer 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed, buy it"!But, of course you can't! This is the one with the lowest miles you'll ever see, the best condition, no accidents or damage, and with the Bentley Certified Warranty! Original sticker price was $234,255!Of course, you could keep checking for others online that either don't have a Bentley factory certified warranty or some off brand dealer tells you they will put a Mickey Mouse warranty on your prized Bentley.6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedBeluga w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Traction control.Reviews: * The Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 206mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPlease email jesse@driveoptions.com for details or call (800) 563-3109. Please note that this car is located in Cleveland, Ohio and is intended to be sold through a licensed dealership and not directly to a retail consumer. Dealerships can purchase these cars directly from Drive Options.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBFJ7ZA9FC044049

Stock: B080162A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-19-2020