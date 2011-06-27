  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2008 Bentley Continental GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • First-class interior accommodations, useful high-tech controls and features, all-wheel-drive confidence, wildly powerful 12-cylinder engine, highly customizable.
  • Bulky curb weight, not as engaging as some other high-end GT cars.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Bentley Continental GT for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$35,841 - $59,150
Used Continental GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A best-seller in the ultraluxury segment, the 2008 Bentley Continental GT coupe delivers a popular combination of style and prestige.

Vehicle overview

Something funny happened to Bentley. Once upon a time, they were the preferred car of 14th Earl of Chesterton types who fancied something a trifle less stuffy than a Rolls-Royce. Which is really all that Bentleys were for the better part of a century: slightly less expensive Rollers with a flying B hood ornament rather than a flying lady.

Now, Bentleys are the "it" car to be seen in by celebrities and other hot young things with money. The Continental GT can take a fair share of the credit, as it's the high-performance luxury grand touring car that set Bentley down its own new path away from its former Rolls-Royce oppressors. Of course, that path was sketched out courtesy of current owner Volkswagen, which provides the car's platform, all-wheel-drive system and W12 drivetrain along with some interior switchgear.

Yet, it's arguably the Continental's imposingly elegant styling and sheer presence that have made it such a tremendous success among the global jet set. The exterior and sumptuous interior simultaneously combine to create an aesthetic balance between sleek, modern GT car and the grandiose design cues that brand tradition dictates. Although it's a decidedly new shape, it's also unmistakably Bentley.

With 12-cylinder power, bespoke customization choices, a regal interior and undeniable exclusivity, the 2008 Bentley Continental GT coupe certainly satisfies the need for the attributes of a grand touring luxury car that exists in the upper crust price bracket. It's not the sportiest entry in this category, but cars like the Continental, Aston Martin DB9 and Mercedes-Benz CL600 are generally more suited for boulevard cruising than canyon carving. In this premium luxury coupe segment, it's impossible to go wrong, but the Continental GT's unmatchable blend of old- and new-world style presents a special appeal, whether you're the 14th Earl of Chesterton or the 114th tycoon boyfriend of Paris Hilton.

2008 Bentley Continental GT models

The 2008 Bentley Continental GT is a premium luxury coupe available in one loaded trim. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlamps, an automatic extending rear spoiler, keyless ignition/entry, power-latching doors, power opening/closing trunk, a full leather interior available in 17 off-the-shelf colors, multizone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, 14-way power front seats with memory, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a 12-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer.

Options include carbon ceramic brakes (only available with optional 20-inch wheels), a three-spoke sport steering wheel, a heated steering wheel and a rearview camera. There are also a variety of special-order options known as Mulliner Features that range from upgraded veneers and deep-pile carpet to specialized exterior paint colors.

2008 Highlights

Bentley revises the suspension and steering for the 2008 Continental GT coupe in order to improve ride and steering feel. Changes to the suspension and cooling system also result in a reduction of 77 pounds from the curb weight. The trip computer, Bluetooth interface and Breitling clock are revised for 2008 as well, while satellite radio becomes standard equipment. New optional features include a rearview camera, a three-spoke sport steering wheel and carbon ceramic brakes. There are also minor exterior changes.

Performance & mpg

Underneath the Bentley Continental GT's hood is a 6.0-liter twin-turbo 12-cylinder engine arranged in Volkswagen's unique W formation. Paired to a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, it produces 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. In performance testing, the prodigious amount of power hustled the heavy Bentley from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Safety

This ultraluxury coupe offers standard safety features like stability control, traction control, antilock brakes and side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers. Front and rear parking sensors are also standard.

Driving

The laws of physics were drawn up to prevent things this massive from traveling so quickly. With 552 hp being dropped onto the pavement through all four tires, this 5,200-pound Bentley manages to counteract gravity by accelerating with tremendous thrust. The brakes do a similar job -- just in the opposite direction. That weight and taut chassis makes it feel secure when tested on corners, a trait that also owes a debt of gratitude to the car's adjustable and automatic air suspension system. Still, the Continental could use a little more steering feel, and there's more body roll evident than some of its grand touring competitors.

Interior

Open the door to the 2008 Bentley Continental GT and you'll find a cabin drenched in real metal accents, classy veneer and supple leather. The interior has an old-world feel, with push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece and lots of switches and levers made of real metal. This being a Bentley, there is tremendous attention to detail. You'll find that even the car's exterior mirrors are circled with chrome bezel, and seatbacks are graced with sleek, brushed aluminum release levers.

Double-pane side glass blocks wind noise and helps keep the cabin as quiet as a reading room. Interior controls are relatively intuitive, and most drivers will be able to function within the cabin without cracking the owner's manual. There's room for two passengers in back. Don't expect an abundance of headroom, since the Continental GT's sloping rear deck and window results in some compromises in this area. There's ample room for groceries and cargo in the 13-cubic-foot trunk. Both trunk and rear-seat space are significantly greater than the Aston Martin DB9's.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Bentley Continental GT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I have EVER owned
pb,12/04/2009
Traded my 07 maserati QP for a new 2008 GT, the car is absolutely amazing, insane amounts of power and torque can be driven like a limo or spanked like a true sports car. The interior is the best I have ever seen, bluetooth works fine, back up camera is a great help, ride is silky smooth and in my opinion this is the sexiest car on the market today (with a 599 a close second). I have not yet driven the car in winter conditions, but the 7000 miles I have driven over the past 6 months have been most enjoyable...
Car of Cars
jordegcam,06/10/2008
Traded in my 2006 Maserati Gransport for a 2008 Black Bentley Continental GT Coupe. Wow! The styling is all at once beautiful, sporty, elegant, and eye-catching. While I miss the throaty roar of the Massy, the elegance and power of this Black Beauty is enthralling. The creature comforts, the interior, the modern features are beyond compare. This has to be the world's best car. The Bluetooth feature apparently has been improved, my iPhone works well with it seamlessly. The drive is comfortable, yet very powerful. With a 0 to 60 of 4.6 seconds and 552 horsepower, this is a far better buy than a Ferrari Scaglietti, in my opinion. No regrets so far after 5 days!
See all 2 reviews of the 2008 Bentley Continental GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT features & specs
More about the 2008 Bentley Continental GT

Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Overview

The Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Bentley Continental GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Bentley Continental GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT.

Can't find a used 2008 Bentley Continental GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GT for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,001.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,211.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GT for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,519.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Bentley Continental GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental GT lease specials

Related Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles