Vehicle overview

Something funny happened to Bentley. Once upon a time, they were the preferred car of 14th Earl of Chesterton types who fancied something a trifle less stuffy than a Rolls-Royce. Which is really all that Bentleys were for the better part of a century: slightly less expensive Rollers with a flying B hood ornament rather than a flying lady.

Now, Bentleys are the "it" car to be seen in by celebrities and other hot young things with money. The Continental GT can take a fair share of the credit, as it's the high-performance luxury grand touring car that set Bentley down its own new path away from its former Rolls-Royce oppressors. Of course, that path was sketched out courtesy of current owner Volkswagen, which provides the car's platform, all-wheel-drive system and W12 drivetrain along with some interior switchgear.

Yet, it's arguably the Continental's imposingly elegant styling and sheer presence that have made it such a tremendous success among the global jet set. The exterior and sumptuous interior simultaneously combine to create an aesthetic balance between sleek, modern GT car and the grandiose design cues that brand tradition dictates. Although it's a decidedly new shape, it's also unmistakably Bentley.

With 12-cylinder power, bespoke customization choices, a regal interior and undeniable exclusivity, the 2008 Bentley Continental GT coupe certainly satisfies the need for the attributes of a grand touring luxury car that exists in the upper crust price bracket. It's not the sportiest entry in this category, but cars like the Continental, Aston Martin DB9 and Mercedes-Benz CL600 are generally more suited for boulevard cruising than canyon carving. In this premium luxury coupe segment, it's impossible to go wrong, but the Continental GT's unmatchable blend of old- and new-world style presents a special appeal, whether you're the 14th Earl of Chesterton or the 114th tycoon boyfriend of Paris Hilton.