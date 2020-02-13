Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

94 listings
Continental GT Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT

    15,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $94,995

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT

    4,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $101,998

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Silver
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    11,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $85,990

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    43,524 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $76,894

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Gray
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    17,653 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,900

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Black
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT V8

    19,492 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $76,788

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GT
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GT

    26,807 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $83,900

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    36,432 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,995

    $5,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Silver
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    37,747 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,991

    $4,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Silver
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    36,099 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $71,990

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    47,785 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,888

    $5,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GT in White
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GT

    13,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $102,889

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    68,690 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $63,991

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GT in Black
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GT

    19,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,995

    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Black
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    33,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $79,888

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed

    24,664 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $105,984

    $13,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    16,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $98,999

    $9,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in White
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    13,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $114,900

    $10,176 Below Market
    Details

