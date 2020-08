Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida

This 2013 Bentley Continental GT 2dr W12 Trim features a 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Beluga with a Linen interior. - This beautiful Beluga Black Bentley Mulliner GT is perfectly optioned with the following: 21 2-Piece Painted Alloy Sport Wheels Red Brake Calipers Knurled Gear Shifter Drilled Alloy Sport Pedals Jewel Fuel Filler Cap Quilted/Perforated Seats Piano Wood Veneer Door Panels Piano Wood Veneer Dash Inserts Embroidered Bentley Emblem in Headrests Bentley Treadplates Rear View Camera This Bentley like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBFU7ZAXDC084726

Stock: 84726

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020