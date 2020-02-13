Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

Lexus of North Miami - North Miami / Florida

Recent Arrival! Linen w/Leather Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2825 miles below market average! Ghost White 3 Coat Pearlescent 2014 Bentley Continental GT AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedReviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds* A skillful blend of heritage and contemporary style ensured that the Continental GT would be more than just an eye-catching evolution. The Continental GT profile is as characteristic as ever. The classic, imposing matrix radiator grille has been given an even stronger feel. The headlights have been designed to incorporate a beautiful jewel effect. At the rear, distinctive wraparound lights seamlessly integrated into the haunches of the car are distinguished by their signature floating' LED lamps. Meanwhile, the boot lid introduces the powerful double horse-shoe' motif, while flared elliptical exhaust tailpipes drive home the Continental GT's sporting credentials. With an entirely hand-crafted interior, the Continental GT sets new standards in refinement and luxury. The distinctive cobra' design seats feature the latest body-supporting materials with front-seat ventilation as well as a state of the art massage system. Improved ergonomics also means more legroom for back-seat passengers. With a host of beautiful main and secondary leather hide options, veneers, engine-spun metal fascias, and exterior paint colors, the world of choice when it comes to creating your Continental GT is breath-taking. With increases in power, torque and fuel efficiency; the Continental GT's engine is renowned as one of the most technologically advanced of its kind. With its power output raised to an immense 567hp and 516lb ft of torque in tandem with a new 8-speed Quickshift transmission, gear change times are reduced by 50 percent, it will launch from 0-60mph in just 4.3secs with a top speed of 197mph. The Continental GT is also technologically advanced. The 8-inch touchscreen possesses the latest navigation technology, and places the car's audio system, telephone and comfort settings at your fingertips. The new infotainment system provides the ultimate in audio sound systems. The Naim for Bentley Premium audio system continues to set new standards for in-car entertainment. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBFU7ZA2EC088626

Stock: C1451801

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020