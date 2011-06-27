  1. Home
Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Continental
Overview
Starting MSRP
$218,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque487 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
All Seasons Specificationyes
Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitchyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Graphite and Diamond Turned Alloy Wheelyes
Color Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Polished Wheelyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Front Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Ski Hatchyes
Cordless Privacy Handset to Front Armrestyes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Sports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Boot Carpet - Match to Secondary Hideyes
GT Design Seats - By Mullineryes
Neck Warmeryes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Boot Carpet - Match to Main Hideyes
Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Knurled Sports Gear Leveryes
WiFi Hotspot - 3G Enabledyes
Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Dual Tone Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
SIM Card Readeryes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
CD Changeryes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Sports Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Twin Front Armrestsyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
WiFi Hotspot - 4G Enabledyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
20" Six Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Diamond Turnedyes
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
LED Approach Lampsyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grilleyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Valet Keyyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Exterior Hood in Dark Grey Metallicyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9.1 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.
Curb weight5445 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Old English White
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Magenta
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Onyx
  • Pale Emerald
  • Portofino
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Rubino Red
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Porcelain
  • Passion Pink
  • Peacock
  • Pale Velvet
  • Royal Ebony
  • Cypress
  • Burnt Orange
  • Meteor
  • Windsor Blue
  • Light Sapphire
  • Burgundy
  • Citric
  • Damson
  • Light Havana
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Magnolia
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Neptune
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Brodgar
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Dragon Red
  • Heather
  • Kingfisher
  • Gazelle
  • Ice
  • Claret
  • Burnt Oak
  • Candy Red
  • Amber
  • Alpine Green
  • Black Velvet
  • Arctica
  • Black Sapphire
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Brewster Green
  • Aurora
  • Aegean Blue
  • Black Crystal
  • Extreme Silver
  • Grey Violet
  • Light Claret
  • Azure Purple
  • Breeze
  • Light Emerald
  • Light Gazelle
  • Fountain Blue
  • Bronze
  • Dove Grey
  • Havana
  • Continental Yellow
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Ghost White
  • Thunder
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Granite
  • Hallmark
  • Blue Crystal
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Apple Green
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Anthracite
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Aquamarine
  • White Satin
  • Arabica
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Silver Frost
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Silverlake
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • White Sand
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Glacier White
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Moonbeam
  • Onyx
  • Umbrian Red
  • Sandstone
Interior Colors
  • White, premium leather
  • Pillar Box Red, premium leather
  • Orange, premium leather
  • Magenta, premium leather
  • Light Blue, premium leather
  • Kingfisher, premium leather
  • Citric, premium leather
  • Breeze, premium leather
  • Yellow, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
