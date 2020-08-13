Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed for Sale Near Me

Auto Web Expo - Carrollton / Texas

Saffron w/Leather Bucket Seats, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Audio memory, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, HVAC memory, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 205mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Ask us about our Very Low Cost Pre-Paid Maintenance Plans. Enjoy the comfort of our State of the Art indoor showroom. Browse our inventory in comfort weather its rain shine.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBFC7ZA3EC091313

Stock: 091313

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020