Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed for Sale Near Me
- 15,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$97,338
Auto Web Expo - Carrollton / Texas
Saffron w/Leather Bucket Seats, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Audio memory, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, HVAC memory, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 205mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Ask us about our Very Low Cost Pre-Paid Maintenance Plans. Enjoy the comfort of our State of the Art indoor showroom. Browse our inventory in comfort weather its rain shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA3EC091313
Stock: 091313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 7,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$118,995$3,125 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Escondido - Escondido / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Gray 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Breeze w/Leather Bucket Seats. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 205mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA2EC087169
Stock: EC087169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 9,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$110,500$6,516 Below Market
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
*2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed *in Beluga with Saddle hide interior, Beluga secondary hide and Burr Walnut Veneer. Additional features include Contrast Stitching, Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats, Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Emblem Stitching in Beluga, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Massage Seats & Seat Ventilation to Front Seats, Veneer Door & Rear Quarter Inserts, Wood & Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Diamond Quilted Hide Seats, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet, Deep Pile Overmats To Front & Rear, Crafted Veneer Case for Centre Console, Battery Charger, Rear View Camera (in addition to Park Distance Control Front & Rear), Space-Saving Spare Wheel and 21" Speed Alloy Wheels. *Original MSRP $233,585*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA9EC040270
Stock: 22801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 9,501 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$114,880$2,790 Below Market
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- IT'S TOTALLY HOT - PERFECT HISTORY - CERTIFIED MILES - ULTRA FAST - ULTRA LUXURIOUS - SUPER SEXY -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA1EC087468
Stock: GC2731-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 13,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$104,999$1,186 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
$233,165 MSRP, we just received this Stunning 2014 Bentley Continental GT SPEED on trade!!! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Custom Subwoofer Enclosure in Trunk, Convenience Specification, Navigation, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats w/ Massage Feature, 21-Inch Dark Tint Finish Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811 EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE SPECIFICATION: Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Valet Parking Key, Cordless Privacy Handset for Telephone. SEAT VENTILATION & MASSAGE FUNCTION TO FRONT SEATS. WOOD & HIDE 3-SPOKE STEERING WHEEL. OVERMAT CONTRAST BINDING. DEEP-PILE CARPET MATS W/LEATHER TRIMMING: Front & rear, Matched to carpet. WHEELS: 21" X 9.5" 10 TWIN-SPOKE DARK TINT ALLOY. SPACE SAVER SPARE WHEEL & TIRE: In lieu of tire inflation/repair kit. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA4EC095063
Stock: 35709Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 11,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$111,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2014 Bentley Continental GT SpeedBlack Velvet over Linen Leather InteriorsOnly 11,548 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*Original MSRP $235,740.00FACTORY OPTIONS:Black Velvet Paint ($4,395)Contrast Stitching ($1,905)Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels ($1,635)21 Speed Alloy Dark Tint Wheels ($1,635)Rear View Camera ($1,215)Front Seat Ventilation & Massage Functions ($950)6-Disk CD Changer ($670)Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Steering Wheel ($640)Vehicle Highlights:6.0 Liter Twin Turbo W12 Engine rated at 616 Horsepower8-Speed ZF Automatic TransmissionAll Wheel DriveHigh Intensity Discharge Bi-Xenon HeadlightsNavigation SystemFront & Rear Park Distance ControlHD & Satellite RadioDual Zone Automatic Climate ControlHeated & Ventilated Front SeatsActive Rear SpoilerAdjustable SuspensionElectronic Stability ControlTire Pressure Monitoring SystemTilt/Telescoping Steering WheelWood Trimmed InteriorHomelinkAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA3EC090937
Stock: 902808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 16,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$105,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this charming 2014 Bentley Continental GT Arctica Speed with the following features:Beluga w/Leather Bucket Seats, 21" x 9.5" 7-Spoke Elegant Alloy - Black Limited Edition Wheels, 6-Disc CD Changer, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix, Contrast Stitching, Convenience Package, Cordless Privacy Handset for Telephone, NAIM Premium Audio System, Rear-View Camera, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Valet Parking Key, Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door & Rear Quarter Panels. 2014 Bentley Continental GT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA3EC091943
Stock: EC091943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 9,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$133,688
Dick's Hillsboro Honda - Hillsboro / Oregon
This all wheel drive 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK is one of those used cars Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR shoppers seek out. With 9,356 miles this 2014 Continental GT Speed with a 6.0 l engine and a 8-speed automatic w/od transmission is your best buy near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Entertainment / DVD Package, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-zone Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Entry, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Digital Media Storage, Memory Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Black 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK near Beaverton is available for immediate test drives in Hillsboro, OR.*Our Car Dealership in Hillsboro:* Call Dicks Hillsboro Honda today at *(503) 616-4532 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK! Dicks Hillsboro Honda serves Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR. You can also visit us at, 750 SW Oak St. Hillsboro OR, 97123 to check it out in person! Dicks Hillsboro Honda Used car dealership only sells used cars Beaverton, OR buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Bentley Continental GT Speed comes factory equipped with an impressive 6.0 l engine, and 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, All Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Air Suspension, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer. Dicks Hillsboro Honda is Northwest Oregon's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Oregon used car shoppers and owners drive to Dicks Hillsboro Honda in Hillsboro for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Wheel Locks, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* HID Headlamps, Back-Up Sensors, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Honda Financial Financing?* You can use our Honda Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Black 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK. Our Dicks Hillsboro Honda Honda Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Honda Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Honda Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Portland, Oregon.The Dicks Hillsboro Honda used car dealership in Northwest Oregon is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just west of Beaverton where your 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Portland shoppers prefer the short drive to Hillsboro. We're glad you found this pre-owned Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale at our used car dealership near Beaverton in Hillsboro, OR. Looking for Honda financing? Our Dicks Hillsboro Honda finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale. Dicks Hillsboro Honda has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Hillsboro just west of Portland. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Beaverton, OR consider driving just past Aloha, Oregon to Hillsboro where you'll experience Northwest Oregon's preferred Honda dealer service, sales and the Dicks Hillsboro Honda difference!Dicks Hillsboro Honda Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon shoppers prefer like this 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK stock # H0714.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA8EC087287
Stock: H0714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 11,445 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$94,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe***Navigation System***Convenience Package***Adaptive Cruise Control***Front & Rear Park Assist***Rear Vision Camera***BlueTooth***Breitling Black Face Clock***Carbon Fiber Interior Trim***Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters***Push Button Start***Remote Keyless Entry***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching***Heated/Cooled/Massage Front Bucket Seats***Full Power Front Seats***Rear Bucket Seats w/Center Console***Illuminated Entry***Soft Close Doors***Adaptive Suspension***Fully Auto High Intensity Discharge Bi-Xenon Headlights***LED Taillamps***Headlamp Cleaning***Rain Sensing Wipers***Rear Fog Lamps***Red Brake Calipers***Rear Spoiler***Jewel Fuel Cap***Rear Diffuser***Privacy Glass***Security System***21" 10 Twin-Spoke Gloss Black Painted Alloy Wheels***6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Engine***Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift Transmission***Beluga Black Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Fully Loaded!!! Black On Black!!! Excellent Condition!!! Only 11,400 Miles!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZAXDC085734
Stock: P2898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 15,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$87,980
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX. 2013 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT SPEED W12. YEP, TWIN TURBOCHARGED 12 CYLINDER... 8 SPEED ZF AUTO TRANS, AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 616 BHP AND 590 LB-FT TORQUE.... SHE'S BEEN BABIED HER WHOLE LIFE.... LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME, TRADED FOR A NEW 2020 BENTLEY... CONVENIENCE SPECIFICATION INCLUDES ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REARVIEW CAMERA. SHE HAS 21" WHEELS.... STANDARD EQUIPMENT IS ENOUGH.....PLEASE, SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA3DC083002
Stock: LA174B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 5,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,985
NY Auto Find - Lindenhurst / New York
Take a look at this 2013 Dark Sapphire Metallic Bently Continental GT Speed with Newmarket Tan Leather Interior, a clean carfax, only 1 previous owner, and only 5,510 miles! this vehicle comes equipped with a twin turbo 6.0L W12 paired to an automatic transmission with paddle shifers, all wheel drive, navigation, backup camera, heated seats, ventilated seats, front and rear parking sensors, bluetooth, active cruise control, steering wheel controls, keyless entry, push to start, power windows, power seats, memory seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and so much more! Every NY Auto Find vehicle comes with a Complimentary Limited Warranty and a Carfax Vehicle Report. Our vehicles are priced to sell quickly. Please Call to Check Availability and Schedule an Appointment! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZA9DC082906
Stock: 082906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$95,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift AWD12/21 City/Highway MPGBentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZAXDC083515
Stock: B9D02191B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 31,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$67,488
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Camera, 4WD/AWD, Beluga with Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats, 12 Speakers, 20 x 9.5 Dark Tint Multi-Spoke Speed Alloy Wheels, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneer, Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats, Front Seat Lumbar Massage, Navigation System, Rear-View Camera, Valet Parking Key, Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door & Rear Quarter Panels.Clean CARFAX.Located in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 12 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Valet Parking Key, Brake assist, Rear-View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneer, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door & Rear Quarter Panels, Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Seat Lumbar Massage, Heated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCP7ZA9AC062982
Stock: SP1246B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 53,868 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$69,994
FH Dailey Motor - San Leandro / California
Burnt Oak w/Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats, 14 SERVICE RECORDS, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6 CD Changer, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 10/17 City/Highway MPG Silver Tempest Clean CARFAX. AWD 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Family Owned and Operated for Since 1910 FH Dailey Chevrolet has been serving San Leandro and the San Francisco, Oakland Bay Area since 1910. We work hard so you don't have too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCP73W09C059680
Stock: R89760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 35,685 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Backup Camera *, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Premium Package*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Continental GT Speed, 2D Coupe, 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged, ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Dark Sapphire, Saffron w/Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats. Dark Sapphire 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCP73W68C057401
Stock: SR-O15401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 46,476 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest Bentleys at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCP73W58C059382
Stock: P059382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
