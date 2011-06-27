Vehicle overview

In the lofty ultra-luxury coupe segment, our usual vehicle evaluation logic doesn't really apply. The 2009 Bentley Continental GT is a case in point. It costs about $25,000 more than the similarly conceived Mercedes CL600, for example, which outperforms it in just about every measurable way -- yet the Continental GT is a popular choice among business executives, professional athletes and Hollywood stars who want to make a powerful automotive statement.

Rather than crunching performance and pricing numbers, most buyers of the Continental GT will be more concerned about prestige, presence and whether they'll see other cars like their own during the daily commute. Rather than comparing feature content, they're more likely to figure out if they can create their own exterior paint color. For folks willing to plunk down 200 grand for a coupe, they want attitude, exclusivity and exquisite quality -- the Continental GT has it all in spades.

Let's start with the Bentley's dramatic exterior shape, which makes the Benz look even more like a frumpy Solara than usual. Check out the quad circular headlamps, fastback profile and imposing 19-inch wheels -- now that's attitude. The Continental GT continues to impress inside, where rich cowhide, gleaming wood and classic analog instrumentation combine to create a perfectly opulent environment. Under the hood, the all-wheel-drive Bentley receives a twin-turbocharged W12 power plant courtesy of parent company Volkswagen. It's a distinctive-sounding engine that generates gargantuan low-end torque. As for exclusivity, well, Southern California, home of Edmunds' headquarters, is home to a dizzying array of ultra-expensive cars, and even we don't see too many Continental GTs tooling around.

Of course, our logical brains are unmoved by such considerations, so the Continental GT doesn't make a lot of sense in our book. The far cheaper Maserati Gran Turismo is more engaging to drive and arguably more stylish. The aforementioned Mercedes is quicker and more nimble, and it also costs less. The BMW M6 will keep pace with the Bentley for barely half the price. The seductively sleek Aston Martin DB9 is competitive on all fronts. But for many well-heeled coupe shoppers, the 2009 Bentley Continental GT's regal bearing and scarcity on the street will trump more practical considerations. Logic aside, the Continental GT clearly has that "je ne sais quoi" that appeals to those with the means to buy one.