  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2009 Bentley Continental GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sumptuous interior, powerful turbocharged 12-cylinder engine, standard all-wheel drive, extensive customization possibilities.
  • Heavy, pricey, most competitors handle better, outdated infotainment interface.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Bentley Continental GT for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$40,155 - $63,536
Used Continental GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Bentley Continental GT coupe comes up short in all-around performance and value, but it makes up for it with style and cachet.

Vehicle overview

In the lofty ultra-luxury coupe segment, our usual vehicle evaluation logic doesn't really apply. The 2009 Bentley Continental GT is a case in point. It costs about $25,000 more than the similarly conceived Mercedes CL600, for example, which outperforms it in just about every measurable way -- yet the Continental GT is a popular choice among business executives, professional athletes and Hollywood stars who want to make a powerful automotive statement.

Rather than crunching performance and pricing numbers, most buyers of the Continental GT will be more concerned about prestige, presence and whether they'll see other cars like their own during the daily commute. Rather than comparing feature content, they're more likely to figure out if they can create their own exterior paint color. For folks willing to plunk down 200 grand for a coupe, they want attitude, exclusivity and exquisite quality -- the Continental GT has it all in spades.

Let's start with the Bentley's dramatic exterior shape, which makes the Benz look even more like a frumpy Solara than usual. Check out the quad circular headlamps, fastback profile and imposing 19-inch wheels -- now that's attitude. The Continental GT continues to impress inside, where rich cowhide, gleaming wood and classic analog instrumentation combine to create a perfectly opulent environment. Under the hood, the all-wheel-drive Bentley receives a twin-turbocharged W12 power plant courtesy of parent company Volkswagen. It's a distinctive-sounding engine that generates gargantuan low-end torque. As for exclusivity, well, Southern California, home of Edmunds' headquarters, is home to a dizzying array of ultra-expensive cars, and even we don't see too many Continental GTs tooling around.

Of course, our logical brains are unmoved by such considerations, so the Continental GT doesn't make a lot of sense in our book. The far cheaper Maserati Gran Turismo is more engaging to drive and arguably more stylish. The aforementioned Mercedes is quicker and more nimble, and it also costs less. The BMW M6 will keep pace with the Bentley for barely half the price. The seductively sleek Aston Martin DB9 is competitive on all fronts. But for many well-heeled coupe shoppers, the 2009 Bentley Continental GT's regal bearing and scarcity on the street will trump more practical considerations. Logic aside, the Continental GT clearly has that "je ne sais quoi" that appeals to those with the means to buy one.

2009 Bentley Continental GT models

The 2009 Bentley Continental GT is a premium luxury coupe available in one loaded trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, an electronically adjustable air suspension, bi-xenon headlamps with washers, an automatically deploying rear spoiler, parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, a power opening/closing trunk, a full leather interior with a choice of primary and secondary hides in 17 colors, burr walnut trim, multizone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, 14-way power heated front seats, memory functions, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a 10-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer.

Options include carbon ceramic brakes (only available with optional 20-inch wheels), adaptive cruise control, a three-spoke sport steering wheel (heated or regular), an 1,100-watt 13-speaker Naim sound system with two subwoofers, an iPod input jack, massaging front seats, four upgraded interior veneers and a rearview camera. There are also a variety of special-order options known as Mulliner Driving Specification that range from more exclusive veneers and lamb's-wool carpeting to diamond-quilted seating surfaces and specialized exterior paint colors.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Bentley Continental GT receives a handful of new options, including adaptive cruise control, an iPod adapter and a Naim audio system with 13 speakers and two subwoofers. Additionally, a park distance control system is now standard.

Performance & mpg

Underneath the AWD 2009 Bentley Continental GT's hood is a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine with 12 cylinders arranged in the Volkswagen Group's unique W formation. The W12 cranks out 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is available at just 1,600 rpm. Paired to a six-speed automatic with steering-column-mounted paddle shifters, this massive engine whisks the big Bentley from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds en route to a 12.8-second quarter-mile at 108 mph -- not quite as quick as the CL600, but still good enough to match the Audi R8 supercar. Fuel economy, should anyone care, is EPA estimated at 10 mpg city/17 highway and 13 combined.

Safety

The Continental GT comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes and side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers.

Driving

The last time we weighed a Continental GT, we wondered if our scale needed recalibration. Nope; turns out our 5,177-pound measurement was right on target. Given that it's heavier than many SUVs, this Bentley's fleet-footed acceleration is truly remarkable. It can't hide all those pounds in corners, though, where nimbler competitors will show it their taillights. (The uprated Continental GT Speed model fares better in this regard.) Happily, the regular GT is a champ at smoothing out rough surfaces, and its real-world acceleration and handling will be more than enough for most buyers.

Interior

The Bentley Continental GT's cabin is a standout, even in this rarefied segment. The metal accents, rich wood trim and soft leather will make buyers feel as if they got their money's worth and then some. There's a charming old-world feel to the whole affair, highlighted by push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece, and switches and levers constructed of real metal. Unfortunately, the infotainment system is old-world as well -- Bentley hasn't changed it since the Continental GT's 2004 introduction, and it shows in the undersized display screen and nonintuitive interface.

Double-pane side glass blocks wind noise and helps keep the cabin as quiet as a reading room. Interior controls are intuitive enough that most drivers will be able to figure everything out without cracking the owner's manual. There's room for two shorter passengers in back, but only if those in front are in a generous mood; otherwise, the backseat is good for parcels and puppies only. The 13-cubic-foot trunk provides ample cargo space for a car of this type.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Bentley Continental GT.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT features & specs
More about the 2009 Bentley Continental GT

Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Overview

The Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Bentley Continental GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Bentley Continental GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT.

Can't find a used 2009 Bentley Continental GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GT for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,859.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,467.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GT for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,101.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,521.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Bentley Continental GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental GT lease specials

Related Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles